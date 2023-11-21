Just 43 Things That’ll Be Super Easy To Wear With Stuff You Already Own

My colleague Jenae Sitzes owns and wore these to see Taylor Swift! "Hi, I have these and can't recommend them more!! That's me on the right above — as you can see, I wore them as part of my Reputation-inspired outfit for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, but I've worn them several other times, with and without tights, and absolutely love them. As a pear-shaped individual, I love that they comfortably cover my bottom while still hugging me at the waist thanks to the stretchy elastic there, aka no awful gapping. As other reviewers mention, these have a thickness to them that makes them feel high quality. In the summer, I do sweat in these a little at the waist, which is to be expected, but the wide-leg design helps keep everything else breezy. I can't wait to wear these in the fall and winter with thicker tights! Oh, and the pockets are nice and deep!"

Promising review: "I was so surprised when I received these shorts. They are such good quality. They have weight to them, making them feel expensive. I feel like I would buy these from Zara. Super cute and exactly what I was looking for!" —Jaimelee Calvello

