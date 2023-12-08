38 Fun Pieces Of Outerwear If You Cannot WIth A Black Down Coat

1. A relaxed fit puffer just might get you mistaken for an off-duty model when you're running to the store to buy some mouthwash.
Promising review: "I was on the fence about the size so decided to go with their measurements. I am very busty so that is what I have to make sure that fits ok. It fit perfectly. I love this coat not too long but not too short. I like that it does not have a hood, those are too bulky around my neck. I would rather wear one of my own hats. This is also very stylish for a puffer coat. Great all-around everyday coat." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $52.40+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 1X–4X and 17 colors/prints).
2. A double-breasted trench coat with faux-fur lining to keep you toasty and ready for ALL the photo ops. When in Rome! Or Paris!
Promising review: "Perfect for Paris! I love this color. It is very warm. Also, the belt can be tied around the coat or made into a bow on the back. I was pleasantly surprised by the material. It wasn’t rough feeling. It feels like it’s made with good materials. The fabric is soft and will be easy to clean. 10 out of 10." —Latarra Ollie
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 48 colors/prints).
3. A colorful option with a detachable faux-fur collar because you like *options,* especially when they're this glam.
4. A super-cropped Lululemon puffer jacket that, yes, comes in the usual neutral BUT comes in these two delish pink options. Go ahead and slip a pack of Bubble Yum in one of the secure interior pockets — which I guess is good for your passport and keys, and stuff like that too.
Promising review: "The length of jacket is perfect when I pair it with high waisted pants / leggings. Very lightweight but still good to keep me warm in the fall mornings/ nighttime. Hot pink color goes sooooo well with navy blue and black bottoms. I ordered the trench one today." —onon
Get it from Lululemon for $119 (originally $228; available in sizes 0–14 and seven colors).
5. A multicolor long, warm coat made exactly like the coat of your Lisa Frank–loving dreams.
6. A Hutch faux-fur chevron coat you can rent now through a Nuuly membership — with an option to buy for 75% off the retail price. (Psst, if you're shopping for some bold outerwear but are commitment-phobic, this is an excellent strategy.)
Get it from Nuuly as one of six pieces for a $98/monthly rental (available in sizes XS–XL). And if you keep if after your rental, it costs $64.50. The way that Nuuly works, you can pay a discount off retail if you choose to keep an item and there's even special section — which this coat is in — of items that are 75% off retail if you keep them! I've used Nuuly many times, especially for vacations, and am never at a shortage of cute things to rent.
7. A cuddly teddy jacket that'll feel like a warm hug every time you pull it on, which'll really come in handy when you're forced outside away from your precious couch/blanket/pillow sitch.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Reviewers suggest sizing up for that blogger lewk like seen with the zip version on the models.
Promising review: "OBSESSED!!! It's super comfy and warm! Love love love it! It feels expensive and is super cute. You don't have to spend so much money on trendy items — it's so not worth it when you can find cute dupes." —Vanessa
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 34 styles).
8. An Old Navy faux-shearling and -suede jacket because you watched ALL of Yellowstone over Thanksgiving and are all of a sudden realizing you have a gap in your outerwear.
Get it from Old Navy for $41.99 (available in regular, tall, and petite sizes XS–XXL, 2X–4X).
9. A super soft BRIGHT faux-fur coat so you can more or less leave the house feeling like you're wrapped in the blanket — which is a worthy New Year's resolution that'd be easy to keep if you ask me.
I have a VERY similar Primark Pepto Bismol pink coat and am practically compliment-bait when I wear it.
Promising review: "I bought yellow and these coats are fabulous. It’s a satin lined fur jacket coat not a heavy winter coat. Fun fun fun. I’m going to order more colors." —Paul M.
Get it from Amazon for $46.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 15 colors/prints).
10. A glitzy waist-length puffer that comes in nine non-black colors so you'll be able to stand out in the crowd at a holiday market or when you're hitting the slopes. (Me? I'll be hitting the fireside with a hot chocolate in hand.)
Promising review: "This puffer is a great bargain! It’s stylish, warm and chic! The gold is glitzy gold and the color stays vivid! The faux fur looks fluffy and luxurious! I wear a size 14/16 in clothing and the large fit me the way I preferred! I like a more fitted looking puffer. I am going back for the black now that it’s back!" —Kitty Willoughby
Get it from Amazon for $65.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 13 colors).
11. A Topshop red faux-fur coat that for SURE your dad is going to call you Elmo for wearing but it'll be 1,000% worth it.
Get it from Nordstrom for $162 (available in sizes XS–L).
12. A plus-size windproof ski coat to protect you from water — as this reviewer demonstrates while on an Icelandic adventure.
Promising review: "Plus-size shopping on Amazon can be fraught, but this fit great and kept me warm in the freezing wind and rain on my Iceland trip. I'm usually in the size 18–22 range and get 2X, but I sized up to 3X so I could fit some bulkier layers under and it worked great. Highly recommend!" —Dana M Fleitman
Get it from Amazon for $87.78+ (available in sizes 1X–5X and eight colors).
13. A midweight fleece-lined puffer that, OK, IS black (but some reviews say borders more on navy). But it has this really cute leafy pattern that'll look pretty pretty fun if you ask me.
Promising review: "I bought this jacket for the transition from summer to fall and I'm in love! It's super cute and VERY WARM! In NYC our cold days can get BITTER but it has carried me through until it gets really cold. Will definitely buy again." —Morgan
Get it from Amazon for $51.90+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and five colors/patterns).
14. A trendy Free Assembly puffer in a couple of prints you don't see super often on puffer coats. AKA, that makes an excellent excuse to buy one!
This Walmart in-house brand's creative director is fashion designer Brandon Maxwell!
Promising review: "Better than I expected. Very nice jacket with large outside pockets and one very large inside pocket that was a pleasant surprise. I usually buy XL jackets but after reading reviews ordered a large which is a perfect fit." —LizS
Get it from Walmart for $50 (available in sizes and seven colors/prints). And check out a super similar neon yellow puffer.
15. An Old Navy shiny light-blue looker that'll make you look like the star of your own original Disney Channel movie about learning how to snowboard. Eat your heart out, Johnny Tsunami.
Get it from Old Navy for $64.99 (available in sizes ).
16. A Penny Lane–ish coat that might just get you mistaken for a Band-Aid.
17. A ModCloth wool-blend hooded coat can give Mrs. Claus a run for her money.
Get it from ModCloth for $179 (available in sizes XS–XL, 1X–4X).
18. A metallic trench coat that'll look like it's straight out of Romy and Michele's closet. What a thing to wear on unseasonably warm winter days!
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $199 (available in sizes S–L and two colors).
19. A bright pink robe-style coat because if you don't own a robe-style coat, you are not LIVING.
Rebdolls is an inclusive New Jersey-based woman-founded small business that *also* is sold on Target!
Get it from Target for $189.90 (available for sizes M–2X).
20. A Columbia Omni Heat coat with several patterned options if you run cold and need a reliable but cheery piece of outerwear.
Promising review: "I love this coat! I'm a big fan of Columbia coats and this meets expectations! I like the camo color. I got a XL to put layers underneath and it fits perfectly. The only downside is the sleeves are a little long but I cuff them a little and you cannot tell. I would highly recommend this coat if you are a cold person and you need warmth. I live in Indiana and we have 30-degree weather mostly in the winter. This is perfect for that." —nicole
Get it from Amazon for $59.96+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 1X–3X, and 12 colors/prints). And check out the vest version.