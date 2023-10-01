If You Don’t Know What To Do With Your Hair, These 22 Hair Tools Will Help

1. First off: A pair of heat protectant gloves with protective silicone bumps to wear with any heat tools because if you're getting the hang of them (and even after), safety is the top priority!
2. The Beachwaver Co. rotating curling iron is legendarily easy to use. Even folks who're really great at heat styling tools (like me) have made the switch the this (also me). If you can clamp a strand of hair and then press a button, you can handle this. *And* it has a 9-foot swivel cord for much easier maneuvering.
I've used about every kind of hair styling tool on the planet and had given up on curling irons with clamps. I was fully a curling wand girlie because I'm adept at heat styling and it gave me covetable mermaid waves I wanted. Then I tried a Beachwaver and haven't looked back since. I have them in two barrel sizes and now can zone out while I do my hair. The directional buttons for the tool are easy to use and if I accidentally press the button for the opposite way of which I'd like the barrel to spin, it's a quick and easy correction. I try all sorts of products for my job but this has quickly become one that I talk about all the time, whether or not I'm asked about it.
Promising review: "The hot tool is amazing!! I’ve never really learned how to curl my hair because I just couldn’t get down how to rotate the iron with my hair. I’ve only been straightening my hair for years. I was tired of it! And decided to get this because it LOOKED easy enough….it is easy enough!!
Literally just put you hair in the clamp and push the button for the wand to rotate. Right side of your hair: rotate the right, left side of hair: rotate to the left.
When/if this wand breaks down I’m buying another one!!" —Danielle
Get this 1.25-inch barrel one from Amazon for $130.84 (and check out lots more varieties and barrel sizes; FYI, the smaller the barrel the tighter curl you'll get).
3. Or if the difficulty of styling your looooong hair has kept you away from curling irons, the Bio Ionic Long Barrel Styler's barrel is 2 inches longer than standard curling irons'.
Promising review: "I saw my new hairstylist using this one, and she was done with my long, thick, abundant hair really quick! I asked her what kind it was because nobody had ever been done with my hair that fast! She told me, and I had to buy it! It used to take me an hourr to get my hair done. It look me 15 minutes to get my hair done with this! I wish I knew about it long time ago. I love it!" —G.Ale
Get it from Amazon for $147.
4. A Revlon hot air brush dries and styles your hair for a lot less effort than other techniques. Just rough dry a bit and then use the dryer brush to give yourself a blowout that'll make it look like you went to a dry bar. Finagling a round brush in one hand and a blow-dryer in another is HARD.
Promising review: "First time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl, and now it has some gray to it. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61-years-old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this. I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautiful! Smooth, soft, no frizz and lots of volume. Hope this review helps you anyone out there that have similar hair!" —Anon anon
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in four styles).
5. And a Revlon one-step styler and dryer if you prefer a straighter style but still wanna pump up the volume.
One reviewer uses it to dry their beard.
Promising review (for the left pic): "Whoever created this is a genius!!!! I was so worried if it would work on my 4c hair. It worked perfectly. I combed through each section of my hair, applied heat protective product, and used this blow-dryer brush. It easily glided through my hair. I'm tender headed but had no issues at all with this. It's easy to hold and very gently glides right through my tight 4c curls. I included pics of my hair with a section blown out with the blow dryer brush and also wanted the viewers to see my 4c hair in its natural, pre-blown out state so they can see it truly worked. The other reviews on here are what made me get it and I must say, they weren't lying about how awesome it is. Get it sis! You won't regret it." —Reesy
Get it from Amazon for $37.94.
6. Bellissima Italia Diffon Supreme Diffuser & Curly Hair Dryer is, perhaps, the largest at-home diffuser I've seen in case you love your curly texture but find the drying process very annoying. Sometimes you don't have hours to let it air dry!
7. Or if you'd prefer a cheaper hair-styling leap, this blow-dryer diffuser attachment transforms your typical dryer into something that'll give you the most gorgeous curls — all thanks to drying vents and a 360-degree airflow to evenly diffuse curls. Maybe it'll turn around your opinion on blow drying! Just maybe.
Promising review: "I've been using this for a few months now with my travel sized Conair dryer, and it works so well! I have wavy 2a—2b hair, and this works much better than the diffuser the dryer came with. I like using this when I want my waves to set coiled up and last longer. It has a really big basket compared to the one my Conair came with, so if you have quite a bit of hair or have difficulty with your hair flying out of your diffuser then this will likely work wonderfully for you. I think it is well worth the price." —Delaney O.
"I absolutely love this diffuser. I had been using a hooded hair dryer on wash days for years and was getting frustrated with the 45+ minute dry times along with 'triangle hair' and lack of volume due to the dryer blowing down on my hair. Not only do I get wonderful volume with this diffuser, but I’ve more than cut my dry time in half with only needing about 20 minutes. Mind you, I have very thick 3b—3c curls that are a couple inches past my shoulders. Works wonderfully." —SarahG
"Great diffuser! I’m happy with the definition. Took me two weeks to make a decision on the best one for my 4b—4c curly hair. This was my first time using one. The diffuser fit my dryer perfectly." —KJ
Get it from Amazon for $26.17.
8. Goody hair spin pins take care of the hard work in creating the *perfect* bun. You simply put your hair in a pony, wrap your hair around the base of said pony, and then secure with one pin on top of the bun and one pin on the bottom.
Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina
Get it from Amazon for $6.49 (also available in a three pack).
9. Dyson Airwrap multistyler is more or less the stuff of legend at this point. If you've been on the internet since the Airwrap 2018 release, you've likely seen it demonstrated over and over again. But for great reason! It really is amazing what this multitool can do.
You can read my in-depth review of the Dyson Airwrap's first model for all sorts of deets. Since the 2018 release, the company has improved upon the original and has longer tool attachments to make drying and styling even easier. TL;DR: Once you've practiced a few times, it's easy to use all the attachments and it leaves your hair looking shinier and feeling less dry than heat drying and then using flat irons or curling irons to achieve your desired look. Note that you do want to rough dry your hair a bit before going in with the attachments. It's, understandably, a huge financial undertaking but if you have the coin and put a LOT of time into heat styling your hair like I do, it can be worth it to you.
Get it from Sephora (one colorway) or Dyson (four colorways) for $599
10. And a more recent release: Dyson Airstrait dries *and* straightens your hair simultaneously WITHOUT hot plates like a regular straightener. As you can guess (if you're at all familiar with the Dyson brand's tech), it uses airflow to straighten without drying out. So if you've been blow-drying and *then* flat ironing your hair, this'll sound like a total dream.
My colleague Heather Braga has and loves it:
"I've had the pleasure of testing out the Dyson Airstrait and, OMG, what an incredible piece of technology. Yes, I called this 'tech' instead of a beauty tool. While it is both of these things, I was amazed by the gadget-ness of it right off the bat. I literally had to select on an LCD screen what language MY STRAIGHTENER should be set to...wild. Anyways! The Airstrait has the ability to straighten both wet or dry hair — and does without the use of damaging hot plates. It uses directional airflow to smooth and straighten hair and, honestly, it is a pretty magical experience. The biggest learning curve for me was realizing the copper pieces (where the fan lives) need to face outward so you're not blowing your hair all over the place. The fan increases when you clamp the Airstrait around your hair (HOW DOES IT KNOW!?) and pauses entirely when you set it down (seen in the GIF to the left). Additionally, I have a toddler and am very limited on time. With this gadget, I was able to take my hair from directly-from-the-shower wet to natural-looking straight hair in only 10 minutes! This is going to be such a game-changer for my life!!! It's definitely worth the splurge. Add this to your holiday wish list or, you know, get it now."
Get it from Sephora for $499.
11. A heatless curling rod headband you simply wrap your *damp* hair in before bed and then unwind in the morning for a blowout effect of bouncy '90s supermodel curls. Did you just book a Pepsi commercial?!
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These are designed to work with all hair types, but work best if you roll them with damp hair! I recently saw someone walking around an airport with this in their hair. You do you!
Promising review: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but that's nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in eight colors)
12. And if you want some more curly options, these curling rods have rave reviews amongst people with types 3b–4c hair. Use them with damp hair for the best results!
Promising review: "I left the largest rollers, the purple and gray ones, in for two hours to see how the curls would turn out. The results were great! The rollers are the perfect size and gave me the same look as my expensive digital perm. I've been getting digital perms for the last year to the tune of $200 every 3–4 months, so these rollers, at $12 a pack, are a steal." —HoyaBlue
"I have short curly-kinky hair (3c/4a). The smaller ones worked best for me, with the right products my curls turned out amazing! No better deal around for these flex rods. Anywhere else you get the same quality at a much higher price. Another plus is that the rods come with their own bag for storage, keeping it nice and organized!!! Love this product, I'm about to buy them again because I need more small rods for my massive amount of hair." —lissa almanzar
Get a pack of 42 from Amazon for $14.99.
13. A curling bar tips you off that your hair is styled and it's time to release your strand of hair by vibrating. Counting 15 seconds is so last year.
My colleague Sam Wieder uses and loves this:
"To start, my natural hair is close to 2a. It's thin and naturally wavy with some frizz. I was first introduced to this curling bar at my hair salon a couple years ago, and instantly loved the way it kept the waviness I love about my hair, a beachy-like curl. I ordered it on Amazon the same day, got it two days later, and have been hooked ever since. This is SO simple to use — easier than a regular curling iron, IMO. You just take a piece of hair (I usually divide my hair into 6–8 sections), wrap it around the bar, press the button, and after 15 seconds, the timer goes off, the curling bar vibrates in your hand, and you have a beautiful, flow-y curl! To keep it looking good all day without giving it that stiff feeling hairspray gives it, I use KMS Hair Play Dry Wax!"
Get it from Amazon for $47.75+ (available in two sizes).