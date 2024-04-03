Even If You Don’t Feel Super Creative, These 27 Products Will Help You Make Something Cool

1. The Reverse Coloring Book, a ~wildy~ popular coloring book that'll entertain you even if you're bored-to-death with adult coloring books. Rather than color in shapes, this already has color and you draw the lines!
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
2. A Sculpd pottery kit so you can realize some stunning creations without needing to use a kiln (like lots of pottery requires). Yes a pottery class is cool and fun but sometimes you'd rather DIY something at 1:30 a.m. on a Tuesday while you catch up on Love Island.
Contains everything needed for two people to sculpt, carve, paint and varnish their own waterproof plant pots, trinket dishes, vases, sculptures and everything in between while at home.
Promising review: "I love this kit so much, it's everything I need to start my new pottery hobby. Very beginner friendly. Wished it had came with more than just white paint, but that's okay I can just buy the other colors separately. I made a jewelry tray for the first time with air dry clay, and it turned out pretty neat." —Noor F Carter
Get it from Amazon for $65 (available in gloss or matte finish).
3. Or a 5-pound bucket of Crayola Air Dry Clay for under $20 will help you really get a bit wild with it without feeling like it was a waste of money if your creations don't turn out like you wanted.
Psst — a lot of reviewers use silicone or plastic molds to get specific shapes!
Promising review: "It’s honestly just a really nice material to work with! If you want to create things with clay, this is definitely a good choice! It’s definitely not for professional use, but i feel like that’s a given? I mean, it is Crayola. But all in all, great for those who want to use it for fun!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.93.
4. A marble paint kit for a family activity that you can later use in OTHER crafts. The gift that keeps on giving!
5. A compact, beginner-friendly watercolor palette to help you get your paint brushes wet when it comes to this super fun medium. It's not for everyone but it can be quite forgiving so you can build your confidence! This comes with 100 colors to help you realize your artistic vision.
Each set comes with a 100-color palette, a sketch pencil, a sponge, a swatch sheet, and three water brush pens. Pick up a watercolor paper pad because this medium requires special paper.
Promising review: "I'm starting to hate TikTok because it's making me buy all these products, but I absolutely love this one!!! I travel for a living and love to paint and this set is wonderful. I love that it comes in a metal tin, so I don't have to worry about it breaking, like most plastic ones. The colors are vibrant and I love that there are so many within the container. The container itself is the size of two make up eye palettes, so you can definitely fit it in a purse or backpack. It comes with a swatch section too so you can paint the colors and compare later on when you paint. I'm a huge fan now of this brand." —pixxi88
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
6. A floral centerpiece Lego kit because you thought adult Legos were all about Star Wars and architecture — until now.
Promising review: "it was a little complicated at times. I had to have a friend help me. However, I had never put anything regarding Legos together. I believe it turned out absolutely beautiful. I couldn't be happier." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
7. A cactus knit and crochet starter set because you gave up on indoor gardening but would still love to have some cute lil' plants around.
Darn Good Yarn is a small biz specializing in craft kits and yarn supplies.
Promising review: "They turned out super cute and were so easy. I wish I had added something weighty to the bottom so they stand a bit better, they're a little top heavy." —Devon B.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in six fun designs).
8. A Nightmare Before Christmas mini cross-stitch kit if you're super crafty but haven't quite struck into cross-stitching yet. (It's super fun and a great way to totally lose yourself in a screen-free activity!)
Promising review: "This is a great kit perfect for any cross-stitch or Nightmare Before Christmas fan. It contains a booklet with instructions and four patterns, the needed thread, three pieces of canvas, the holder, and two needles. It's a really awesome set. The instructions were easy to follow, and I managed to already finish one of the designs." —witchykitty39
Get it from Amazon for $7.07.
9. A transparent embroidery kit so you can pick out a design that'll ~mesh~ well with your existing decor.
The Cherry Blosson US is a North Carolina-based small biz.
Promising review: "This is the cutest embroidery kit! I purchased this for my mom who's just been placed in a nursing home, and she loves cross-stitching. I can't wait for her to see this. I know she'll love it!" —Janae
Get it from The Cherry Blosson US on Etsy for $16.19+ (available in nine designs).