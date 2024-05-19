39 Fun Products That’ll Elevate Your Weirdo Status To That Of Legends

1. A dimmable sad duck nightlight that'll give off a similar vibe as Ben Affleck holding a Dunkie. Which I think we could all relate to every once in a while.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available also as a cabbage).
2. A fish bone claw clip to get your hair off your neck. And to be so quirky, reviewers say it actually does a great job holding their loooong hair!
3. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game that, yes, is truly made for kids. But will also be a total hit with a parent who grew up on Captain Underpants. And when the adult's old bones get tired of playing, the game can completely take over because the Silly Poopy does the hiding!
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.
Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must-get! When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the Silly Poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
4. A crab spoon rest to lend you a claw when you don't wanna keep your spoon in your stew as it cooks, but you also don't want to rest it on your counter where you'll have to clean up afterward. We love a useful, fun kitchen tool!
5. A Star Wars lightsaber chopsticks set because why settle for some ho-hum-but-"tasteful" reusable steel chopsticks when you can practice your Yoda and Jar Jar Binks voices in between bites.
Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood
Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.97.
6. A decorative cat towel because, come on, it's time to replace those bath and kitchen towels. No one will be asking where the hand towel is in the bathroom if a cat is staring them down while they're on the toilet. How useful!
Promising review: "I did not buy this to actually use as a towel. To me it doesn’t seem like it would be good at serving this purpose as the material is not very absorbent, however it is great for decoration purposes. It is really, really adorable! I love how there’s little snap buttons to keep it in place. I highly recommend this as a decorative gift for the cat lover in your life or for yourself if you love kitties! Great purchase!" —Crystal
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 33 designs).
7. A super cozy, extra-large blanket (it's 10 x 10 feet!) with ample room for snuggling up together underneath with pals or loved ones — or perhaps creating a giant blanket burrito with just you as the ingredient.
It's made from a temperature-regulating blend of polyester and spandex, making it softer than sherpa and fleece blankets while keeping you cozy yet cool!
Big Blanket Co. is a small business specializing in selling the world's largest blankets for the ultimate cozy setup in your home.
Promising review: "I instantly fell in love with this blanket. I was hesitant to purchase at first with the price but I'm so glad I did. It's super soft, has just enough weight to it that it makes it soothing, and is surprisingly cool to sleep with. It doesn't get really hot like some of my other blankets do. The huge size is also a bonus, as I love hogging blankets all to myself." —Lindsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $179 (available in 17 colors).
8. A dino nugget pillow that'll play twinsies with your fave movie-night snack. Pass the honey mustard, please.
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four styles, two sizes, and in multipacks).
9. A Shrek toothpaste cap that miiiiight just convince everyone in the fam to remember to brush their teeth before bed.
CasualChicken is a small business based in Irvine, California, that sells an array of unique 3D printed items.
Promising review: "My order came well packaged and on time. Gifted it to my friend and she thinks it is hilarious." —Grace
Get it from CasualChicken on Etsy for $9.99.
10. And a snail hand soap dispenser as a reminder to wash those paws!
Promising review: "In the week or so I've had this thing it has brought me so much joy. I'm always so excited for my snail to vomit on my dish scrubber, or my hand. It's surprising how such a simple soap dispenser has changed my whole family's life for the better. This was once a house where dishes were a hated chore. Now, it's a blood bath to get anywhere near the legendary. 🐌" —Zoe Scoville
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).
11. Plus a COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence you can park *right next* to the snail soap pump. It's a lightweight but SUPER hydrating face serum made to work on all skin types — yep, even sensitive skin. It addresses acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines. Plus! The snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way.
12. An Ototo x Fullstar veggie chopper you can use to make quick work of cooking dinner — but take enough time to make chomping sounds out loud because you're an adult who does what they want.
It comes with two dicing blades and two spiralizing blades, btw!
Promising review: "I wasn't so sure if I would ever use something like this, but it has become a staple in my kitchen! I actually already have the white version of this, but saw the Croc Chop and had to have it! It's makes perfect pico de gallo in minutes and great for chopped salads! It chops anything from lettuce to chicken, perfect for salads! It's top rack dishwasher safe so easy to clean. It comes with cleaning brushes and picks as well. Definitely a must have for perfectly chopped or spiraled veggies!" —Tammy
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.