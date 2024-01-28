24 Crafting Kits That’ll Help You Discover A New Hobby With Your Hands

Check out a TikTok of the watercolor palette in action.

Each set comes with a 100-color palette, a sketch pencil, a sponge, a swatch sheet, and three water brush pens. Pick up a watercolor paper pad because this medium requires special paper.

Promising review: "I'm starting to hate TikTok because it's making me buy all these products, but I absolutely love this one!!! I travel for a living and love to paint and this set is wonderful. I love that it comes in a metal tin, so I don't have to worry about it breaking, like most plastic ones. The colors are vibrant and I love that there are so many within the container. The container itself is the size of two make up eye palettes, so you can definitely fit it in a purse or backpack. It comes with a swatch section too so you can paint the colors and compare later on when you paint. I'm a huge fan now of this brand." —pixxi88

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.