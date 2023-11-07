19 Products That’ll Help You Hide Pesky Cords

1. A flat outlet plug to disguise cords in plain sight (like on your kitchen backsplash) *or* to help you move your couch a few inches closer to the wall. (Every square inch of floor space is precious!)
My colleague Chelsea Stuart is a fan: "I have an outlet next to my bed and would always have to move the mattress a bit to plug in my MacBook cord, but now that I have this I don't have to move anything. The cover is connected to an extension cord and power strip with three outlets, so it actually gives you more options than your regular ol' wall outlet."
Promising review: "Did y’all know they made these?!? I was movin' some furniture around in the guest room, and my beautiful bride just wasn’t happy with how far the dresser stood out from the the wall because of the TV plug. I did some searchin' on the old internet and found these for sale on Amazon. I put it on the outlet behind the dresser and shoved it into place. My beautiful bride was very pleased! Just so y’all know, the wall plug is indeed flat, and it’s designed to cover the whole plug when ya use it. It’s flatter’n a bug in a windscreen and works great!" —James P.
2. A flexible power strip with three outlets, two USB ports, and a five-foot extension cable that'll ~bend~ to your whims and keep your plugs within reach but tucked under your bed dust ruffle.
iJoy is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, so I ordered one. I absolutely love it. Everyone needs one in their life." —Dani Jo Stengsar
"I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourt one. Love this!" —Pond P.
3. A set of cable clip organizers because you need your phone charger by your bed but you don't have to trip over it or make it take center stage. These'll help you reroute its path *exactly* where you need it to go.
Promising review: "It was always a pain to reach down the side of my bed to reach my chargers, not to mention the wad of cables I’d have to sift through just to charge my phone. I finally searched for a solution and came across these. They’re great! They’re really easy to stick on and they stay in place. I haven’t had an issue of them falling off. Whenever I need to charge a device they’re right next to me, easy to reach and untangled. I definitely recommend!" —Nelis Perez
4. Or some moldable glue to help you fashion a handy cable holder — and maybe even keep a Lego figure in place. Oh, and it can also repair fraying cords so you can put off replacing them sooo much longer.
Promising review: "I was skeptical, but this stuff has already saved me $60. My Macbook charger was fraying by the magsafe connector and I was looking at having to spend $80 on a new one. I saw this stuff online and decided to give it a try. Took one of them out of the package and it was soft and malleable, like putty. I molded and shaped it around the break in the cord, and below the break and over the magsafe connector. After 24 hours, it was hard rubber that was stuck to the cord and magsafe connector like glue. I can see this lasting a long time. It'll probably still be going strong long after I decide to retire this Macbook and move on to another. Incredible stuff!" —Scott K
5. A six-outlet wall charger can comfortably fit all the chargers you require without having to figure out charging cord paths or how many surge protectors you need. Plus! it has two USB fast-charging ports *and* a night-light.
6. An electrical cord cover that'll look like it's just part of the decor while it distracts from an unsightly lighting chain or cord.
Promising review: "Easy to use, matches my wall color perfectly. Love the way it looks and how it hides my cords." —Devron Wall
7. An adhesive cord organizer made specifically to stick on the back of appliances to tidy up your counters. Finally, your slow cooker and blender can peacefully cohabitate.
Tidywrap is a small business established in 2022 that specializes in adhesive cord organizers. Note: these are meant for use on appliances only; the adhesive is removable, but may harm paint or wallpaper upon removal.
Promising review: "I got this for my minimalist husband who hates getting 'things' for gifts, almost as much as he hates clutter. He was practically giddy after we installed several of these on various kitchen appliances. It’s not just storage — but moving the appliance around from its storage location to the countertop is a nicer experience. He was seriously swinging around a food processor with one hand saying 'this is so much neater!' To each their own I suppose. For us normies, it does exactly what it’s supposed to. Easy to stick on, I like that it holds the plug neatly as well. I would love if it came in white, but the gray is a nice neutral." —Elizabeth L.
8. Plus a pack of six cord bundlers because sometimes you have to leave your fan out in the open but bundling the cord on the back of it will help eliminate some more visual clutter (and trip hazards). And! These take up less real estate on the back of your appliance so it'll easily fit on a variety of stuff.
The bundlers work like any other Command product — with damage-free adhesive.
Promising review: "I have one of these attached to almost every cord-having thing I own, and for maybe $30 in total I feel like my whole life got a face lift. My stand mixer looks better on the counter, and it stays clean even when everything else is a mess. My space heaters store so neatly in the linen closet. I have an HDMI cord bundled to the back of each TV. There's a bundler stuck between my car's dash and console, which holds two phone chargers. Truly, especially for the price, I could not recommend something more highly." —Amber Stewart
9. A bookish disguise will tidy up a modem-y mess as a decorative touch that's more useful than anyone could expect.
10. An outlet shelf *just* large enough for your electric toothbrush or an Echo Dot in a way where you can easily contain the charging cords. If you've put on a regular outlet cover, you've got this!
FYI, it installs like a regular outlet cover. Of course except with the wonderful shelf. Can also be installed so the shelf is below the outlet.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this thing! I have much less clutter on my sink thanks to this. If there's anyone not sure if it will fit due to an object, all you need is 1.25 inches of space between the edge of your existing outlet plate and the piece of furniture. I have a GFCI with a standard wall plate." —Amazon Customer
11. Some heavy-duty bungees you can use to coil up extension cords (and other heavy things) so you don't trip over them on the floor or waste precious shelf or cabinet storage space on them.
Also, you can "waterfall" these cords, aka hang the hooks on each other, for easier storage.
Promising review: "I really like this organizer. I used them in my garage to hang two 150-foot outdoor electrical cords, and folding patio chairs. Great idea and much stronger than bungee cords." —Ann Lajuan
12. A discreet cord cover because you successfully mounted your TV on the wall — but now the cables are distracting you from your annual fall Buffy rewatch.
Promising review: "This is the perfect solution for hiding a cord! It looks like it is just a part of the base board. Mine is covering a cable wire only, but I think they are big enough to hide more than one cord if needed. I didn’t cut mine, and I bought two. You can tell where the two meet if you look closely. However, I do not think anyone would notice. I can’t believe I let our cable cord sit across the floor for this long. I wish I would have found these sooner!" —Amazon Customer
13. An expandable bundler that'll keep cords *neatly* contained behind your desktop, TV, stereo, gaming system...ya get my organized drift.
Promising review: "This was used to bundle up some 120-volt wires running the family room floor behind some chairs. We have a kitten in the chewing stage and needed to protect both the wires and the kitten. The installation was easy. The finished product looks neat." —Lion Mac
