47 Grooming Products You Might As Well Add To Cart Because You Always Forget Them At The Store

1. LONDONTOWN Illuminating Nail Concealer can give you a no-mani mani that you can quickly brush on before an event.
Promising review: "As much as I would love to have nice, manicured nails, i don’t spend money on manicures. Gels are damaging and regular manicures last a couple of days before peeling. I get regular pedicures bc they last but my hands have looked pretty unkempt for much of my adult life. Until now.
I was definitely skeptical that this polish could be any different from one of the countless neutral Essie shades out there that I’ve tried since the '90s — Ballet Slippers, Light as Linen, etc., — but I decided to give the milky shade a try and I’m so glad I did!!! My nails look incredible. I’m not even sure how to describe why but they look very natural and clean. It’s been a week of wearing two coats and there isn’t one bubble or lift forming on the edges. One coat actually looks great also. I am sold on this stuff. Hopefully it will never be discontinued. So so happy." —Jann
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in four colors).
2. Bandages that'll ACTUALLY match your skin tone so even though you know you have a papercut on your thumb, a cartoon character won't be announcing it to the whole dang world.
Promising review: "It matches my dark skin perfectly!!! Hardly noticeable and blends right in. I bought the purple one at Target for $2.79. Great quality. Definitely not a cheap brand bandage. Never thought that I would actually 'like' a bandage." —Ife Odiatu
Get a 30-pack from Amazon for $6 (check out more shades and bandage types from the brand).
3. Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water will gently cleanse and remove makeup — like, even layers of waterproof mascara — while hydrating your skin. Oh, and you don't have to rinse it off after.
Promising reviews: "I was skeptical about this product at first but I am so glad I decided to buy it. It really removes my makeup, even waterproof mascara with ease. It has no smell and doesn't leave my face oily. It reminds me of my Bioderma that I got in the UK. And for this price, amazing!" —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $3.98+ (available in two sizes and a two-pack).
4. Travel Kleenex packs because it's officially sniffly season and you don't wanna be stuck with a dripping nose when you're just trying to browse the stacks at the library.
5. Compound W One Step Pads to target plantar warts with a waterproof bandage in an NBD waterproof bandage you can apply and then go about your day.
Promising review: "This worked for me. Here's what happened. First bandage: Everything turned white. Second bandage: The top layer of the wart started disappearing and I could see the blood vessels that were inside it clearly. Third bandage: It started burning while wearing it. One day was REALLY painful, but now I think I just put the bandage on too tight. There was definitely burning though. Uncomfortable, not unbearable. Fourth bandage: The skin around the wart started to crack. Fifth bandage: The skin continued to crack and I could see the wart separating. Sixth bandage: Skin separating deeper. Wart was really soft but it wouldn't budge. Seventh bandage: The wart stuck to the medicine, so when I pulled off the bandage, the wart went with it. I'm left with some raw skin that's a bit sensitive but it feels fine. It looks like the entire wart came off, roots and all. Side note: It smells horribly. Make sure you put the bandage on tight enough to try and conceal the smell, but not so tight it hurts. Overall, not a horrible process. Make sure you follow the instructions and keep it on for 48 hours at a time. Two of mine were only on for 24 hours and I think that prolonged the process." —Chelsea Gipson
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $7.66.
6. Venus comfort glide razor head refills because no matter how you experiment with monthly subscription razors, you'll keep going back to these soothing beauts. (Or maybe I'm just projecting.)
7. Schick Dermaplaning Razors can tackle any peach fuzz you'd like to say bye to *and* will help you precisely shape your brows.
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.67 (also available in a nine-pack).
8. Vanicream's Gentle Cleanser is a super moisturizing formula that'll still remove all the stuff you need it to, like makeup, dirt, and oil. Oh, and it's made without added fragrances, preservatives, or harsh chemicals — which makes it even friendlier to anyone with eczema, psoriasis, ichthyosis, and/or acne.
Promising review: "I swear, I have the most sensitive skin on the planet. I've had combination skin my whole life, am acne-prone due to my sensitivities, and easily dry out with most cleansers or when the weather is harsh. I also have dealt with bouts of perioral dermatitis. This is the ONLY cleanser that has worked for me to combat everything I have just mentioned. I literally washed my face with this one evening, and the NEXT DAY my skin had quieted down. So I kept at it, and now I have the clearest, smoothest, softest skin I have EVER had. I'm just amazed by this stuff and I hope it's never discontinued. I HIGHLY recommend it!" —KPMT
Get it from Amazon for $8.86 (also available in a travel size).
9. Thayers Witch Hazel Facial Toner is a classic for good reason. It has rose petal water, witch hazel extract, and aloe vera to help regulate oil production, reduce redness, and tighten up your pores. So, really it's a heavy hitter to be under $10!
Promising review: "This stuff is freaking amazing!! I had a lot of redness and breakouts on my chin and a few on my forehead. It truly just cleared them all up. I don't have any breakouts as of now just my scars that I will be working on. I used this every night after cleansing my skin, use this then finish it off with the Mario Badescu Rose Facial Spray and it was perfection! I love this product!!!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.49 (available in four scents).
10. A bottle of dentist-approved mouthwash that reviewers say can help with swamp breath. Plus, it's made without alcohol so it doesn't burn as you swish. (I have a pal who has salivary gland issues and swears by this stuff.)
Promising review: "Why didn't I find it before? It's very embarrassing to admit, but I had very stinky breath. It did smell like s..t and I tried many products that didn't work. Just follow instructions and 'deep throat' gargle for 30 seconds or so for best results. I can say that my breath has improved by 50%, which is a huge huge difference. Morning breath is not as bad. I can talk to people with confidence and that all it counts. Thank you Amazon!!!" —Shopper5
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.34 (or Subscribe & Save for $14.57/month).
Intrigued? You can learn more by reading my colleague's TheraBreath oral rinse deep dive.
11. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, which is a cult-fave because of its 1) astounding results (like, extensions-level results) and 2) surprisingly cheap price. Get ready to hop on this bandwagon.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
12. Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pens you can easily apply and let sit a minute or two to dry. Buh-bye annoying strips and coffee stains.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten 4–8 shades.
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
13. Or some teeth whitening strips if the last time you were at the store you gawked at the Crest White Strips price on the shelf. Reviewers say these have similar results for a budget-friendlier price.
Plus, they're peroxide-free!
Promising review: "I use Crest White Strips every six months to get rid of stains and keep the pearly whites, well white. The last few treatments, my teeth never changed and almost looked worse as if they were never treated at all. I went searching and these reviews did justice and were accurate. I only did my first treatment this morning and it was such a huge difference. Just one treatment did more than other products in a week. Trust the reviews, this product is amazing. I am looking forward to finishing the week, my teeth will probably be glowing in the dark by then.” —Amber Creviston
Get 14 treatments from Amazon for $22.99.
14. Bio-Oil to lighten scars, pregnancy stretch marks, and other spots. But! Lots of reviewers say it does wonders for dry, super-sensitive rosacea breakouts.
OK, so I've never used my bottle of Bio-Oil to specifically treat my rosacea. Yet, I've used it to moisturize my skin in the dead of winter or target super dry elbows and knees. This is gonna be your new fave multi-purpose skincare product. (Psst, a lil' goes a long way.)
My. colleague Emma Lord loves this stuff: "FWIW re: scars, though, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
Promising review: "If you have sensitive, dry skin, or rosacea, this is the product for you! I’ve been using this product for two years now, and I’m obsessed. I use it for uneven skin tone and dry skin. It’s super light, smells good, and never irritates my face. I recently had a massive dry skin rosacea outbreak and used this three times a day and it went away in two days!" —Beatrice
Get it from Amazon for $3.57+ (available in three sizes and multipack options).