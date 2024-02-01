41 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Refresh Your Kitchen

1. Revive worn-out wood surfaces like cabinets and floors with some wood polish and conditioner. Those cabinets may have decades of wear and tear but they don't have to *look* it.
Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.
Promising review: "I have tried numerous products on my wood kitchen cabinets, and nothing has worked. You can see from the photos that they were in really bad shape. I applied this product and let it sit for 45 minutes before I wiped the cabinets down. I can’t believe how well it worked! If this didn’t work, I figured I would have to refinish or paint the cabinets because they looked so bad. I’m so glad I tried it! It has saved me a lot of time and money!" —nicole feather
Get it from Amazon for $8.47.
2. Plus wood scratch cover to hide all those dings and scrapes on the original trim and doors that've been around longer than you, and have SEEN some things. The room's trim and doorways also show a lot of use, but this can help turn back time.
Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —Behold Behold!
Get it from Amazon for $5.34.
3. Scrape away and lift any leftover crud by the previous tenants or owners with the help of a jar of the The Pink Stuff. This TikTok-famous cleaning paste is made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet.
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. Use significantly less elbow grease on said cleaning with the investment of a drill brush cleaning kit you can attach to your drill/driver. It'll give you an informercial-like cleaning sesh that'll have you seeking out all the dirty surfaces lurking elsewhere in your place.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!).
Promising review: "I manage many apartment properties and finding people to do the cleaning has been tricky business, so I end up having to get in and clean these horrendous filth pods tenants lived in and left me to deal with when they move out. The ovens and stove tops are usually the worst, and I absolutely hate cleaning. I came across this drill attachment set, and let me tell you, it helped me tremendously! I still had to get in with a putty knife on some of them but it really cut down my elbow-grease time." —alicia haats
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).
5. Keep seasonings within reach when you cook with a magnetic stove shelf that's the perfect amount of room to keep your most-used spices so you don't have to go digging in your cabinet while the oil is literally poppin' on your stove top. It's an open storage option, but *very* orderly.
StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime.
Promising review: "This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet, and it is an awesome storage space for my more often used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." —Pamella R.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six types and three sizes).
6. String up some (truly easy) under-cabinet lights to bring a modern touch to any outdated cabinets that you wish you could replace. This'll instantly make your kitchen look *so* expensive.
7. Protect your kitchen essentials from unnecessary wear and tear with some cabinet and drawer liners — even if your kitchen cabinets seem to be older than your grandma.
8. Use some stove burner covers to help you catch the mess right away on gas stove tops. Or just cover up some chipped or sorry-looking stove tops. (I live in a rental with a white gas stove top that def has some unsightly chips on it, so I can relate!)
9. Fight the good fight against greasy spills and messes with a bottle of Goo Gone foaming spray. Your oven is about to part ways with some burnt-on cheese from your frozen pizza habit.
10. Or if you'd like to support a small business, use a 100% natural oven cleaning kit that comes with an oven scrub, all-purpose cleaners, and a metallic sponge that'll make your old oven look like you got a new one.
Cleaning Studio is a Fairfield, Connecticut-based Etsy shop filled with natural cleaning products and tools.
Get it from Cleaning Studio on Etsy for $39.99 (available in three scent options).
11. Erase years of build-up from nasty kitchen spills with an incredibly powerful grout cleaner.
Promising review: "We moved into our house a year ago and I’ve been on a quest to clean the grout next to the stove ever since then. As a last resort I got this and holy cow! I left it on for three minutes as a spot test at first and I could already see a huge difference. I then did two more rounds letting it sit for five minutes each. The scent's not bad, it was fine if I had the window open, it was just being down close to it that got me. Seriously, stop looking and buy this." —Britney Phillips
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
12. If the grout stain remover isn't working out so well, use a grout pen to fake some squeaky clean, stainless grout. Grout takes up a teeny bit of space but, as you can see from the pics, makes a huge impact!
13. Repair chips, dents, cracks, and other eyesores in your floors with a set of 50 wood fillers. Dog scratched up your hardwood floors because he hears you dumping food in his bowl? NBD.
14. Tidy up your windowsill with a hanging planter that'll fit in your window so you won't have to crowd out essential countertop appliances for your kitchen herb garden. (Or possibly stain your windowsill with your her planters.)
Promising review: "Love it for my kitchen herb garden. Great when you don't have a lot of space." —Tuesdai Hill
Get it from Amazon for $33.70+ (available in five colors and two styles).
15. Organize your hand-washing essentials with a corner sponge organizer because you need 'em within reach... might as well make 'em look a bit tidier! Also, having them *right there* versus stashed in your under-sink cabinet will help motivate you to get to any hand-washing ASAP.
16. Apply some peel-and-stick backsplash "tile" on a blank wall for a fraction of the price of *actual* tile installation.
17. Graduate from your mismatched collection to a set of silicone-coated kitchen utensils that are nice-looking but neutral enough to blend in a bit with everything in your kitchen.
18. Become a kitchen rug person with a *vinyl* runner that looks like a vintage Persian beaut but'll easily wipe up because spills WILL happen.
19. Stash all your plastic bags (hey, they make great bin liners plus you have to pay for them now in some cities like NYC, where I live!) with some plastic grocery bag wranglers light enough to hang on a hook on your wall *or* inside your kitchen cabinet. Just saying, these would look real cute in your pantry.
20. Tidy your kitchen drawers without sacrificing a bunch of your utensils with a slim cutlery organizer here to prove that, yes! You do have room for all your cutlery in your tiny kitchen drawer! Scoot over, forks. (Yeah yeah yeah, your drawers are *hidden* but they still make such a huge different in your kitchen!)
I have VERY narrow kitchen drawers in my NYC one-bedroom apartment kitchen and buying one of these organizers has transformed my cutlery drawer. I'm able to safely reach in and grab whatever I need (like a manual can opener for tuna salad or a mini whisk for a hot chocolate) without having to sift tools around.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.