66 Helpful Travel Products For Anyone Hopping In Planes, Trains, And Automobiles This Season

1. A packable pop-up tent to give baby (and adults) ALL the shade at the beach or park.
Promising review: "We loved having this tent on our beach trip with our baby. It was so easy and lightweight to carry with us and gave plenty of sun protection for our baby. We will be using this with each beach trip in the future!" —Amazon Customer
2. A digital luggage scale will make sure that you aren't slammed with an overweight luggage fee (ugh) or having to move stuff from your checked bag to your carry-on to avoid said fee (also, ugh).
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
I tested this digital luggage scale out when packing for a trip to Iceland — check out my demo of how it works on TikTok!
Promising review: "We used this on a six-flight trip across Europe and it made it easy to know that we repacked our bags according to the various weight limits. Some bags had a 10-kg limit and some had a 50-lb limit so it was convenient to switch back and forth between units (even though dividing by 2.2 isn't exactly rocket science)." —Robert
3. Some vinyl picnic table and bench covers reviewers found extremely helpful for camping and park use.
4. A garment and travel bag set can cover you when you've gotta keep your outfit for your college roommate's wedding festivities tidy and wrinkle-free, and you have trust issues with airline baggage checks. It'll easily fold and unfold as you need it.
Beauty Goodies is a small business that specializes in chic storage and travel accessories.
Promising review: "This garment bag is an exceptional value for the money. Well built, top quality materials, including 'beefy' zippers, should hold up well for airline travel. Minimal wrinkles if any in garments, and a cavernous bag for storing shoes and other items for a trip. Added bonus, it fits easily in the plane overhead storage, similar in size to a standard roller bag. I highly recommend this product." —Kindle Customer
5. A quick-drying microfiber beach towel built to shake off sand and pack small in your suitcase. No need to sneak out a hotel towel to the beach!
Promising review: "Love this! I am a flight attendant and keep it in my suitcase for various uses, but it's an outstanding for beach or picnic blanket. It weighs nothing, beautiful, and great quality! My new go-to gift item." —Laurance F. Haun
6. A flat RFID-blocking fanny pack can work underneath your clothes or as just a regular waist bag.
Promising review: "Discreet yet spacious. I purchased this for a recent trip. I was able to fit my phone, passport, credit cards, and cash in it easily and it wasn’t bulky or obvious under my clothing. It was comfortable to wear for extended periods of time." —KailensMom
7. An anti-theft neck wallet that's also RFID-blocking so you'll more easily navigate your cruise-ship excursions without having to keep your hands hovering over your pockets the entire time. Pickpockets exist, and you've gotta be aware of 'em, but let's focus on taking in the sights.
8. A *foldable* wide-brim hat to help you keep the sun off of your face, make your outfits look even cuter, and easily fit in your carry-on without crushing it.
Promising review: "Guys. If you’re going on a trip and need a cute hat but don’t want to worry about it getting smashed…look no further. I bought this hat last summer. It’s been as far as The Maldives, all over Europe, and I wear it on the reg in southern California. It’s totally kept its shape, and I’m not shy of shoving it in bags. 10/10 recommend! I’m sitting on a bus in Croatia right now thinking how awesome this hat has been and decided to write a review, as I rely on reviews for my purchases on Amazon. Hope this helps someone!" —Lyra S.
9. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer you simply pump on your normal-sized perfume bottle to keep you smelling like your signature scent while you're on the go. Yes, I paid all that dough for a Le Labo but no I won't pay more dough for their (still v pricey) travel bottles.
^ That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point.
Promising review: "Perfect scent options for a flight attendant! These are perfect for travel and putting in your purse. You can put different scents and the little bottles hold up well. You don’t need the tiny funnel. Just remember which scent you put where! Definitely recommend." —Britney
10. A Baggallini anti-theft travel backpack that'll make it harder for anyone who gets some (illegal) ideas while you're marveling at [insert picturesque view].
It has RFID-blocking technology; is made of slash-resistant, Securtex anti-theft fabric; and locking zippers that blend in with the backpack's design.
Promising review: "This has great security features. The compartment that holds cards has a locking zipper and sits securely against your back. Two side pockets for water bottle, umbrella, etc. Very roomy and lightweight. I used it this weekend at a tulip festival in Washington. It lightly rained the whole time I was outdoors, and nothing in my bag got wet. It wiped dry easily. A great daypack for adventures!" —pixie
11. A compact eight-compartment pill organizer so you'll have space for all the stuff you take from all the delicious food that sometimes makes you feel bad on your travels.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
12. A roomy beach bag with a waterproof section that'll hold your phone, Kindle, and other items that ABSOLUTELY cannot get wet.
Promising review: "When you go to the pool or beach nowadays you see a lot of people with these $100+ rubber carry-alls. Sure, they look nice, but they are not as practical as this bag or have the features of this bag. I came to appreciate this bag when I loaded up the grandkids to take to the pool and realized too late that I did not remove my hearing aids or empty my pockets. This bag comes with a nice waterproof pouch and I was able to keep all those belongings, I should have left at home, safe and dry all day!" —David Petraitis
