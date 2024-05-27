21 Items For People Who Think Sand Is The Worst Thing Mother Nature Invented

See it in action on TikTok. My coworker Sally Elshorafa lives by the beach (lucky duck!) and used it on herself and her toddler. She says, "It's actually shocking how well it worked. No sand was on our legs, arms, or tummies after I used it. A miracle product."

Shakalo is a San Diego-based small business started to figure out a way to help people, especially parents remove sand before leaving the beach. The soft fabric pouch allows the powder to remove the sand without scattering everywhere.

Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1x–2x a week. I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of. I will definitely be buying the refill and another bag to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two sizes).