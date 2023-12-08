Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    38 Fun Pieces Of Outerwear If You Cannot WIth A Black Down Coat

    Wear the bright faux-fur you "bought for New Year's Eve" any day you want. Trust me.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A relaxed fit puffer just might get you mistaken for an off-duty model when you're running to the store to buy some mouthwash. 

    model in splatter print puffer jacket
    model in bright yellow jacket
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was on the fence about the size so decided to go with their measurements. I am very busty so that is what I have to make sure that fits ok. It fit perfectly. I love this coat not too long but not too short. I like that it does not have a hood, those are too bulky around my neck. I would rather wear one of my own hats. This is also very stylish for a puffer coat. Great all-around everyday coat." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $52.40+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 1X–4X and 17 colors/prints).

    2. A double-breasted trench coat with faux-fur lining to keep you toasty and ready for ALL the photo ops. When in Rome! Or Paris! 

    reviewer in houndstooth belted coat standing in front of the eiffel tower
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect for Paris! I love this color. It is very warm. Also, the belt can be tied around the coat or made into a bow on the back. I was pleasantly surprised by the material. It wasn’t rough feeling. It feels like it’s made with good materials. The fabric is soft and will be easy to clean. 10 out of 10." —Latarra Ollie

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 48 colors/prints).

    3. A colorful option with a detachable faux-fur collar because you like *options,* especially when they're this glam.  

    reviewer in the coat in pink
    the coat in yellow
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "You can take the fur off if you want! This jacket has a great quality feeling to it and fits true to size!" —Jasmine

    Get it from Amazon for $87.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors).

    4. super-cropped Lululemon puffer jacket that, yes, comes in the usual neutral BUT comes in these two delish pink options. Go ahead and slip a pack of Bubble Yum in one of the secure interior pockets — which I guess is good for your passport and keys, and stuff like that too. 

    a pink cropped puffer on a model
    a model in a different color
    Lululemon, Lululemon

    Promising review: "The length of jacket is perfect when I pair it with high waisted pants / leggings. Very lightweight but still good to keep me warm in the fall mornings/ nighttime. Hot pink color goes sooooo well with navy blue and black bottoms. I ordered the trench one today." —onon

    Get it from Lululemon for $119 (originally $228; available in sizes 0–14 and seven colors).

    5. A multicolor long, warm coat made exactly like the coat of your Lisa Frank–loving dreams. 

    reviewer wearing the coat at a music festival
    model in the coat
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Just like the picture! I’m obsessed with this furry tie-dye coat! Perfect for my event. Very satisfied with this coat." —Adam J

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XL).

    6. A Hutch faux-fur chevron coat you can rent now through a Nuuly membership — with an option to buy for 75% off the retail price. (Psst, if you're shopping for some bold outerwear but are commitment-phobic, this is an excellent strategy.) 

    model in chevron multicolor faux fur coat
    Nuuly

    Get it from Nuuly as one of six pieces for a $98/monthly rental (available in sizes XS–XL). And if you keep if after your rental, it costs $64.50. The way that Nuuly works, you can pay a discount off retail if you choose to keep an item and there's even special section — which this coat is in — of items that are 75% off retail if you keep them! I've used Nuuly many times, especially for vacations, and am never at a shortage of cute things to rent. 

    7. A cuddly teddy jacket that'll feel like a warm hug every time you pull it on, which'll really come in handy when you're forced outside away from your precious couch/blanket/pillow sitch.

    model wearing pink teddy faux fur pea coat with black buttons
    reviewer pic of wearing the light brown faux fur teddy version of the coat with black leggings and sneakers
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!

    Reviewers suggest sizing up for that blogger lewk like seen with the zip version on the models.

    Promising review: "OBSESSED!!! It's super comfy and warm! Love love love it! It feels expensive and is super cute. You don't have to spend so much money on trendy items — it's so not worth it when you can find cute dupes." —Vanessa

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 34 styles).

    8. An Old Navy faux-shearling and -suede jacket because you watched ALL of Yellowstone over Thanksgiving and are all of a sudden realizing you have a gap in your outerwear. 

    model wearing oversize jacket
    Old Navy

    Get it from Old Navy for $41.99 (available in regular, tall, and petite sizes XS–XXL, 2X–4X).

    9. A super soft BRIGHT faux-fur coat so you can more or less leave the house feeling like you're wrapped in the blanket — which is a worthy New Year's resolution that'd be easy to keep if you ask me. 

    model in bright faux fur coat
    Amazon

    I have a VERY similar Primark Pepto Bismol pink coat and am practically compliment-bait when I wear it. 

    Promising review: "I bought yellow and these coats are fabulous. It’s a satin lined fur jacket coat not a heavy winter coat. Fun fun fun. I’m going to order more colors." —Paul M.

    Get it from Amazon for $46.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 15 colors/prints).

    10. A glitzy waist-length puffer that comes in nine non-black colors so you'll be able to stand out in the crowd at a holiday market or when you're hitting the slopes. (Me? I'll be hitting the fireside with a hot chocolate in hand.) 

    reviewer in gold metallic waist length puffer coat
    same coat in metallic blue purple
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This puffer is a great bargain! It’s stylish, warm and chic! The gold is glitzy gold and the color stays vivid! The faux fur looks fluffy and luxurious! I wear a size 14/16 in clothing and the large fit me the way I preferred! I like a more fitted looking puffer. I am going back for the black now that it’s back!" —Kitty Willoughby

    Get it from Amazon for $65.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 13 colors).

    11. A Topshop red faux-fur coat that for SURE your dad is going to call you Elmo for wearing but it'll be 1,000% worth it. 

    model in oversize faux fur coat
    Nordstom

    Get it from Nordstrom for $162 (available in sizes XS–L).

    12. A plus-size windproof ski coat to protect you from water — as this reviewer demonstrates while on an Icelandic adventure. 

    person wearing blue winter jacket in front of Icelandic waterfall
    jacket in a colorful mountain print
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Plus-size shopping on Amazon can be fraught, but this fit great and kept me warm in the freezing wind and rain on my Iceland trip. I'm usually in the size 18–22 range and get 2X, but I sized up to 3X so I could fit some bulkier layers under and it worked great. Highly recommend!" —Dana M Fleitman

    Get it from Amazon for $87.78+ (available in sizes 1X–5X and eight colors).

    13. A midweight fleece-lined puffer that, OK, IS black (but some reviews say borders more on navy). But it has this really cute leafy pattern that'll look pretty pretty fun if you ask me. 

    close up of leaves print on a coat
    the back of the puffer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this jacket for the transition from summer to fall and I'm in love! It's super cute and VERY WARM! In NYC our cold days can get BITTER but it has carried me through until it gets really cold. Will definitely buy again." —Morgan

    Get it from Amazon for $51.90+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and five colors/patterns).

    14. A trendy Free Assembly puffer in a couple of prints you don't see super often on puffer coats. AKA, that makes an excellent excuse to buy one!

    model wearing tan camo print puffer
    model wearing stripe print puffer
    Walmart

    This Walmart in-house brand's creative director is fashion designer Brandon Maxwell!

    Promising review: "Better than I expected. Very nice jacket with large outside pockets and one very large inside pocket that was a pleasant surprise. I usually buy XL jackets but after reading reviews ordered a large which is a perfect fit." —LizS

    Get it from Walmart for $50 (available in sizes and seven colors/prints). And check out a super similar neon yellow puffer

    15. An Old Navy shiny light-blue looker that'll make you look like the star of your own original Disney Channel movie about learning how to snowboard. Eat your heart out, Johnny Tsunami. 

    model wearing light blue velvet waist length puffer coat
    Old Navy

    Get it from Old Navy for $64.99 (available in sizes ).

    16. A Penny Lane–ish coat that might just get you mistaken for a Band-Aid.

    model in long velvet coat with shaggy faux fur trim along edge
    back of coat with embroidery on it
    Forever 21

    Get it from Forever 21 for $49.99 (available in sizes XS–L, 0X–4X). 

    17. A ModCloth wool-blend hooded coat can give Mrs. Claus a run for her money. 

    model in wool coat with faux fur trim on hem and at sleeve ends
    ModCloth

    Get it from ModCloth for $179 (available in sizes XS–XL, 1X–4X).

    18. A metallic trench coat that'll look like it's straight out of Romy and Michele's closet. What a thing to wear on unseasonably warm winter days! 

    model in gold trench coat
    model in pink metallic trench coat
    Urban Outfitters

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $199 (available in sizes S–L and two colors).

    19. A bright pink robe-style coat because if you don't own a robe-style coat, you are not LIVING. 

    model in bright pink tie waist faux fur coat
    Target

    Rebdolls is an inclusive New Jersey-based woman-founded small business that *also* is sold on Target! 

    Get it from Target for $189.90 (available for sizes M–2X).

    20. A Columbia Omni Heat coat with several patterned options if you run cold and need a reliable but cheery piece of outerwear. 

    coat with floral pattern on it
    another coat with a floral pattern on it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this coat! I'm a big fan of Columbia coats and this meets expectations! I like the camo color. I got a XL to put layers underneath and it fits perfectly. The only downside is the sleeves are a little long but I cuff them a little and you cannot tell. I would highly recommend this coat if you are a cold person and you need warmth. I live in Indiana and we have 30-degree weather mostly in the winter. This is perfect for that." —nicole

    Get it from Amazon for $59.96+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 1X–3X, and 12 colors/prints). And check out the vest version