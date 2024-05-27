21 Items For People Who Think Sand Is The Worst Thing Mother Nature Invented

1. A sand removal bag filled with talc-free, reef-friendly powder that'll help you brush off the scratchy stuff that you don't mind on the beach or playground but would *like* to leave where you found it.
See it in action on TikTok. My coworker Sally Elshorafa lives by the beach (lucky duck!) and used it on herself and her toddler. She says, "It's actually shocking how well it worked. No sand was on our legs, arms, or tummies after I used it. A miracle product."
Shakalo is a San Diego-based small business started to figure out a way to help people, especially parents remove sand before leaving the beach. The soft fabric pouch allows the powder to remove the sand without scattering everywhere.
Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1x–2x a week. I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of. I will definitely be buying the refill and another bag to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti
2. A sturdy sand-removal brush to get sand off surfboards, beach chairs, gear, and even off your body!
3. Some vinyl picnic table and bench covers reviewers found extremely helpful for camping and park use. Now you won't have to spend 20 minutes wiping sand off an ancient picnic table at your beach campsite just to set up lunch.
4. A quick-drying microfiber beach towel built to shake off sand and pack small in your suitcase. No need to sneak out a hotel towel to the beach!
5. A packable pop-up tent to give baby (and adults) ALL the shade at the beach or park while blocking some sandy wind gusts.
Promising review: "This was the best investment I made for our beach vacation with a 1-year-old! She could take her naps at normal times, so we weren’t packing up to go back and forth. The extended floor was so nice to keep sand out and sit and play with her. Holding on to it for the next trip, and would definitely recommend to anyone traveling with a baby or toddler!" —Heather
6. Coppertone Sport Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 comes in a two-pack so you can know you'll be covered without FEELING like you're covered in greasy sun protection. Yes you need to brush off any sand before you reapply, but reapplying with a spray is so much easier on a beach day.
Promising review: "My kids will only use spray-on sunscreen (for their bodies and the stick for face and neck). This spray is easy to use and protects their delicate skin from harmful UVB rays. It's waterproof and sweat-proof, which is a big plus. Would highly recommend!" —S. Pme
7. Plus, a set of sunscreen reminder stickers pairs with your body sunscreen so you know WHEN to reapply instead of playing a guessing game or de-sanding yourself more often than you need to in order to reapply.
Check out a TikTok of the sunscreen stickers in action.
Promising review: "These were so easy to use, sheer, and stayed on even through full beach days with sun, sand, ocean, and pool. The best part was that it got my kids WANTING to put sunscreen on and reminding me that they needed to reapply!! I thought the price was a bit high — but given they can be used for more than one day and most importantly, got my kids excited about sunscreen, I think they are totally worth it!" —PV
8. A roomy beach bag with a waterproof section that'll hold your phone, Kindle, and other items that ABSOLUTELY cannot get wet or sandy.
Promising review: "The two exterior pockets are perfect for masks in one, water bottle in the other for quick access. The inside protected pockets are perfect to keep things dry and sand-free (goggles, sunglasses, phone, change of clothes) and the bag itself is roomy enough for three towels, snacks, four kinds of sunblock, and miscellaneous other beach accessories." —David Petraitis
9. Or a mesh beach bag with a cooler zip-off portion at the bottom so you can haul towels and snacks to beach, then shake it out when you're ready to leave the beach.
Promising review: "This is a great tote! The cooler on the bottom is unexpected each time someone sees it and is a great little bonus. We had more than enough room to pack four Gatorades and squeezable applesauce packs — you probably can’t pack a lunch and drinks for more than two or three people, but we only had two so it served us great!" —MasonDixon
10. An all-in-one beach umbrella system with a shovel and sand anchor to help you more easily secure it to the *perfect* spot on the beach. And a tray for drinks and snacks so you can loft them up high above the messy sand.
Anchor Works is a small biz specializing in this umbrella system.
Promising review: "I can leave my beach chair secure in the knowledge that it will always be there when I return! This umbrella is so strong, and the color is so pretty! Love the drink and cell holder! P.S. a tropical storm was en route, and we were standing!" —Kate Fleming
11. Or if you like to rent an umbrella or have one you already like, a beach umbrella table for lofting your phone, current beverage, and snack bag of chips from the pesky sand. This'll also take up less space in your luggage than a folding table. (I used a similar table at a Greek beach club last summer to a lot of success!)
Check out a TikTok of the beach umbrella table in action.
Promising review: "This worked great for our beach trip! It was nice to be able to have everything out of the sand. We had placed it up at the top by the umbrella and down low so we could reach it while on our chairs. I’d definitely recommend this." —TJ
