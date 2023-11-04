30 Cheaper Beauty Products To Buy Over The Pricier Versions So Your Fun Money Doesn’t All Go To One Item

1. Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment goes on like a hair mask except it'll give you even more dramatic results thanks to Ceramide 3 and collagen. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex, which is over three times the price!
Promising review: "This stuff performs the same moisturizing and shine to damaged hair as Olaplex No. 3. I know bond building and moisturizing are different, but this stuff is affordable, smells expensive, and really works on damaged hair for frizz, moisture, and shine." —Lorelai
Get it from Amazon for $9.80.
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one BuzzFeeder calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
2. Essence's Lash Princess mascara gives a super dramatic before and after. Prepare to get grilled about where you got your eyelash extensions. And lucky for them, you have a list at the ready because you've been trolling Yelp reviews to find the perfect spot to get said extensions.
My colleague Emma Lord is all about this mascara. Here's what she has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Works better than my $30 mascara! Love this stuff, my only complaint would be that it doesn’t last me all of my 12-hour shift like my other more expensive ones do, but it’s definitely worth the money and gives a better lift than those others!" —Sky
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight but SUPER hydrating face serum made to work on all skin types — yep, even sensitive skin. It addresses acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines. Plus! The snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way.
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
4. Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pens you easily apply and let sit a minute or two to dry. Buh-bye annoying strips and coffee stains.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten 4–8 shades.
Promising reviews: "Throw your expensive Crest Whitestrips away! Being the son of a dental hygienist, clean bright white teeth have always been important to me. Though I had my reservations about the whitening pen, it certainly didn't disappoint and works far better than the Whitestrips I've been using for the last several years, not to mention it's a much better deal for your money. I'm a total coffee connoisseur, which has always made having a bright white smile all the more challenging, but the Pen is giving me the upper hand." —Franknsd
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
5. Or some teeth whitening strips if the last time you were at the store you gawked at the Crest White Strips price on the shelf. Reviewers say these have similar results for a budget-friendlier price.
Plus, they're peroxide-free!
Promising review: "I use Crest White Strips every six months to get rid of stains and keep the pearly whites, well white. The last few treatments, my teeth never changed and almost looked worse as if they were never treated at all. I went searching and these reviews did justice and were accurate. I only did my first treatment this morning and it was such a huge difference. Just one treatment did more than other products in a week. Trust the reviews, this product is amazing. I am looking forward to finishing the week, my teeth will probably be glowing in the dark by then.” —Amber Creviston
Get 14 treatments from Amazon for $16.50.
6. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water summons up a major dose of moisture in — like the name suggests — a mere eight seconds!
Promising review: "I'm a professional hairstylist and Matrix, Redken, and Loreal are all owned by Loreal, and each line has a Lamellar water in it at different prices. I am here to tell you that they are all the exact same ingredients in different bottles. So buy the cheapest and save yourself some cash. Your hair will love you for it. I love this stuff." —Wenderella
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
7. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream — it's made to soften and freshen up your under-eyes...and according to reviews, can help lighten dark facial scars thanks to restorative ingredients like rosehip seed oil, organic hibiscus flower extracts, and vitamin E.
Promising review: "Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" —Lory Lacy
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
8. E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer, a TikTok-famous lightweight base primer with TONS of amazing reviews because it helps to reduce the appearance of pores and make your makeup apply like buttah.
Promising review: "Okay so first nothing will make you 'poreless' but this stuff is amazing. Will even out fine lines and help with super porous areas; my T-zone [has really visible] pores and this definitely gave me a boost in confidence. I would highly recommend. Especially to those not to familiar with makeup, this is a game changer. Honestly it works better than my $30 primer from Urban Decay and lasts all day. I am oily so I usually blot some powder on later in the day but if you have dry skin this could be the ultimate game changer!" —Olivia
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
9. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer keeps that complicated smoky eye look you copied from an MUA's TikTok intact long into the night. Because the last thing you want is to look back at professional photographer's pics from your cousin's wedding and see your eye makeup a mess. (Though we can't say the same for your dancefloor moves.)
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
10. Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water gently cleanses and removes makeup — like, even layers of waterproof mascara — while hydrating your skin. Oh, and you don't have to rinse it off after.
Promising reviews: "I was skeptical about this product at first but I am so glad I decided to buy it. It really removes my makeup, even waterproof mascara with ease. It has no smell and doesn't leave my face oily. It reminds me of my Bioderma that I got in the UK. And for this price, amazing!" —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $3.98+ (available in two sizes and a two-pack).
11. Etude's delightfully multipurpose Dear Darling Water Tint, which a lot of reviewers compare to Benefit's Lip Tint. This smudgeproof formula is designed primarily to be a natural-looking, weightless lip stain, but reviewers use it as a blush as well!
Promising review: "If you are thinking of buying this product or if you are the type of person to wear a lip tint daily under lip gloss or lip balm, I would definitely recommend! I’ve had the Benefit Benetint, and this product performed better in my opinion for less than half the price. My Benetint would settle weirdly on my lips, and sometimes the middle of my lips would be a different shade than the outside, plus it would settle in any little cracks, and this product does not do that for me! So, would totally prefer this and will be repurchasing." —Mollie
Get it from Amazon for $6.92 (available in three shades and combo packs).
12. La Pure Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp I'd be remiss if I didn't recommend it to you because practicing a cat-eye flick is HARD.
Perhaps you're like me and don't feel done up until you have an eyeliner flick. This'll help!
Promising review: "I am not one to write reviews often, but this product has exceeded my expectations! I normally use liquid liners such as Kat Von D Tattoo, but this has drastically reduced the time it takes for me to create a winged look! I personally prefer a longer wing, but this stamp provides a template to work with and reduces the amount of time to create ‘sister’ wings — they’re pretty much twins now! The eyeliner pen itself it’s a bit broad for me, but the pigment is great!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.95 (available in two sizes).
13. Nyx Epic Wear Liquid Liner has some major colorful payoff (don't worry, there's also a classic black option) in case you're more of the bold and graphic type with your eye lewk — or wanna experiment with some colorful liner without having to budget for it.
Check out a TikTok of the Nyx Epic Wear Liquid Liner in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Amanda Davis, pictured above, has to say about it: "I'm wearing the blue liner there on the left, and the reviews are 100% right. This liner LASTS. I love to throw it on top of my usual black liner when I want an extra pop on a night out or am just feeling a little "adventurous." The liner's super thin tip glides nicely and makes it easy to be precise, too!"
Promising review: "Guys, I have hella hooded eyes, and any time I tried those expensive Sephora or Ulta eyeliners, they would smudge or fade INSTANTLY. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! The color pops, it's easy to use, and it NEVER SMUDGES, NEVER FLAKES, DOES NOT MOVE IN WATER!!! I fell asleep with it on, and it looked like I had just applied it when I woke up. ... Best eyeliner out there, take it from a girl who has tried ALL of those expensive eyeliners (Stila, Urban Decay, YOU NAME IT). I will never switch to anything else." —Jakjak
Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in eight shades — including classic black!).
14. Maybelline Cheek Heat gel-cream blush in case you're on the prowl for a cheaper alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint because very opinionated reviews say it's a super easy-to-use cheek color formula — like, it's REALLY hard to mess up.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"
Promising review: "This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in six shades).