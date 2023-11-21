Just 43 Things That’ll Be Super Easy To Wear With Stuff You Already Own

1. An asymmetrical ruched satin skirt to bait all kinds of GOOD gasps. And it's affordable enough that you can snag it in every last jewel tone (but there are other colors and patterns, too).
Check out why this TikToker is raving about it here.
Promising review: "I bought this last minute for my girl's trip and I was NOT disappointed. I received so many complaints and overall this was definitely a great look. 🥰❤️" —Dominique Green
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and 21 colors).
2. A chunky cableknit set that would look SO cute worn together but also separately with other stuff. We love a versatile set!
Promising review: "This set exceeded my expectations. It’s really soft and amazing quality. I sized up and glad I did for a looser fit. The cable knit design is on the front and back of the shorts and only the front of the sweater. Would purchase again!" —C
Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S–XL and five colors).
3. Plus, a matching sweat set that'll also give you tons of versatility. If you haven't worn a sweatshirt with a slip skirt, you aren't living. (Trust me, I do it all the time, and it's soooo comfy.)
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising review: "Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top and I was feeling fine the whole day." —Kesha Follz
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and five colors).
4. A stretchy ribbed pencil skirt you can easily slip on — even if you have a baby bump you're having to base all your ensembles around. Just look at the reviewers. Everyone looks so cute in it!
Promising review: "Perfect! Ordered an XL since I wore it to my baby shower when I was six months pregnant and it worked well! Nice stretch without being see-through. I ordered the khaki shade and I really love it. Wish they had it in white too!" —maria
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 19 colors).
5. A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants with some serious streeeetch that'll make 'em comfy enough for everyday wear. You'll be especially happy to discover these if you've been letting the $100+ Abercrombie version sit in your cart.
Check out a TikTok of the pants in action.
Promising reviews: "Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" —Amazon Customer
"Literally exact [swap for] the Abercrombie leather pants." —Gabi B
Get them from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes XXS–4XL and in 24 colors).
6. Some faux-leather shorts that'll go great with your fave pair of patterned tights and a music tee. Or look very Alexa Chung with a fisherman's sweater. Really, there's a multitude of styling options.
My colleague Jenae Sitzes owns and wore these to see Taylor Swift! "Hi, I have these and can't recommend them more!! That's me on the right above — as you can see, I wore them as part of my Reputation-inspired outfit for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, but I've worn them several other times, with and without tights, and absolutely love them. As a pear-shaped individual, I love that they comfortably cover my bottom while still hugging me at the waist thanks to the stretchy elastic there, aka no awful gapping. As other reviewers mention, these have a thickness to them that makes them feel high quality. In the summer, I do sweat in these a little at the waist, which is to be expected, but the wide-leg design helps keep everything else breezy. I can't wait to wear these in the fall and winter with thicker tights! Oh, and the pockets are nice and deep!"
Promising review: "I was so surprised when I received these shorts. They are such good quality. They have weight to them, making them feel expensive. I feel like I would buy these from Zara. Super cute and exactly what I was looking for!" —Jaimelee Calvello
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL).
7. Some wallet-friendly cowboy boots in a range of hues to fit all sorts of needs from outfitting yourself for Taylor's Eras tour after spending beaucoup bucks on tickets to attending your first rodeo to getting dragged to a bach in Nashville where you'll at least be able to do some new boot goofing.
Promising review: "Been searching for a pair of affordable, white cowboy boots for a while and couldn’t be happier with this purchase; boot height is perfect; detailing is beautiful; material does the job. (FYI, my intentions in buying were more fashion-driven.)" —Shannon
Get them from Amazon for $23+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 42 colors/styles).
8. A pair of two-tone pants that just may become your whole new personality. But that's fine. Your enemy WISHES they could.
9. A floral corset top because your indoor plants are anything but thriving but it's worth wearing some floral on your sleeves (er, straps).
Reviewers rec sizing down if you're between sizes.
Check out a TikTok of the floral corset top in action.
Promising review: "This top is so cute and I got lots of compliments on it. High quality material and zipper in the back. Great purchase!" —Connie L. Brasil
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in women's sizes 0–14 and six prints).
10. An expensive-looking vintage-inspired bustier that'll go great with your *new* faux-leather pants or really most any pants.
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 19 colors).
11. A houndstooth sweater vest more or less built for sitting with an espresso outside a Parisian cafe...or just your local coffee shop with cute bistro tables.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising review: "I’ve been looking for this kind of sweater vest forever and I finally found the one. I’m very happy with this purchase. The quality is great and the fabric is very thick and heavy. It might sit a little large on me so I would probably exchange for a smaller size. Great for fall/winter. I would recommend pairing it with a white button-down for a chic look." —Jane T.
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–L and in 18 colors).
12. A magical Bardot crop blouse with a killer silhouette you'll want to buy in every last color.
Promising review: "This top is so cute and surprisingly great quality. It’s not see-through at all so I can go braless, and it's very comfortable. The tie in the back is a little too long, like too much material, but that’s the only small thing and I’ll play around with it I’m sure." —Sam
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 36 colors).
13. Sheer fashion socks for zhuzhing up a pair of shoes and preventing a little friction between your ankles and footwear.
Promising review: "My best purchase!! I get compliments ALL THE TIME!! They will last longer if you hand wash or wash delicate!!" —customer203
Get five pairs from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 26 design combos).
14. A chunky pullover you'll love to wear with your comfiest *outside* pants this season. As you can see, it makes for excellent outdoor photo shoots.
Promising review: "Love this soft beige sweater with balloon sleeve details for fall!! This sweater is so cute and such high quality. It fits true to size. I love that you can wear it with leggings or pair it with jeans and booties!! This will be the perfect addition to your closet!" —Andrea
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors).
15. An off-the-shoulder brami in a comfy, stretchy material you won't have to wear a bra with! Because remember last time you wore an off-the-shoulder look you had to deal with annoying bra straps? Not today!
Get it from Klassy Network for $33.75 (available in sizes XXS–3X and six colors).