34 Hair Products That Are Really And Truly Worth The Splurge

1. The Beachwaver Co. rotating curling iron is legendarily easy to use. Even folks who're really great at heat styling tools (like me) have made the switch the this (also me). If you can clamp a strand of hair and then press a button, you can handle this. *And* it has a 9-foot swivel cord for much easier maneuvering.
I've used about every kind of hair styling tool on the planet and had given up on curling irons with clamps. I was fully a curling wand girlie because I'm adept at heat styling and it gave me covetable mermaid waves I wanted. Then I tried a Beachwaver and haven't looked back since. I have them in two barrel sizes and now can zone out while I do my hair. The directional buttons for the tool are easy to use and if I accidentally press the button for the opposite way of which I'd like the barrel to spin, it's a quick and easy correction. I try all sorts of products for my job but this has quickly become one that I talk about all the time, whether or not I'm asked about it.
Promising review: "The hot tool is amazing!! I’ve never really learned how to curl my hair because I just couldn’t get down how to rotate the iron with my hair. I’ve only been straightening my hair for years. I was tired of it! And decided to get this because it LOOKED easy enough….it is easy enough!!
Literally just put you hair in the clamp and push the button for the wand to rotate. Right side of your hair: rotate the right, left side of hair: rotate to the left.
Get this 1.25-inch barrel one from Amazon for $130.84 (and check out lots more varieties and barrel sizes; FYI, the smaller the barrel the tighter curl you'll get).
2. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray works to stave off frizz and give you a glass-like sheen thanks to its anti-humidity powers. Even in the nastiest of weather. AND it's formulated for its effects to last through several washes. (Something to which I can attest.)
Promising review (for pic on the left): "LOVE this product sooooo much! I’m obsessed! I am of mixed race and have very curly frizzy hair naturally. Even with relaxer my hair has always had dry looking frizzy ends. I have tried so many different products but nothing else compares. Best by far!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review (for pic on the right): "I NEEDED to try this product after all the positive hype. It certainly did live up to my expectations. I went from balayage to a medium brown color with my hair. The bottom part of my hair was still very porous from the bleaching. After blow drying my hair where the blonde was it was never smooth. Not anymore! My hair is so smooth and healthy looking. I absolutely love this product and I highly recommend it. It has completely transformed my hair." —Lori
Get it from Amazon for $26.60 (sulfate-, gluten-, alcohol-, and paraben-free).
3. K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment is a tried-and-true leave-in treatment ready to help rejuvenate bleached or chemically treated hair. This small but mighty bottle's patented peptide formula contains 50 uses. So you'll be good awhile. BTW, it works for all hair types.
My colleague Melanie Aman swears by this stuff. Here's what she has to say:
"I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every six to eight weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. And it turns out the rest of the world loves it too, because it was sold out at Sephora the first time I tried to buy it. I eventually snagged a mini bottle on Amazon and was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier.
Olaplex was my go-to before I tried K18 and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an everything shower (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post shower to activate and then you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do).
I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it. One last thing: it is pretty pricey but a little goes a long way. The 15 mL tube I bought has lasted ~five washes, and eventually K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair."
Get it from Amazon for $29.
4. Verb Ghost Oil makes quick work of taming frizz and flyaways. This is THE BEST hair oil if you have coarse, thick hair like me. Reviewers with hair textures up to 4c rave about it! It'll make your hair look sleeker *and* feel softer — especially after the roughest blow-dry session of your life.
I got turned onto this stuff after some colleagues put it in stories and after trying just about every hair oil out there, I can assure that this is the good stuff. It's great for finishing off your look after heat styling (like with a curling iron or straightener) or helping your hair calm down post-blow-drying. I always keep a bottle in my medicine cabinet!
Get it from Amazon for $20 (sulfate-, gluten-, and paraben-free).
5. If you're willing to spend a little more, Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil has more than 37,000 5-star reviews and some very glam reviewer pics to reinforce that praise. This weightless styling oil not only adds shine and pumps up your color's vibrancy — it also adds heat protection for up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Promising review: "This is one of my holy grail products for a blowout. My hair is going on week two and still has shine and bounce." —Brianawit1N
Get it from Amazon for $30 (cruelty-free).
6. Drybar Single Shot Blow-Dryer Brush helps you cut down on styling time *and* upper arm soreness so you don't have to finagle both a round brush and hair dryer. This is *quite* the game-changer.
Works well for straight, coily, curly, and wavy hair. Note that when you're using a round brush dryer, you'll wanna do some rough drying at your roots first.
Promising review: "This review is written with the help of my girlfriend. I have naturally curly hair as you can see in the picture. I like to straighten it very often because it is more manageble. I usually use a round brush and a blow dryer. This blow-dry brush is nice because it is just one tool so it takes less time than when I use a round hairbrush and blow dryer combo. It delivers the same results, turning my wild hair into smooth, shiny straight hair. At the end I roll the tool inwards a couple of times in order to get a nice curl on the ends.The only complaint I have is the size of it, it is very large so it can get a bit heavy when you use it. Be aware of that if you don’t want to lift something that big to do your hair." —J & M
Get it from Amazon for $124.
7. BondiBoost Sonic Hair Blow-Dryer gives you a verrrrrrry quiet blow-dry session without sacrificing speed so you can even have a convo, or listen to a podcast while you do the deed. This is great if you have the skill without a special kind of dryer, but don't have the patience to just sit and listen to a noisy hair dryer that long.
I recently got a blowout with one of these (BTW, I have a MANE of naturally curly, thick hair) and I was shocked by how efficient *and* quiet this was for a straightened blowout!
It comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and works on straight, wavy, curly, and coily hair textures.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this dryer! It’s super powerful and dries my hair super fast!! I like that I can adjust the temperature and airflow!! Also it’s a great size and has an easy handle! You can also lock the settings which I thought was really helpful! This dryer is also aesthetically pleasing and that makes me happy haha. 10/10! It is also quieter than my other dryers, not super quiet, but definitely less loud!" —lulu18276
Get it from Sephora for $199.
8. SexyHair Healthy Gloss N' Glow Lightweight Acidic Conditioning Rinse is made to increase shine up to 23x and is only an eight-second commitment in the shower. Which really is too short of a time to even stand there and ponder anything like you normally do with your hair masks.
This is something I've started using every time I wash my hair. I really appreciate that there are measurements marked on the side of the bottle to help you figure out just the right amount to use. (I personally use two of the doses because I have long, thick hair.)
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
9. Dyson Airwrap multistyler is more or less the stuff of legend at this point. If you've been on the internet since the Airwrap 2018 release, you've likely seen it demonstrated over and over again. But for great reason! It really is amazing what this multitool can do.
You can read my in-depth review of the Dyson Airwrap's first model for all sorts of deets. Since the 2018 release, the company has improved upon the original and has longer tool attachments to make drying and styling even easier. TL;DR: Once you've practiced a few times, it's easy to use all the attachments and it leaves your hair looking shinier and feeling less dry than heat drying and then using flat irons or curling irons to achieve your desired look. Note that you do want to rough dry your hair a bit before going in with the attachments. It's, understandably, a huge financial undertaking but if you have the coin and put a LOT of time into heat styling your hair like I do, it can be worth it to you.
Get it from Sephora (one colorway) for $599 or Dyson (two colorways) for $499.
10. And a more recent release: Dyson Airstrait dries *and* straightens your hair simultaneously WITHOUT hot plates like a regular straightener. As you can guess (if you're at all familiar with the Dyson brand's tech), it uses airflow to straighten without drying out. So if you've been blow drying and *then* flat ironing your hair, this'll sound like a total dream.
My colleague Heather Braga has and loves it:
"I've had the pleasure of testing out the Dyson Airstrait and, OMG, what an incredible piece of technology. Yes, I called this 'tech' instead of a beauty tool. While it is both of these things, I was amazed by the gadget-ness of it right off the bat. I literally had to select on an LCD screen what language MY STRAIGHTENER should be set to...wild. Anyways! The Airstrait has the ability to straighten both wet or dry hair — and does without the use of damaging hot plates. It uses directional airflow to smooth and straighten hair and, honestly, it is a pretty magical experience. The biggest learning curve for me was realizing the copper pieces (where the fan lives) need to face outward so you're not blowing your hair all over the place. The fan increases when you clamp the Airstrait around your hair (HOW DOES IT KNOW!?) and pauses entirely when you set it down (seen in the GIF to the left). Additionally, I have a toddler and am very limited on time. With this gadget, I was able to take my hair from directly-from-the-shower wet to natural-looking straight hair in only 10 minutes! This is going to be such a game-changer for my life!!! It's definitely worth the splurge. Add this to your holiday wish list or, you know, get it now."
Get it from Sephora for $499.
11. A satin-lined Hairbrella keeps your hair looking perfect, no matter the forecast. So that blowout you gave yourself can LAST.
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather. FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can test it out before committing if you’re a Prime member!
Promising review: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers I a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL! Truly it’s never going Read more about review stating Love it!!to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." —Gina C.
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ or Hairbrella for $44+ (available in five colors).
12. BondiBoost Prep and Protect Hair Primer goes on feeling weightless (but somehow you can still tell *where* you've applied it). And it works well with other heat protectants and styling products without making your hair feel sticky or stiff — at least until you've sprayed it down with freezing hairspray if you wanna.
I'm about halfway through a (rather large) tube of this stuff and am in love with it. I think it's my new go-to!
Promising review: "UMMMM WOW!! My hair was soooo soft after I blow-dried it and had the most beautiful volume. It was also very smooth after my blow dry (without a diffuser or anything). Usually my hair looks like Hagrid from HP when I blow-dry my it but this had me looking (almost) like Draco Malfoy instead. OK, but seriously the value is incredible and even though i got it for free, i will be repurchasing! :) Also, there is no scent and I LOVE that." —dianaericaa
Get it from Sephora for $25.
13. Redken Quick Blowout Heat Protection Spray is a total lifesaver when your normal drying routine doesn't seem to be getting your hair smooth and shiny like it used to.
Promising review: "This stuff is magic in a bottle. I split dye my hair and was having some issues with fading due to heat damage. The price tag scared me I’m not going to lie. But it’s worth it! It was super vibrant, no signs of fade like the last few hair dyes. And it made me hair feel so nice. It was a total life saver." —Martina Hayes
Get it from Amazon for $26 (suphate- and paraben-free).
14. Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray seriously cuts down on your heat-styling time — like 50%! It also tames frizz and keeps your hair protected during said heat-styling. Oh, and it's all over TikTok.
Psst! The brand recommends using this spray on medium to coarse hair types. And for fine to medium hair, try the Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Mist!
Promising review: "I LOVE the smell of this! Bought it due to frizzing from coloring my hair, but really didn't believe that it shortened drying time. I mean, how can something putting moisture on you hair shorten the drying time, right? I was shocked. I don't know if it cut it down by 50%, but I did notice blow-drying my hair took quite a bit less time. I am sold on this stuff. Makes my hair feel like silk, but not greasy (I was worried about it making my hair greasy) and it takes only a few sprays to get the results. I hold it about 15" from my head and spray the top, both sides, and the back once, then rub it in with my hands. Perfect!" —Janice C. Henderson
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes; cruelty-free).
15. A Kitsch satin pillowcase feels oh so cool and luxe to the touch, but will also be kinder on your hair *and* skin that traditional cotton pillowcases that tend to pull. And it'll help you get as much run time out of your blowout as possible by keeping it smooth while you're in Snoozeville dreaming about George Russell in The Gilded Age.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
Get it from Amazon for $19+ (available in two sizes and in 11 styles).
16. TGIN Miracle Repairx Deep Hydrating Hair Mask For Damaged Hair nurtures and protects your natural hair texture after other products have failed you. Gotta love something that does major work for you before you even start styling.
Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN) is a small business founded by Chris-Tia Donaldson after she graduated from Harvard Law School, started her first job at a law firm and wore wigs out of frustration for the lack of hair products for natural hair. TGIN is now sold at a variety of retailers. Chris-Tia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and until her passing in 2021, used her success to advocate for women experiencing financial difficulties and who are undergoing treatment, to highlight health disparities due to race and socio-economic factors and help through the TGIN Foundation. You can read more about her empowering story in her book This is Only a Test.
Promising review: "I LOOOOVE THIS PRODUCT LINE! I use the daily hair food to the hair mask! If you are protecting your hair and maximizing hydration these products will be your best friend!" —K Taylor-Cain
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
17. Moroccan Oil Intense Curl Cream uses argan oil to do some serious work defining your gorgeous, gorgeous curls without leaving them sticky or crunchy.
When I go on a beach vacation, I don't bother with my intense blowout hair routine. I always pack this (a little goes a LONG way) and let my hair air dry.
Promising review: "This is a GREAT product for fine hair. I have a lot of fine hair that is between wavy/curly. I have always had a hard time finding a good product that doesn't give my hair the crunchy look when I let it air dry. I have found this to be the best moisturizing curl cream without weighing hair down, controls frizz AND defines curls. My advice is to shampoo (skip conditionor if your hair gets oily) apply the product in the shower, brush with a wide tooth comb to evenly distribute it then scrunch hair using a cotton t shirt. I think I finally found what I have been looking for and am so excited I can let my hair air dry now and not hate it!!!" —Lydia
Get it from Amazon for $34.20 (alcohol-free).