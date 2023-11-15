If You’re Someone Who Only Travels With A Carry-On, You’ll Want To Check Out These 43 Space-Saving Solutions

Check it out on TikTok here. Plus! You can use any empty compartments to store pairs of smaller earrings...maybe even eliminating the need for packing a jewelry organizer!

Promising review: "I browsed several options for pill containers to use while traveling. I was looking for more than four compartments while still being compact. This container worked perfectly! The side with the two bigger compartments was necessary for my large daily multivitamin, while the smaller compartments held several doses of OTC medications to be used as needed. The container is very durable and I really like the security of the outside clasp. The standard weekly pill container I had been using was too long for my purse and the slots popped open on occasion. Not with this guy! I plan to use another one of the three containers for a first aid kit." —Melissa



Get a 3-pack from Amazon for $6.97 (it comes with a blue, green, and khaki case).