If You’re Traveling To A Hot Climate, Reviewers Swear By These 48 Things

1. A set of sunscreen reminder stickers to pair with your body sunscreen so there's someone besides you and your pal who're wading in the waves to remind you that, uh, yes, you do need to reapply! Oh and they last for 12 hours. Once a sticker turns colors, it's time to reapply.
Promising review: "Just used this product on a recent trip to Florida. I made sure to wash my skin before application and it lasted about two days on my skin without coming off. When out of the sun or behind UV glass, like in a car, the spot turns clear. As soon as you step into the sun it turns purple. If you use a sunblock it starts to become clear or semi clear. After being on the beach and having gone into the water a few times the spot started seeing purple and I applied sunblock again. In a minute the spot was clear again. So this is very effective In alerting me when to reapply." —RGTorque
2. A portable handheld fan for those moments when the breeze takes a break. Oh, and it's also a power bank *and* flashlight. So you'll be sure to find all sorts of other uses for it.
Promising review: "This fan works so well, keeps me cool when I’m on the beach or sitting outside in the sun. The battery life is amazing but it takes a while to charge up." —Amanda Clerk
3. Plus a hands-free portable neck fan for those sweltering days on the beach when you just seem to be pouring sweat — even in the shade of the umbrella. Just be sure to charge it with the USB before you pack your beach bag!
It has three speeds to choose from and also lights up, making you more visible at night. Reviewers note that you should definitely put your hair in a ponytail (but that it's easy to unsnag if it gets caught).
Promising review: "Took this to an all day, HOT day to a theme park. Charged it fully the night before and lasted through the whole day. Felt so cool. Plus at night you got the cool colors." —Paula
4. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo to tackle greasy roots without the aerosol formula. Cheers to skipping a morning wash for an early flight...and still being able to carry on some dry shampoo without making room for it in your toiletries bag.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
5. A racerback tank top you can throw on with basically any bottom that you own. And reviewers say it's compressive enough that you can skip the bra with it — which is especially welcome when it's THIS hot outside.
Promising review: "I have bought this top in seven different colors because I am that obsessed with it. I have gifted it to all of my friends for their birthdays because it is that great. It is spandex-like material and super comfy, but the fit and style of it are what I am obsessed with. It is super cute. I wear this to work out in or even just wear to go out in without a bra underneath, and it keeps everything in check. My number one clothing item for the last couple of months!!" —Midwestern Girl
6. A stick of Gold Bond Friction Defense can stop chafing caused by sweat before it even starts. It's sooo good and better than any other competitor in the thigh-saving category. Toss this in your bag and apply before you go on that long, lovely beach stroll.
My former colleague Ciera Velarde is a huge fan! Here's what she has to say:
"I've used it for about 12 years now and it's the only thing that I can trust to prevent that dreaded chafing after a sweaty day of walking around. It glides on perfectly, it's unscented, and it doesn't melt away when you start to sweat. If it's a particularly hot day out, it can start to fade after a few hours, so just make sure to bring it with you to reapply. In addition to preventing chafing between my thighs, I've also applied it on my arms where my sports bra rubs against them when I run and it works like a charm!"
Promising review: "Whoooo sometimes I feel as if a fire is going to start between my fat thighs, but with this stuff they just glide right on by each other, it has been a summer life saver. Only thing is you have to pack it on and reapply maybe 4 hours in, so bring it along for the ride. I will be buying again." —Ash
7. A Burt's Bees sunburn soother because sometimes the family WILL get burnt from some fun in the sun — even if you've been on VERY strict sunscreen patrol. Its aloe vera and coconut oil formula is super gentle on skin while helping relieve pain, redness, and swelling.
8. A *solid* Neutrogena SPF 50 sunscreen that really sticks to your skin on your tropical (or just plain sweaty) vacation. Oh, and because it's a solid, it's carry-on–friendly!
I first bought this for a weeklong Croatian vacation two years ago when I did carry-on, and as long as you are *thoroughly* reapplying, this stuff stays on pretty well. On a beach club afternoon, I did haphazardly reapply and missed a strip on one arm, but I tend to do that with spray-on or lotion sunscreen, too. Since then, I've packed this for any trip I've been on, including a two-day Disneyland trip where I toted this around in my bag and shared with friends. I sometimes carry it with me in my purse on my everyday adventures because I know it's so easy to apply. Also worth mentioning...I am about the palest lady you've ever seen and swear by daily application of sunscreen. But when on a beach trip, I'm constantly swimming in the water and sweating. So yeah, this stuff works.
And if you're a bit hesitant about jumping on the solid sunscreen bandwagon, you can pack a stick of this, knowing you have enough sun protection to get you through to finding some spray-on or lotion SPF at your destination.
9. A set of Sea Bands with a little nub that targets the acupuncture point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea. This'll be great in case your vacation entails a boat day (or three).
Promising review: "My car sickness has been getting worse for years. I drive often with my family back to my hometown about five hours away. I put these on and was finally able to ride without constantly fighting nausea. They fit comfortably and I quickly forgot they were on. This feels like a simple, cost efficient fix." —Breya Porter
10. A set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier packets, an electrolyte drink mix infused with potassium and vitamin C you can stir into a bottle of water to help speed up your hydration. After all, on beach days you aren't so good at drinking water. So this is a great preventative measure. (I also personally love these for travel and hangovers, and hangovers while you're traveling.)
Psst — it's also gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free!
Promising review: "I love this stuff!!! In Florida, where the sun can take the moisture out of you between the heat and the humidity, you can tend to get a little dehydrated, no matter how much water you drink. I put one of these packets ion my large water bottle and drink. I start to feel better soon after I drink one. I don't do more than one a day, unless I am working extra hard outside in the summer heat. It reminds me of lemon/lime sports drinks without that awful sugary after taste." —N. Abdallah
11. A portable safe for securing to a beach or pool chair to keep your valuables safe or to keep your passport in your hotel room in case there's no safe or the safe isn't working. (Raise your hand if you've stayed in a small hotel without a safe. ::raises hand::)
After putting this in MANY travel stories, I bought one for myself for a summer European vacation where I found myself at several beach clubs. It was perfect for keeping mine and my friend's belongings safe while we dozed in our beach chairs or swam in the sea. Plus, it's the perfect size to hold phones or wallets, and easily carry in your beach or tote bag.
Promising review: "This safe has become a MUST-HAVE on all our vacations. We no longer travel without it. We put two iPhones, cash, and car keys in this little safe, locked it to a beach cabana, threw a towel over it and took off for a hour of snorkeling. Never once worried about our belongings. We now use several of these as room safes AND as 'hide a key' lockboxes outside our vacation condo for teens who come and go throughout the day. They are invaluable!" —KeepIT Reel
12. Tide sink packets with the perfect amount of detergent for a sink wash to help lighten your clothing load and help you rewear swimsuits. Plus! These'll easily slide into the toiletries bag that you thought had no. more. room. Seriously, it's time to get over packing an outfit for every freaking day of your trip. No one cares.
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag. I've packed these on international trips to much success!
Promising review: "I have taken these packets on travels throughout the world. They are small and fit in my bag. They are good for a wash in a sink or wash bag. I use tide at home donut is my wash if choose. Glad to have them. They don’t leak either." —Barbara Jefferson
13. Or a pack of laundry soap sheets you won't have to slip into your toiletries bag if you're flying. This way you can save more room for souvenirs than three changes of underwear for every day of your trip.
I travel just about any chance that I get and found a WHOLE lot of success with these little laundry sheets on an almost–three weeks European vacation last summer where I carried on–only and rewore outfits several times.
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
