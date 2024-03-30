21 Bags That’ll Secure Your Stuff And Free Up Your Hands For Adventures

First off, if you want to make your existing bags less pickpocket-friendly, it's worth investing in some clips that'll easily attach two zippers and unable to quickly zip open.
Promising review: "Prefect for international travel! Easy to use and protected against theft/pickpockets. Used it on my recent trip to Europe!" —Rachel Bristol
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three color combos).
And if one of your main concern is securely latching your bag to a chair or another stationary object, try out a Keyper lanyard keychain to secure your bag so people can't quickly slip off with your whole bag.
Keyper is a woman-founded and -owned company.
I have one of these (in the snow leopard) and have used it not just for keys but also to attach bags as I'm traveling. (I also ONLY carry on, so I try to stay as organized as possible.) My pal, also named Elizabeth, uses hers to attach her bag to her chair when she's out and about traveling. Yes, you still want an anti-theft bag. But this can make for an extra level of security!
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in six colors/designs and more materials, styles). You can also grab a bag that works with the keychain. A clear bag, like the one seen on the right, is a great option for toiletries when flying. But! It's also super useful as a purse for a stadium concert or sporting event with security bag restrictions.
And now for the bags!
1. An Arden Cover anti-theft *and* waterproof vegan-leather purse that won't *look* like an anti-theft bag — in case that's the reason you don't already own one. Gotta love a bag that'll get you through sudden rain.
Arden Cove is a woman-owned brand founded by sisters Carmen and Karin Yuen after carrying disappointing bags and gear while globetrotting.
It has a waterproof body and zipper, slash-proof lining all around, locking zippers, RFID blocking material, a chain shoulder that strap attaches to a post or chair, built-in wallet, shoulder pad on strap for added comfort, bottom studs to protect it from wear and tear when setting the bag down, and an interior D-ring to attach a keychain.
Promising review: "I have been using this bag as my ONLY purse for a full year now. I travel full time, and my #1 priority is to keep my belongings and my information safe, so this purse is a game changer for me. I love the cut-proof chain, the slash-proof material, it's waterproof and it keeps RFID readers from stealing my credit card info. I get compliments on it all the time as I wear it through Europe, Asia, Canada, and the States! LOVE my Arden Cove!" —Kashlee Parmiter
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in six colors and three chain drop lengths).
2. A fanny pack with a ton of storage room inside that has a long enough strap to wear crossbody *or* comfortably fit over outerwear so you can use your arms to help you balance while teetering toward a glacier. If you plan on wearing it across your chest, attach your waist buckles together with a zip-tie to prevent it from getting unclipped from your back.
I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors. And in case it looks familiar, TikTokers compare it to the Lulu waist bag.
Promising review: "Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in 44 styles).
3. Or if you wanna take it to the next level, a belt bag that'll double as a travel belt with a pass-through trolley loop so you can use it to secure your personal item to the top of your roller suitcase. And then when you're out and about at your destination, you can use it as a purse!
Cincha Travel is a small biz in California that develops adjustable travel belts made out of vegan leather. The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.
Check out a TikTok of the Cincha belt bag in action. When flying with this, I rec leaving it on as the belt for your suitcase while boarding your flight. On a few flights I've been on this year, I've heard gate agents make people put their belt bags worn around their waist or cross-body into their personal item. So just be mindful of that!
Promising review: "Great little double-duty bag. Highly recommend. I could fit four passports, an iPhone, a slim wallet, and many more things in my new travel bag. A must for your next adventure." —Lindsay
Get it from Cincha Travel for $69 (available in four colors/patterns).
4. An anti-theft backpack because yes you should always be aware of possible pickpockets, but the main compartment's zipper facing your back will help you focus a bit more on La Sagrada Familia instead of if your wallet is still in your bag.
Not only does the backpack open from the inside, but it also has a phone pocket, document pocket, front zippered pocket, and an exterior side pocket. It's also made of nylon, so it's waterproof and has a strap to change it into a shoulder bag.
Promising review: "This backpack lasted an entire trip through several airports and layovers, and all across our trip through Europe. It was amazing. Because the main zipper sat against my back, I never worried about getting my items stolen. But I also had the luxury of having the two front zippers that were also surprisingly spacious to hold nonprecious items such as water bottles or cheap sunglasses, etc. This backpack also is extremely durable. It was the perfect day pack to gather knick-knacks and souvenirs for friends and family and hold whatever I shoved in it!" —H Bradshaw
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in two sizes and 14 colors).
5. Or a geometric-style leather backpack that, similarly to the backpack above, has a zip-open compartment that faces your back. It comes in three different sizes and three colors you can use on the reg — not just when you're making all your IG followers jealous traipsing around the globe.
Soul is a Kosiv, Ukraine-based Etsy shop specializing in leathercraft.
Promising review: "Just what i wanted. I chose the small size in brown. I've been looking for a security backpack that also looks feminine for ages. Seller was very quick to reply to my question and it was posted in no time!" —Bev
Get it from Soul on Etsy for $216+ (originally $360+, available in three sizes and four colors).
6. A travel pouch that attaches to your bra so you can safe guard your cards and money — even when you're on the metro in Paris that everyone in your life warned you about before you set out on your trip.
7. A convertible cross-body tumbled leather bag with a super luxe design that also happens to be very secure. The loop closure is super secure and doesn't just slip willy-nilly...aka it's hard to get loose enough to grab anything inside. You can wear it as a wristlet or as a crossbody.
I own this bag in the gorgeous green shown here and have been dripping in compliments when I carry it out and about. The strap is long and sturdy enough to wear crossbody over my heavy faux-fur coats, and it just looks way more expensive than it is. I'm packing it as one of my two (maybe three?) bags for an upcoming trip that includes stops in Paris, Bologna, and Milan without worry of pickpockets because it feels so secure.
Get it from M. Gemi for $248 (available in eight colors).
8. An anti-theft messenger bag (that even comes with a spot for your water bottle) so you'll have plenty of room to tote around all the stuff you could possibly need while you're out and about sightseeing — think SPF, a light rain jacket, an extra pair of socks, all kinds of stuff!
The bag has hidden, slash-proof, Chain Link construction and an adjustable, cable-reinforced, cut-proof shoulder strap. Plus, a locking zipper.
Promising review: "Bought this bag last minute before my 1-month trip to Spain. It was such a lifesaver! There is so much pickpocketing in the cities, and there was no way anyone could do this. I held both of my teenagers' wallets, and I could even go to Hydro Flasks on the expandable sides. Love this, and we’ll take it with me every time I travel now." —JLar
Get it from Amazon for $34.19+ (available in four colors).
9. A Bandolier phone case with a wallet and a strap to keep your phone close to but out of your hands wherever your travel adventure takes you.
My colleague Abby Kass used these on a trip: "My mom and I both used these when we went to Paris in January 2020 and loved them. They're super convenient to use and since we visited in the winter, we actually kept them under our coats, so nobody (especially pickpockets) could see them. I like how nice the case and strap looked and that I could hold my phone out over the ledge of the Eiffel Tower ledge for an epic sunset shot, and not worry about it falling to its death. Plus, the attached wallet is perfect to stash a credit card, ID, and even a subway ticket. Can you see it chilling at my side in the right photo? Yep, that's where it was the entire trip and will be every other trip I take."
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with my Bandolier. It’s so useful having my phone and Metro Card so accessible so I don’t have to dig through my bags. I feel comfortable wearing it, and I love the hands-free aspect. I never worry about someone stealing it, and I don’t go anywhere without it!!!" —M.F.
Get it from Amazon for $98+ (available in five iPhone sizes and three color combinations).
10. A vegan leather bag with a guitar strap you can wear across your chest —in case the reason you've been looking for a travel-friendly bag is that you can't find one with enough personality. Welp, here's one!
Babs+Birdie is a Hampton, New Hampshire-based Etsy shop specializing in purses.
Promising review: "I’ve seen similar bags everywhere but wanted something unique and stylish. This bag fits that desire to a T. Great craftsmanship, I love the color, and the strap is sturdy and beautiful." —Michelle R
Get it from Babs+Birdie on Etsy for $34.50 (available in five styles).