Follow These 51 Tips For A Stress-Free And, Dare I Say, Enjoyable Air Travel Experience

1. Check out SeatGuru for info on plane seats by carrier, date, and flight number so you find your perfect spot that suits your flying comfort level. (Do NOT make a TikTok complaining about your window-seat-that's-not-a-window-seat. That's your fault for not checking.)
2. Invest in an Apple AirTag for each bag to give you peace of mind — even if you're carrying on only because so many people who are in the last groups to board are forced to check their bags due to limited overhead space. This'll help you figure out just *where* the airline lost your bag in case that happens. (It happened to me and my AirTag helped me track my suitcase much better than any info the airline provided.)
Storytime: After traveling last summer carry-on only, and being a person who tries to carry on whenever possible, I finally bought a couple of Apple AirTags during Black Friday sales. And I am SO grateful I did. My normal carry-on bag was too big to fit the Lufthansa luggage requirements (and BOY, do they check that!), so I had to check my bags for a December 2022 trip to Vienna and back from Prague (with a layover in Frankfurt). My bag didn't make it onto the plane in Frankfurt, and once I landed in Newark, New Jersey, I pulled up the app on my phone and saw that yes, my backpack AirTag was indeed with me, but my suitcase AirTag was still in Germany. (The screen grab is from an Amazon review, but you get the gist.) The AirTag also helped me track FedEx's delivery of the suitcase to my parents' house, where I was spending the holidays immediately after my Europe trip ended. I was even able to see it on a highway less than an hour's drive from my parents' house. TL;DR: I think AirTags are very much a worthwhile investment if you travel a few times a year. And I'm not the only one who thinks so.
Promising review: "I bought a pair of these AirTags for a trip to France, and I’m so glad I did! First of all, the setup is super easy. I had zero problems, and both were done in, like, five minutes. I put one in my purse and one in my suitcase. On the way back home, the airline lost my luggage. Checked the Find My Friends app where the AirTag is tracked, and I could see that it never left the Charles de Gaulle airport. I felt more assurance being able to track my bag through the app as it made its way across the world back to me. 10/10 would recommend!" —Lindsay Kirby
Get it from Amazon for $29 (also available in a four-pack for $89).
3. TRIPLE check the size constraints for every single airline you'll be flying on your trip so you aren't forced to gate-check an oversized (according to the airline) bag.
4. Snap up a three-piece luggage set that comes in a bunch of colors so you can more easily eye your checked bags at the crowded carousel. It comes with a 28-inch large suitcase, a 24-inch medium suitcase, and a carry-on 20-inch suitcase for your travel needs. Each has a secure TSA lock and 360-degree wheels that'll make scooting along during a short layover a little easier.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I bought this a few months ago when I knew I'd be flying across the country (more or less) twice this past spring/summer; it was the first new luggage I had bought in about 25 years. I've taken the set on several trips now -- two round-trip flights with plane changes, a couple of two-night road-trip hotel stays, a six-day 1,800-mile road trip, and a mandatory wildfire evacuation, and I really, really like it.
It rolls like a dream on hard floors, sidewalks, and parking lots -- makes it easy for two people to manage three suitcases, each with a laptop bag or duffel attached. The bright red color (my favorite shade of red) really pops and makes it easy to pick out of a luggage carousel. It's lightweight and goes in and out of a hatchback with ease. This set truly makes travel even more fun. Well worth the money." —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $189.99+ (available in 22 colors).
5. Prevent any costly surprises at the check-in counter with a digital luggage scale that'll help ensure you aren't slammed with an overweight luggage fee (ugh) or having to move stuff from your checked bag to your carry-on to avoid said fee (also, ugh).
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
I tested this digital luggage scale out when packing for a trip to Iceland — check out my demo of how it works on TikTok!
Promising review: "We used this on a six-flight trip across Europe and it made it easy to know that we repacked our bags according to the various weight limits. Some bags were a 10-kg limit and some were a 50-lb limit so it was convenient to switch back and forth between units (even though dividing by 2.2 isn't exactly rocket science)." —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $9.39+ (available in four colors and a two-pack).
6. If you have as stroller-aged kid, consider a stroller that'll fold up and fit in the overhead on a plane so you don't have to gate check your stroller and wait around to start on your grand family adventure.
It folds up so small that it was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the most compact stroller. It can hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds and the stroller only weighs 9.5 pounds.
Promising review: "100% the most crucial item that we took on our 3-week trip to Europe with our 2-year-old. The wheels lock to maneuver uneven surfaces, and it’s super light weight. Buy a backpack style bag for it. You can also buy a cup holder attachment. Being able to put it in the overhead compartment on the plane was a game changer. No more waiting at the gate for a checked stroller or worse, having it sent with your luggage. Takes just a little practice folding up, and sometimes a little elbow grease but put your weight into it and you’ll get it." —Kesley
Get it from Amazon for $149.95+ (available in five styles and two colors).
7. Consider a set of compression bags if you're not beholden to carry-on weight limits (v much more of a thing for European flying these days) and tend to overpack. Here's your sweet spot ;). And in the event that security has to go through your bag (it happens!), this'll make it a bit easier for them to sort through your stuff.
And they come with a hand pump for travel!
Promising review: "This is a great product. I have a memory foam pillow that I try to take on trips, due to neck issues, so I purchased this product and put it to the test to see if it could flatten the pillow so I can also carry my clothes and the pillow in the same bag, carry-on size travel bag. The pillow's been sitting in the vacuum pack for the last three days now and hasn't let any air into the package at all. The pump removed so much air that the foam is as solid as a rock with less that an 1/8 of an inch of give when I press on it firmly with my thumb." —4-H Shooting Sports Instructor
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in four sizes).
8. Or invest in a collection of compression packing cubes you can use over and over again without having to remember to pack a pump for sucking out the air.
Again, just be sure to look up any weight restrictions on carry-on luggage. I ran into that problem last summer (it was in Croatia while flying British Airways, btw), but the person at the airport check-in counter that gave me some trouble about my bag just seemed to care about my roller carry-on. So I'd suggest using these in a backpack or tote bag you plan to put under the seat.
Promising review: "Easy to clean, lightweight material. All of the compression bags have a mesh front which makes it easy to see what’s inside, plus there is a small clear vinyl pocket on the front for a label. I tested one of the medium bags with four sweaters (one long and bulky, plus three medium-thickness pullovers). They fit in the bag nicely with the bag zipped closed (not compressed yet). It was not difficult to zip the compression closure, although I did take special care to push down and 'help' the zipper along. No signs of strain or damage to the zippers once fully closed. These bags seem very sturdy. As seen in the pictures, there is a significant size reduction! Will definitely use in my travels and would highly recommend." —Clarissa Sheats
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $25.99 (available in 11 colors).
9. Make the best use of your personal item (that'll fit under an airplane seat) with a Beis backpack that zips open like a suitcase without *looking* like one of those backpacks that does that. It's sleek and minimalist on the outside while allowing you to pack a weekend's worth of stuff into it (unless you're an overpacker). OK if you're an overpacker, it's just an overnight bag.
I snagged this backpack after hearing my colleague Chelsea Stuart sing its praises. I had a trusty (now discontinued) InCase backpack I used as a personal item and served me well on dozens of trips for about five years. But I wanted a bag for some upcoming travel (2.5 weeks in Europe with *just* carry-on for five flights) that opens up like a suitcase for easier packing. Since buying, I've taken it on two long weekend trips (Amtrak to Newport, RI, for a wedding and regional train to a CT country lake house) with no complaints. In fact, for both of those trips I packed MORE than I needed.
Inside, you'll find a mesh zippered pocket and a plastic pocket perfect for your toiletries. I can fit enough wet toilet toiletries in the second pocket as I'd be allowed to carry-on for a plane. In the mesh pocket I put other necessities like cotton swabs, medicine, eye glasses, etc. The main compartment is deceptively deep so you can easily roll clothes and Lego-fit them in together without using packing cubes. In fact, I fit all of the stuff in the second picture in that section (a romper, PJs, a bikini, sunscreen, five pairs of undies, a pair of jean shorts, nap dress, three pairs of socks, two pairs of sandals, two T-shirts, a slip skirt, sleep mask, curling iron, mini flat iron, makeup bag, and tote bag). AND it has stretchy X-straps to keep it all secure like you'd see in a roller suitcase so when I unzip it, everything stays put. But before I forget, there's a separate cushioned laptop pocket close to the backpack straps that I found works well for books or a Kindle if your travel leaves you laptop-less.
I love that this backpack has DEEP side pockets so your umbrella or water bottle won't fall out. In fact, I stuck a flashlight and an umbrella in one side pocket. (You could always use a flashlight.) Plus! It has a generously sized pocket on the front of the backpack with easy access for sunglasses, snacks, writing pens...all sorts of those little extras you need to access quickly. To top it all off, the backpack straps and top handle are STURDY. I felt totally secure toting it around and slinging it into overhead storage compartments on the trains. I love the look and construction of it with faux leather and sturdy black canvas, and the trolley passthrough to easily fit on my roller suitcase I'm about to drag through a bunch of airports. At nearly $80, this isn't the cheapest backpack option but if you're a frequent traveler, you'll get so much mileage on it and seriously save on some baggage fees, making it well worth the cost. This backpack and I are going places, for sure.
NOW when it comes to air travel, you won't be able to put your wet toiletries in the waterproof pocket (as I have in the above pic for a train trip). But! Lots of nonliquid toiletries and essentials fit in there just fine.
Get it from Beis Travel for $88 (available in six colors).
10. Or maybe a wheeled carry-on bag small enough to qualify as a personal item on super stringent airlines. It can fit underneath an airplane seat! You can avoid checking a bag, glide through security, *and* don't have to hurt your shoulder by carrying a duffel bag that'd also fit strict bag measurement policies. Take that, Spirit Airlines.
Now you won't even have to pull your suitcase outta the overhead!
Promising review: "This works out so well for me. I’m a flight attendant, and I’ve had an infinite amount of day trips over the summer. I got tired of carrying around my regular TravelPro spinner, so I finally ordered this. SOOOOO MUCH BETTER FOR ME. It’s light, has enough pockets, and can easily fit under a seat if needed.
The ONLY picky thing I can think of is how loud it sounds going across rough concrete. The wheels aren’t as silent as others, but that won’t stop me from buying another in the future." —Kayla T
Get it from Amazon for $50.88+ (available in three colors).
11. Download the TripIt app, which consolidates reservations from your email inbox in a timeline for each trip. It captures confirmation numbers and time stamps at a glance so you don't have to dig in your inbox or separate airline or travel apps.
12. Take screen shots of all your travel confirmations and make two physical copies of your essential travel info because you never know.
13. And keep a copy of your physical travel docs in a trifold travel wallet so you're not wearily holding up the line when it comes time to show the TSA agent your passport and boarding pass.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.
Promising review: "Guys, I'm beyond happy with this. I've been looking for a passport and ticket holder for a while but had never found the right size until I decided to try out this one. Besides, the material feels high quality and long-lasting, the red color is even better in person and it's wildly pretty." —BazantSol
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 36 colors).
14. Try out a belt bag that'll double as a travel belt with a pass-through trolley loop so you can use it to secure your personal item to the top of your roller suitcase. And then when you're out and about at your destination, you can use it as a purse!
Cincha Travel is a small business in California that develops adjustable travel belts made out of vegan leather. The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.
Check out a TikTok of the Cincha belt bag in action. When flying with this, I rec leaving it on as the belt for your suitcase while boarding your flight. On a few flights I've been on this year, I've heard gate agents make people put their belt bags worn around their waist or cross-body into their personal item. So just be mindful of that!
Promising review: "Great little double-duty bag. Highly recommend. I could fit four passports, an iPhone, a slim wallet, and many more things in my new travel bag. A must for your next adventure." —Lindsay
Get it from Cincha Travel for $59.99 (originally $67.50; available in five colors/patterns).
15. If you're flying internationally, just use a plain old plastic baggy for your toiletries so you aren't forced to sacrifice your beloved face serum at security.
I have a gorgeous reusable toiletries bag that I constantly travel with domestically in the US. But every single time I try to use it when going through security in a European airport, I'm made to switch to a plastic bag that's the EXACT size constraint. On a recent trip from Grand Cayman, agents were making *most* passengers switch over to plastic baggies. I've learned my lesson and have just started keeping the plastic baggy left over from a trip to pack my toiletries in from the jump. Yes, it's more wasteful but rules are rules!
16. Get some hand-free caffeination without dumping coffee all over your travel docs thanks to a luggage-mounted cup caddy with a pocket for your bagel or croissant (look at you being fancy so early in the morning!).
Promising review: "Bought it for several planned trips and glad I did. Most of the airports I stopped at did not have cup holders. In the past, I'd place my drinks on vacant chairs, my lap, balancing on my carry-on, in my purse, etc....and hope it didn't spill. This product is easy to place on my hand-carry and easy to stow away when needed. I can also leave my drinks in the travel cup holder when moving from one gate to another. Great purchase!" —Betty C
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in various and patterns).