If You Love Your Roommate But Hate Their Lack Of Organization, Let These 35 Products Help

Yep, you're looking at my shower! I upgraded from a corner tension rod caddy and never want to go back. The mesh pockets drain water so your liner won't get all icky. And they make it easy to tell the difference between the minimalist packaging for your face wash and shave cream when it's way too early in the morning. Read my full review of Maytex Pockets Shower Curtain Liner (#2) to learn more about why I'm in love with an object that can't love me back.

Promising review: "I ignored the reviews and took a chance on this shower curtain. So glad I did. I inspected the item hourly to make sure there were no holes or tears in the mesh pockets. There were none. I was pleasantly surprised that the holes for the curtain rings are reenforced. I was able to organize all my husband's, kids', and my shower items and still have a few empty pockets. I love that my shower doesn't look like a mess. It's a neat freak's dream! Cannot speak to rust or mold but I will update if and when that happens but I always keep the shower curtain open so I'm not to worried about it." —Jarrod Dooley

Get it from Amazon for $18.67.