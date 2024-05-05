51 Easy Ways To Help Make Your Backyard The Best On The Block

1. Pull together decor for an outdoor room or just cover up an ugly surface with an indoor/outdoor rug built to weather rain and more.
2. Cover up a hard surface that, tbh, is beyond visual help with interlocking teak tiles you don't need tools to install. They're great for rental properties because you can take them apart and take them with you when you move!
3. Create some romance with a variety of sunflower seeds that might just turn your backyard into the #1 destination for graduation pics this year.
Created by Nature is a small business!
Promising review: "Planted a handful of the seeds in our front lawn area. Few months later, and we had a spectacular color array. Great flowers!" —Shane
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4. Don't shy away from scattering container plants throughout your yard! They'll give your space ~levels~ of visual interest, especially if you're working in a space with few (or no) flower beds and lots of hard surfaces — like in this gorgeous Brooklyn backyard makeover.
5. But if you're not sure where you start, invest in a pair of matching containers you can set on your patio, along walkways, or around seating areas.
6. Roll out a weather-resistant cedar pathway along garden beds or other paths where your family tends to tread and wear down the grass.
7. String up waterproof globe lights for a big style impact when hung along your roofline, draped on outdoor structures like a pergola, or just strung up solo so you can enjoy the lights *and* the stars.
Reviewers note that you should remove the bulbs before stringing up the strands and then install the bulbs.
Promising review: "These lights were perfect for my patio, I've recieved plenty of compliments so far. The Edison light bulbs and beautiful and offer the perfect amount of lighting for any occasion...the clips were ideal for my eaves, the overhang of the roof, which made for simple installation...now just need to find a dimmer capable of handling the required wattage and the package will be complete." —Brody Vins
Get a strand from Amazon for $15.19+ (available in nine lengths and five colors/styles).
8. And stake solar lights along a walkway or pond right where you need 'em. Lighting is key for getting more use out of your outdoor space. Oh, and they look nice in the daylight too!
9. If you've got a toddler, you should invest in a Step2 water table that, according to my colleague Heather Braga, is THE hottest thing for 1-year-olds. Simply put it on your patio, fill it with water, and let your little one go to town with buckets, spinners, and a waterfall.
Promising review: "Purchased for my grandson who loves to play in the water. Perfect height for a 2-year-old. Easy to put together, sturdy and lots of different things to do. The top part is like a waterfall, it has lots of little holes for the water to come through." —dd
Get it from Amazon for $79.99.
10. Stash recycling bins, bikes, a lawnmower, and other hefty tools you have no other place to look in this nice-looking shed if you don't have room for a full-fledged shed.
11. Easily add on an activity to keep your keep your kids away from screens longer with a hook and ring game that'll work in even tiny outdoor spaces. (That goes double for adults working from home.)
Tiki Toss is a small business that took a classic hook and ring game to the next level by creating several unique ways to play it.
Promising review: "We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing Tiki Toss. So simple and so fun. Quality and design of product is fantastic. Also makes a great gift." —jzek
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).
12. Switch to rapid-fill water balloons so you can cut down on prep time and get to the backyard fun so much faster.
13. Or try out a set of reusable water balloons in case you wanna keep the fun going with FAR less waste. *And* they won't sting when you get nailed, unlike regular water balloons.
Mama Love Boutique is a Sellersville, Pennsylvania-based shop that specializes in these balloons and knit hats.
These water balloons are handmade with a chenille-like yarn, which means they're soft, absorbent, and a great alternative to wasteful plastic single-use water balloons.
Promising review: "Got them, opened them, used them in the same day. I have two boys with LOTS of energy and they had so much fun pummeling me with these water 'balloons' 🤣 and I had fun throwing them right back. Not just for kids. Very well made. So happy with this purchase!" —Carley Campbell
Get the 12-pack from Mama Love Boutique on Etsy for $29.50 (available in three color combos).
14. Win the Parent of the Year Award with a mini sprinkler pool that'll help the fam cool off and get some water time without having to dump out a kiddie pool's worth of water once the fun has wrapped.
Several reviewers shared that this little pool kept their kids engaged for hours.
Promising review: "My kids love this. It is soo easy to plug the hose into and turn the water on and the kids can have hours of fun. Once the kids are done playing, I disconnect the hose let the water drain, and hang it over the porch." —Austin
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in three designs).
15. Wrap a flexible adjustable mister around a deck post if the reason you don't read on your deck is because of, simply, the heat. And because it's easily adjustable, you can take it with you as you move positions to avoid the sun. (Or embrace it?)
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.
Promising review: "Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat. Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." —Debra L. Kusek
Get it from Amazon for $27 (also available in multipacks).