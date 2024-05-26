If You’re Heading To A Theme Park, These 26 Things Will Keep You Cool When You’re Not Screaming On A Coaster

1. If you're heading to a Disney park, a set of Minnie Mouse ear scrunchies will get you in the spirit *and* your hair off your sweaty neck.
Promising review: "I bought these at the last minute prior to a school trip to Disney. They came in a two-pack. I wore them EVERY DAY of the trip. They are so dang cute and durable. Standing in lines for the ride, almost EVERYONE asked me about them. They thought I bought them there, but surprisingly, NOT ONE shop at any of the Disney properties sold this. I sold one to someone in the line!" —Melissa Rae
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.89 (available in 13 styles).
2. A set of cooling patches work some soothing magic for a variety of uses including (perhaps most importantly), sunburn. But it'll also help with itchiness from bug bites and poison ivy. And! They're TSA-friendly. So you can probably leave your aloe vera gel at home and leave more room for park souvenirs.
3. A rechargeable handheld fan to help you make it through the coaster line in between occasional gusts thanks to current riders.
It has three speed settings and folds up by the handle for easy carrying. It also operates on a 2,600 mAh battery which comes with the fan.
Promising review: "If I could rate this more than 5 stars, I would! I visit theme parks frequently, and the charge for this fan lasts all day long! The fan speeds are perfect. Highest speed is what I use most of the time and I love it." —Courtney Roberts
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors).
4. Or an even slimmer rechargeable handheld fan can help you keep your cool while you're keeping track of whether the posted wait time for the Jurassic World was accurate.
I have one of these and actually just replaced it when it went MIA during a night on the town when I let my friend borrow it. I love to use mine at home on days when it's stuffy in my apartment but not enough to turn on the AC.
Promising review: "It's hot in Florida! Great for a day at the theme parks. Also charging capabilities was appreciated. My iPhone was using a lot of battery power." —Ellen M
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four colors).
5. Plus a hands-free portable neck fan for those sweltering days when the pavement and steel of rides just seem to make for unearthly heat. Just be sure to charge it with the USB before you pack your bag!
It has three speeds to choose from and also lights up, making you more visible at night. Reviewers note that you should definitely put your hair in a ponytail (but that it's easy to unsnag if it gets caught).
Promising review: "Took this to an all day, HOT day to a theme park. Charged it fully the night before and lasted through the whole day. Felt so cool. Plus at night you got the cool colors." —Paula
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two colors).
6. A misting stroller fan with bendable arms will help you position it in that sweet spot. People use this at home all the time in a variety of ways, so your kid will be super appreciative while waiting in line to meet a character!
It has three speeds and sprays for five minutes, then stops for five minutes in a cycle for about an hour on a full tank of water.
Promising review: "One of the best fans I have purchased! We use this one for those super hot days out on the beach while the baby is napping or in the stroller at theme parks/parks. It’s very quiet, has a long battery life and super easy to use with the three different." —Carter
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in three colors).
7. A racerback tank top that'll stay put on all those upside-down coasters but still keep you looking put together and cool in your pic with Elsa. And it's compressive enough that a lot of reviewers skip wearing a bra with it.
8. A cooling bandana the fam can use in a variety of ways. It instantly cools when wet *and* it has UPF 50.
CoolNES is a small biz specializing in UV protection accessories. The lightweight fabris has UPF 50+ Blocks 98% of UVA & UVB rays, and stays cool up to 2–3 hours.
Promising review: "I’m a welder in AZ. Even working in the shop with A/C, I’m working in an average of 95–100 degrees. This cooling scarf has made a huge difference in my day and helping me stay cool. 100% recommend." —May-ling
Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three colors).
9. A cooling towel you simply soak in water and wring out to bring some chill to your days standing in line and riding rides. And when it dries out, you can top it off in the restroom!
Promising review: "We use this when we go to Disney World. They sell a big one at Disney, but it’s so expensive. Why spend that? This comes with several and works really well. I usually sweat horribly at the parks and feel very uncomfortable. This has been a game changer for me. I would definitely recommend it." —Angela Long-Prentice
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three combos).
10. A packable floppy hat with a wide brim that'll provide some extra shade from those harsh rays that just seem to be harsher when you're surrounded by strangers' screaming kids.
Promising review: "I really love this hat. I've worn it to the beach and to Disney. You can fold it up to store it in a bag and it pops right back to shape, it shields my face from the sun, awesome!" —Sarah Bell
Get it from Amazon for $24.69+ (available in sizes M–XL and in eight colors).
11. A CurlCap backless adjustable cap with plenty of room for your natural hair or updos while giving your face some extra shade and your neck slightly less sweaty when you're walking around, trying to plot if it makes more sense to go to the Tower of Terror or Indiana Jones stunt show right now.
CurlCap is a Black-owned apparel company founded by Britney Sade that specializes in caps designed for natural hair with an open back and flexible scrunchie design.
Promising review: "This was perfect for wandering the Disney parks with my long crochet braids twists to keep the sun off my forehead and still feel on-theme in the Disney bubble." —Tay
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 11 styles).
12. Some flowy shorts could be the minimum (but adequate) amount of fabric to wear when it feels like summer has hit its peak, only for you to be unpleasantly surprised once you enter an amusement park and then realize that, yep, it's even hotter in here!
Promising review: "These shorts are so light and airy! They are so comfortable. The only downside is that they do run small, I would size up by one size. I wore them to the beach and they were perfect for hanging out when I didn’t plan on getting in the water!" —Reese Elder
"I wore these to a theme park all day. They dried really fast after wearing on a water ride, and I love that there are the tight shorts and then the cute skirt-looking shorts on top. Very fashionable and trendy would recommend. Size up!" —Taylor
Get them from Amazon for $13.50+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 29 colors).