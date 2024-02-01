Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    41 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Refresh Your Kitchen

    Turns out that magnetic vinyl dishwasher covers are very much a thing worth considering.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Revive worn-out wood surfaces like cabinets and floors with some wood polish and conditioner. Those cabinets may have decades of wear and tear but they don't have to *look* it. 

    worn looking wood cabinet
    same cabinet looking newer
    www.amazon.com

    Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.

    Promising review: "I have tried numerous products on my wood kitchen cabinets, and nothing has worked. You can see from the photos that they were in really bad shape. I applied this product and let it sit for 45 minutes before I wiped the cabinets down. I can’t believe how well it worked! If this didn’t work, I figured I would have to refinish or paint the cabinets because they looked so bad. I’m so glad I tried it! It has saved me a lot of time and money!" —nicole feather

    Get it from Amazon for $8.47.

    2. Plus wood scratch cover to hide all those dings and scrapes on the original trim and doors that've been around longer than you, and have SEEN some things. The room's trim and doorways also show a lot of use, but this can help turn back time. 

    reviewer before pic of worn wood door frame
    reviewer after pic of touched up wood door frame that looks normal
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —Behold Behold!

    Get it from Amazon for $5.34.

    3. Scrape away and lift any leftover crud by the previous tenants or owners with the help of a jar of the The Pink Stuff. This TikTok-famous cleaning paste is made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet.  

    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their sink
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    4. Use significantly less elbow grease on said cleaning with the investment of a drill brush cleaning kit you can attach to your drill/driver. It'll give you an informercial-like cleaning sesh that'll have you seeking out all the dirty surfaces lurking elsewhere in your place. 

    caked on disgusting interior of oven
    same oven completely clean
    www.amazon.com

    Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments. 

    Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!). 

    Promising review: "I manage many apartment properties and finding people to do the cleaning has been tricky business, so I end up having to get in and clean these horrendous filth pods tenants lived in and left me to deal with when they move out. The ovens and stove tops are usually the worst, and I absolutely hate cleaning. I came across this drill attachment set, and let me tell you, it helped me tremendously! I still had to get in with a putty knife on some of them but it really cut down my elbow-grease time." —alicia haats

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).

    5. Keep seasonings within reach when you cook with a magnetic stove shelf that's the perfect amount of room to keep your most-used spices so you don't have to go digging in your cabinet while the oil is literally poppin' on your stove top. It's an open storage option, but *very* orderly. 

    reviewer's stove with various spices lined up on the shelf
    www.amazon.com

    StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime. 

    Promising review: "This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet, and it is an awesome storage space for my more often used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." —Pamella R. 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six types and three sizes).

    6. String up some (truly easy) under-cabinet lights to bring a modern touch to any outdated cabinets that you wish you could replace. This'll instantly make your kitchen look *so* expensive.

    kitchen with plain white stock cabinets with lights underneath them to make it look so much better
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob. The first thing I look at in a kitchen if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets). They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer which is buried in a wall, fried and I drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" —pauly

    Get a 10' strand with 60 lights from Amazon for $19.80.

    7. Protect your kitchen essentials from unnecessary wear and tear with some cabinet and drawer liners — even if your kitchen cabinets seem to be older than your grandma.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very awesome stuff. The bottom of my cabinets had a rough, crumbly texture. This is a great fix to keep the silicone pieces of my dishes from picking it up. Feels a lot cleaner and it looks great! Highly recommend for looks and function!" —Kelsey Ware

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 15 sizes and 27 colors and patterns).

    8. Use some stove burner covers to help you catch the mess right away on gas stove tops. Or just cover up some chipped or sorry-looking stove tops. (I live in a rental with a white gas stove top that def has some unsightly chips on it, so I can relate!)

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Psst, as you can see above, this set also comes with a crumb catcher where your stovetop meets your countertop!

    Promising review: "I like that this is black so it matches the original color of the appliances, but more importantly I like that this has a larger surface area to catch the drips that the foil ones never could before. They're also trim to fit, so they get right up into each burner without leaving gaps where drips can burn where it's hardest to clean." —Michael

    Get an 8-pack from Amazon for $10.99 (available in nine colors and three sizes).

    9. Fight the good fight against greasy spills and messes with a bottle of Goo Gone foaming spray. Your oven is about to part ways with some burnt-on cheese from your frozen pizza habit.

    Reviewer photo of dirty oven before using Goo Gone cleaner
    Reviewer photo of dirty oven after using Goo Gone cleaner
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! A degreaser that actually works! I love the foam, which starts to work immediately on my stove top as well as cookware and other kitchen surfaces." —P. Webb

    Get it from Amazon for $9.70+ (available in two sizes).

    10. Or if you'd like to support a small business, use a 100% natural oven cleaning kit that comes with an oven scrub, all-purpose cleaners, and a metallic sponge that'll make your old oven look like you got a new one. 

    A jar of the oven scrub
    A gif of a person cleaning their over using the scrub
    Cleaning Studio on Etsy

    Cleaning Studio is a Fairfield, Connecticut-based Etsy shop filled with natural cleaning products and tools.

    Get it from Cleaning Studio on Etsy for $39.99 (available in three scent options).

    11. Erase years of build-up from nasty kitchen spills with an incredibly powerful grout cleaner

    A customer review before and after photo of their tiled floor with dirty grouts and then completely white
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We moved into our house a year ago and I’ve been on a quest to clean the grout next to the stove ever since then. As a last resort I got this and holy cow! I left it on for three minutes as a spot test at first and I could already see a huge difference. I then did two more rounds letting it sit for five minutes each. The scent's not bad, it was fine if I had the window open, it was just being down close to it that got me. Seriously, stop looking and buy this." —Britney Phillips

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    12. If the grout stain remover isn't working out so well, use a grout pen to fake some squeaky clean, stainless grout. Grout takes up a teeny bit of space but, as you can see from the pics, makes a huge impact!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I installed an expensive soft white tile (if there is such a thing) floor in the kitchen when I bought my house. At the time, it was a new product and it was beautiful--that fuzzy, warm feeling changed the first time I dropped a fork. I have been so frustrated no wanting to rip up and put down replacement tiles. The grout pen made it look new again, I am thrilled with the results!" —K. Robles

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes).

    13. Repair chips, dents, cracks, and other eyesores in your floors with a set of 50 wood fillers. Dog scratched up your hardwood floors because he hears you dumping food in his bowl? NBD.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My partner and I recently bought a 140-year-old home with original wood floors and wood work throughout. We had the floors refinished to their original beauty, but the baseboards and stair risers were a challenge. They were pretty banged up over years of use, and, after the floors were redone, all the nicks and scratches just stood out that much more. My partner found these and showed them to me. To our delight the pens worked incredibly well. It's like a magic marker for wood. I'm still amazed how well they worked. The pens last a long time. Our painter came back to do some minor touch ups, and I showed him what I used. He couldn't believe it. He said he was going to buy them to keep in his arsenal" —Kathleen W

    Get a set of 13 from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in a 25-pack).

    14. Tidy up your windowsill with a hanging planter that'll fit in your window so you won't have to crowd out essential countertop appliances for your kitchen herb garden. (Or possibly stain your windowsill with your her planters.) 

    kitchen window with the three planters hanging from a rod that stretches across the width of the window
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it for my kitchen herb garden. Great when you don't have a lot of space." —Tuesdai Hill

    Get it from Amazon for $33.70+ (available in five colors and two styles).

    15. Organize your hand-washing essentials with a corner sponge organizer because you need 'em within reach... might as well make 'em look a bit tidier! Also, having them *right there* versus stashed in your under-sink cabinet will help motivate you to get to any hand-washing ASAP.

    before of messy sink, then after with the organizer with everything very organized
    Amazon

    This is also a better option than an organizer that hangs over your faucet because the weight of those can mess with your water flow!

    Promising review: "This fits our sink perfectly! It's not too big and holds a sponge and two bottles of soap. We have a standard apartment sink and it fits perfectly, it also holds very well. We have it suctioned on the sink, not the counter." —Erin Johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    16. Apply some peel-and-stick backsplash "tile" on a blank wall for a fraction of the price of *actual* tile installation.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been blown away with how great they look and every person who has seen them after I put them up doesn’t know they are not real tile. They are shiny like tile and have the texture of tile as well. They are easy to clean and relatively easy to install. It took me two afternoons only because I hadn’t ordered enough and needed one more package (a total of three packages completed my L-shaped back splash area)." —Kyle & Noelle

    Get 10 sheets from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in eight styles).

    17. Graduate from your mismatched collection to a set of silicone-coated kitchen utensils that are nice-looking but neutral enough to blend in a bit with everything in your kitchen.

    Amazon

    Can withstand temperatures of -40 degrees F up to 446 degrees F/230 degrees C. Includes 24 tools and holder.

    Promising review: "I love everything matching. Finally got rid of all my mix-match stuff! However, they are SO many items it was too much to fit in my drawer so I put the things I use the most in the drawer and kept the rest in the holder and store them with my pots and pans. The holder is plastic and cheap so this would not be something I’d leave on the counter.

    The are super sturdy and sharp looking. AND, they didn’t get dirty, black or burnt when scraping up charred food in a frying pan. Cleaned right off of the spatula. Very pleased." —Bonnie Pfiester

    Get them from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in eight color combos).

    18. Become a kitchen rug person with a *vinyl* runner that looks like a vintage Persian beaut but'll easily wipe up because spills WILL happen.

    Food52

    Promising review: "This is the rug I never knew I needed! I took a chance as it was on sale and am so happy I did — it has great cushion, is easy to clean, and looks fantastic!" —Kelly K

    Get it from Food52 for $24.99+ (available in two sizes and eight color combos).

    19. Stash all your plastic bags (hey, they make great bin liners plus you have to pay for them now in some cities like NYC, where I live!) with some plastic grocery bag wranglers light enough to hang on a hook on your wall *or* inside your kitchen cabinet. Just saying, these would look real cute in your pantry.

    two hanging bag organizers with a hand pulling a grocery bag out of the bottom of one
    Amazon

    Tbh, I need one of these. I make my mom give me all her plastic grocery bags because I use them for trash. My personal goal is to never have to buy garbage bin liners again! But I'm a weirdo like that.

    Get three from Amazon for $5.99.

    Want a sturdier option? Consider this cabinet door bag holder. Alternatively, you can stuff them in an empty facial tissue box!

    20. Tidy your kitchen drawers without sacrificing a bunch of your utensils with a slim cutlery organizer here to prove that, yes! You do have room for all your cutlery in your tiny kitchen drawer! Scoot over, forks. (Yeah yeah yeah, your drawers are *hidden* but they still make such a huge different in your kitchen!)

    slim kitchen drawer with large utensil organizer and jumble of kitchen tools
    the same kitchen drawer with silverware filed into a slim organizer taking up less than half the room of the previous organizer and with plenty of room to see other tools inside
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    I have VERY narrow kitchen drawers in my NYC one-bedroom apartment kitchen and buying one of these organizers has transformed my cutlery drawer. I'm able to safely reach in and grab whatever I need (like a manual can opener for tuna salad or a mini whisk for a hot chocolate) without having to sift tools around.

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    21. And bring some order to your junk or kitchen tool drawer with an adjustable drawer organizer and movable organizers so you can update your organization as you lose or gain new kitchen tools.

    open kitchen drawer with red silicone organizer in it with movable organizer parts to change up design with your needs
    Amazon

    The set includes a nonslip silicone mat that you can cut to fit your drawer and 15 repositionable pieces so you can get the perfect fit for your utensils.

    Promising review: "These are hands down my favorite drawer organizers. They work without adhesives and are easy to cut to fit any drawer. The hardest part of it is figuring out what configuration you want for your drawers. They clean easy, and are easy to adjust. I highly recommend this product for your kitchen. You will love it." —Crystal A.

    Get it from Amazon for $35.25+ (available in three colors).