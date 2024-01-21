If Your Home Is Super Noisy, You’ll Appreciate These 24 Noise-Dampening Products

1. Sound-dampening door bumpers that'll keep everything from kitchen cabinets to closet doors from slamming while you go about your regular schedule.
I put these on my kitchen cabinet doors and sliding closet doors. They're fantastic!
Promising review: "So my parents’ bathroom cabinets make a lot of noise and are all missing bumpers in the corners of the doors and on the frames. I put these on the other day and life is sweeter without having to hear the cabinet doors slamming or closing each time they’re opened. With the bumpers being clear and not of a color, it’s also aesthetically pleasing." —KW
Get a 300-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A 12-pack of sound-dampening hexagon panels as a one-up from egg carton–like foam panels of yore. The reviewer below points out that using these with weatherstripping and a door draft stopper successfully blocks out hallway noise.
Promising review: "For anyone looking for a good balance between aesthetics and sound dampening, I believe these acoustic panels work really well! Don’t expect these panels alone to 'completely sound proof' a door. It’s only working so well because I sealed the side gaps with weather stripping, and the bottom gap with a draft blocker.
Panels are easily cut to size with an X-acto knife, and after hunting through some comments, were attached to the wall with Scotch-Mount Indoor Double-Sided tape. I divided the tape into 2x2in. squares and used about 3-4 squares per panel. Still holding on strong to the door almost a month later and looking great! Although accidentally, I found these panels stick pretty well to the stiff side of a Velcro strip. If you’re looking for a removable/repositional option, perhaps this could be the way to go?
Overall, they work great for reducing a good amount of sound that comes through the door. On the other side of the room where I sleep, a loud vacuum right outside the door is reduced to a whisper! Couldn’t recommend these (along with some weather stripping and a draft blocker) enough :)" —Josh F.
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $24.99 (available in a variety of colors and either in non-adhesive or self-adhesive).
3. A ~streamlined~ door draft stopper to keep your room your preferred temp. But! Reviewers also say that it blocks out noise. Win-win!
Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
4. And some weather stripping you can stick along your door's edges (trust me, it's very easy) to help block out any other cold air and noise. It creeps in so easily!
Promising review: "I didn’t buy this for weatherproofing, I bought it for sound elimination on my inside doors. I have 1/4” spaces between where my door latches and the door jamb, this allowed kids to push on the doors and make a lot of noise. This stripping was easy to apply and filled in those gaps; giving a tight surface for the door. Now no wiggle and no slamming against the jamb." —S82880
Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in four colors).
5. And if you're working with glass doors, a thermal door curtain that'll not only block the wind and cold from the outdoors, but also noise.
Promising review: "I bought two panels to hang on the inside of the French doors to our primary bedroom. They have frosted glass panels and, because the guest bath is just outside our room, we get woken up whenever someone turns on the light in the hall or bathroom. I looked for small rods and curtains, but found these and am so pleased! I can keep them open most of the time and just drop them when we have guests. They block the light completely and help dampen sound. You literally just trim some Velcro that sticks to your door/wall and stick it on. It’s good Velcro! I may add some Velcro to the bottom corners to hold the curtains in place when We sleep with the windows open. So glad I didn’t have to drill into doors!" —Chelsea Jurgens
Get it from Amazon for $80.95 (available in a range of sizes and colors).
6. A Roku with a headphones jack and voice command so you can truly live your best media-consumption life by 1) not having to type in Derry Girls for yet another spectacular rewatch and 2) hearing the genius dialogue that comes out of Sister Michael's mouth clear as a bell through headphones. All without waking up everyone else in the house — until you cackle out loud.
It has the usual suspects of other streaming systems that work with your TV. *Except* you can also plug your headphones into the remote and enjoy your stories without disturbing anyone else in the house. My mom does this all the time with hers while my dad's snoozing in his chair in the living room without disturbing him. It's easily her fave part of it! I even used that function to watch the Eric Andre Netflix special with my mom in the room. If you understand any part of that sentence you'll understand why the headphones were essential.
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
7. A sleep therapy sound machine because playing a white noise playlist on your phone hasn't been so successful thus far. This handy gadget has seamless looping sounds and a USB port to charge your phone while you're off in Snoozeville and your roommate is playing Call of Duty with friends late into the night.
The loops on this machine include White Noise, Fan, Ocean, Rain, Stream and Summer Night, which you can set with a 15, 30, or 60-minute auto off timer. It's also super lightweight and compact if you're on the move!
Promising review: "I could not be more pleased with my purchase. It has been incredibly effective in masking noise and actually helps me envision that I am sleeping near the ocean or listening to the rain. I live in a very noisy environment and I am overly sensitive to sound so I have had many a sleepless night. It is common for me to wear earplugs or headphones to sleep, my head surrounded by four down pillows. The white noise machine has helped enormously. The only drawback I can say is that it could use a longer cord." —Christine Goulding
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
8. A pack of drug-free Breathe Right nasal strips reviewers say "saved their marriage" because they made for a much MUCH quieter sleeping environment for bedmates. Maybe it's time to buy some for your partner.
Promising review: "This product is a true gem. I’m eight months pregnant and due to baby pressing on diaphragm I’ve began to snore terribly. My poor husband is a light sleeper so I needed to figure something out. Started applying this at night and he says he doesn’t hear a peep out of me! If you have trouble sleeping or snoring this is something you need." —Raevyn
Get a box of 26 strips from Amazon for $10.73.
9. A pair of wireless sleep headphones disguised in a comfy headband that'll stay put. This would be great for you *or* your partner who likes to listen to podcasts you detest.
Promising review: "These headphones have been a game changer. Sleep is hard when you live in a noisy house with many people on different schedules. Before bed I put on my sleep headphones, turn on white noise sounds, and I’m able to sleep though each night, without hearing the other people and animals in my home. Beyond worth it! Buy these!! Your sleep will thank you." —Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
10. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds you can sport around the house without messing up your 'do. Sometimes you've gotta focus on whatever you're doing and tune out everything else. These'll help!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
I use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket.
Promising review: "Great sound quality, incredibly easy to use. Really glad I got them before my trip." —Moneka Rodriquez
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).
11. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," which is really just fancy talk for an ear plug designed with noise reduction by 26 decibels and look kinda subtley cool in your ears while doing so. If the idea of molding earplugs getting lost in your ear freaks you out (big same), these are a solid option.
Each set comes with a carrying case and several sizes of silicone tips to get your perfect fit!
Promising review: "Got these to use at night while sleeping, and I would definitely recommend and rebuy. The noise cancellation is just enough where I can sleep comfortably. My concern before buying was that they would block out too much noise, and for safety reasons, I wanted to still be able to hear any alarms or alarming noises. That doesn’t seem to be the case. I can still hear the important stuff, but am able to sleep because the snoring that I usually hear is majorly cut back." —PB Mom
Check out the Loop Store on Amazon for more options based on your sound blocking needs!
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in eight colors).
12. A *silent* dog toy with an ultrasonic squeaker only your dog will hear so you can let 'em play with this as you lead a Zoom meeting in your home office that also happens to be your dining room.
Promising review: "This friendly gator immediately became my dog’s new favorite toy! He loves a squeak toy as much as the next pup but I work from home so they’ve sadly been banned from the house. This toy works as advertised! I’ve tested it from rooms away and he definitely hears it and I do not. The negative reviews here are about the toy being destroyed. Know your dog, have realistic expectations. We’re a few scales down but it’s holding up just fine!" —Ginny L.
BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass just picked one up for her family's pup and here's what she has to say:
"My family's dog LOVES squeaker toys. She squeaks them over and over and over again and especially loves to put on a little show when my dad's in a virtual meeting. I was intrigued by this toy when I found it at the pet store and had to give it a try. I wasn't sure how well it was going to work, but Izzy loves it so much. You seriously can't hear a thing. I even took the toy in another room (without her knowing) and started "squeaking" it to see what would happen, and only a few seconds later she came running into the room looking for her toy. This toy is amazing. Izzy can squeak all she wants (as you can see in the gif above), and we don't have to hear a thing. If you have a dog who enjoys squeakers, you need to invest in at least one of these toys."
Get it from Amazon for $13.80+ (available in two sizes and six styles).
13. A ridiculously adorable bread plushy alarm clock that has a vibrating wake-up option instead of a noisy alarm. This'll be especially great if folks in your household have different wake-up times.
It also has a "vibrating" wake up option, so instead of making noise it will just start vibrating in your arms to gently wake you.
Promising review: "You may not know that you were missing a plush bread-shaped alarm clock in your life, but once you have it, you’ll ask how you ever lived without it. This is, at it’s very basic level, a stuffed animal (loaf of bread) with a vibrating alarm clock built inside. While the instructions are a little confusing, and the execution isn’t perfect, it does what it is supposed to do. The audible alarm is pleasant. The vibrating alarm is strong. The stuffed bread is, well, super cute. You’ll enjoy." —AIC
Get it from Amazon for $23.89 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price).