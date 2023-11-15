If You’re Someone Who Only Travels With A Carry-On, You’ll Want To Check Out These 43 Space-Saving Solutions

1. A pack of three compact pill organizers to make sure you're never without your Pepcid AC (sans large bottles) after you house a calzone the size of your torso while luxuriating on the beach at the Amalfi Coast. (Not that I'm speaking from experience or anything.) Oh, and it has a double lock so you won't lose any precious pills in transit.
Check it out on TikTok here. Plus! You can use any empty compartments to store pairs of smaller earrings...maybe even eliminating the need for packing a jewelry organizer!
Promising review: "I browsed several options for pill containers to use while traveling. I was looking for more than four compartments while still being compact. This container worked perfectly! The side with the two bigger compartments was necessary for my large daily multivitamin, while the smaller compartments held several doses of OTC medications to be used as needed. The container is very durable and I really like the security of the outside clasp. The standard weekly pill container I had been using was too long for my purse and the slots popped open on occasion. Not with this guy! I plan to use another one of the three containers for a first aid kit." —Melissa
Get a 3-pack from Amazon for $6.97 (it comes with a blue, green, and khaki case).
2. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo can tackle greasy roots without the aerosol formula — or having to hunt down the travel size of your fave regular formula. It's super compact and sure to fit in your personal item like it does for mine. (I recently used this to great success on a sweaty trip to New Orleans.)
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get two from Amazon for $25.
3. Tide sink packets with the perfect amount of detergent for a sink wash that'll help lighten your clothing load. Plus! These'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag that you thought had no. more. room. Can you tell I love a packet/wipe sitch?!
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag. I've packed these on international trips to much success!
Promising review: "Taking these out of the country to wash under things is exactly the right size." —Laura Wilson
Get nine packs from Amazon for $6.92.
4. Or a pack of laundry soap sheets you won't even have to slip into your toiletries bag. This way you can save more room for souvenirs than three changes of underwear for every day of your trip.
I travel just about any chance that I get and found a WHOLE lot of success with these little laundry sheets on an almost-three-weeks European vacation this summer where I carried on only and rewore outfits several times.
Promising review: "I saw these recommended on a travel blog, and I'm glad I bought them. I used them both in a washing machine and to hand-wash some items on my trip, and in both cases, they were super easy to use and got my clothes clean while taking up a minuscule amount of space in my luggage. I would highly recommend these for extended travel." —angal2
Get it from Amazon for $11.08.
5. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer you simply pump on your normal size perfume bottle to keep you smelling like your signature scent on vacation. Yes, I paid all that dough for a Le Labo, but no I won't pay more dough for their (still v pricey) travel bottles. And! This is smaller than most travel fragrances, to boot!
Here's how to fill it up: press the bottom of the atomizer against an open perfume bottle and keep clicking until the atomizer is filled up. Each atomizer holds up to five milliliters of perfume and is small enough to fit in a backpack, carry-on, or purse.
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill, haven’t leaked so far but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling just in case. I would 100% buy them again." —Emily
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.99.
6. A set of compression bags if you're not beholden to carry-on weight limits. (V much more of a thing for European flying these days) and tend to overpack. Here's your sweet spot ;). And in the event that security has to go through your bag (it happens!), this'll make it a bit easier for them to sort through your stuff.
And they come with a hand pump for travel! I own these and love to pack at least one (when empty, it folds down flat in your roller suitcase!) just in case I do some shopping during my travels and need to condense the amount of space my clothes are hogging in my suitcase.
Promising review: "This is a great product. I have a memory foam pillow that I try to take on trips, due to neck issues, so I purchased this product and put it to the test to see if it could flatten the pillow so I can also carry my clothes and the pillow in the same carry-on-size travel bag. The pillow's been sitting in the vacuum pack for the last three days now and hasn't let any air into the package at all. The pump removed so much air that the foam is as solid as a rock with less that an 1/8 of an inch of give when I press on it firmly with my thumb." —4-H Shooting Sports Instructor
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $35.99+ (also available in a ten-pack and in four bag sizes).
7. Or a collection of compression packing cubes you can use over and over again without having to remember to pack a pump for sucking out the air.
Again, just be sure to look up any weight restrictions on carry-on luggage. I ran into that problem last summer (it was in Croatia while flying British Airways, btw), but the person at the airport check-in counter that gave me some trouble about my bag just seemed to care about my roller carry-on. So I'd suggest using these in a backpack or tote bag you plan to put under the seat.
Promising review: "Easy to clean, lightweight material. All of the compression bags have a mesh front which makes it easy to see what’s inside, plus there is a small clear vinyl pocket on the front for a label. I tested one of the medium bags with four sweaters (one long and bulky, plus three medium-thickness pullovers). They fit in the bag nicely with the bag zipped closed (not compressed yet). It was not difficult to zip the compression closure, although I did take special care to push down and 'help' the zipper along. No signs of strain or damage to the zippers once fully closed. These bags seem very sturdy. As seen in the pictures, there is a significant size reduction! Will definitely use in my travels and would highly recommend." —Clarissa Sheats
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in 24 size/color combinations).
8. An on-the-go Gillette razor that'll spare you some precious space in your bag without sacrificing quality.
It comes with one handle and one blade refill but will work with other normal Venus refills!
Promising review: "I am a flight attendant, space is limited in my bag. Great product for your travel bag." —Caitlin Hemphill
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. A *solid* Neutrogena SPF 50 sunscreen that really sticks to your skin on your tropical vacation. Oh, and because it's solid, it's carry-on–friendly! So you can at least have some sun protection — without taking up precious toiletries bag room — while you scout out SPF at your destination.
I first bought this for a weeklong Croatian vacation last year when I did carry-on, and as long as you are *thoroughly* reapplying, this stuff stays on pretty well. On a beach club afternoon, I did haphazardly reapply and missed a strip on one arm, but I tend to do that with spray-on or lotion sunscreen, too. Since then, I've packed this for any trip I've been on, including a two-day Disneyland trip where I toted this around in my bag and shared with friends. I sometimes carry it with me in my purse on my everyday adventures because I know it's so easy to apply. Also worth mentioning...I am about the palest lady you've ever seen and swear by daily application of sunscreen. But when on a beach trip, I'm constantly swimming in the water and sweating. So yeah, this stuff works.
And if you're a bit hesitant about jumping on the solid sunscreen bandwagon, you can pack a stick of this, knowing you have enough sun protection to get you through to finding some spray-on or lotion SPF at your destination.
Get it from Amazon for $9.10.
10. A collapsible silicone water bottle can help make sure you stay hydrated (drink water on that flight!) without making you sacrifice other things in your bag or running the risk of leaving water in your bottle as you go through security.
I bought this water bottle before a 2.5-week trip to Vietnam (where you don't drink tap water) and Malaysia (where you do). I didn't want to bring one of my ride-or-die S'well bottles because it would take up extra room in my bag when I wouldn't be able to use it during the majority of the trip. This handy silicone bottle did just the trick! It's very easy to roll up and *stays* rolled up thanks to the just-stretchy-enough loop. Said loop was also very handy while walking through airports and just around sightseeing. The bottle is easy to clean and doesn't make my water taste weird. I'm now using it as my daily water bottle and feel confident it'll serve me well for a long time. Plus! With a collapsible water bottle it's easier to remember if you left water in it before you go through security.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 14 colors/styles).
11. A cute portable charger that will fit in your pocket or bag. And you can also easily use your phone while it charges! I've taken this on four international trips since purchasing, including a day trip to Budapest where I only had my purse. Cheers to a charger you can carry onto your person on the plane in a pocket instead of hogging room in your personal item.
Note: This small gadget can charge an iPhone 8 1.5 times and an iPhone X one full time on a single charge.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation, and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want to carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described and I get one full charge of battery for my phone. Get it: You will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble
Get it from Amazon for $25.49+ (available in five colors).
12. Or a three-in-one foldable magnetic wireless charger that's compact enough for your coat pocket and then plane seat tray or hotel nightstand to keep your precious devices (iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches) powered and go, go, going with you. (Can you tell I'm a fan of keeping essentials in your pockets?)
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in nine colors).
13. A set of storage scrunchies for helping you stash your lip balm, cash, keys, and more while you're out and about. Plus! you can wear this walking up to security and keep some valuables in it without actually having to stash them in the bag.
See them in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "BUY IT! You won't regret it. Honestly, this is the coolest thing I’ve bought on Amazon. I hate purses, so being able to stash my money, lip gloss and my car key in my scrunchie is a GAME CHANGER! 10/10 would recommend. Also, the elastic is super strong, so no droopy ponytails, even with all my little items inside!" —Aubree T
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.99 (available in seven color combinations).
14. A belt bag that'll double as a travel belt with a pass-through trolley loop so you can use it to secure your personal item to the top of your roller suitcase. And then when you're out and about at your destination, you can use it as a purse! (Dare I say it's cute enough to be your trip's *only* bag?)
Cincha Travel is a small business in California that develops adjustable travel belts made out of vegan leather. The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.
Check out a TikTok of the Cincha belt bag in action. When flying with this, I rec leaving it on as the belt for your suitcase while boarding your flight. On a few flights I've been on this year, I've heard gate agents make people put their belt bags worn around their waist or cross-body into their personal item. So just be mindful of that!
Promising review: "Great little double-duty bag. Highly recommend. I could fit four passports, an iPhone, a slim wallet, and many more things in my new travel bag. A must for your next adventure." —Lindsay
Get it from Cincha Travel for $59.99 (originally $67.50; available in five colors/patterns).
15. Or, if you're like "eh" about a double-duty belt bag, a humble fanny pack with a TON of storage room inside will pack down flat in your bag. It has a long enough strap to wear crossbody *or* comfortably fit over outerwear for some hands-free adventures. And in case it looks familiar, TikTokers compare it to the Lulu waist bag. Plus, it's cute enough to wear for fashion, and you can pack one fewer bag as a result.
I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors.
Promising review: "Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
Get it from Amazon for $18.98 (available in 40 styles).
16. A set of six Cadence containers that are magnetized and'll stick together in your toiletries bag without hogging all the room. They're super sturdy, leak-proof, and even work great for a few days' worth of vitamins or holding small jewelry. They've quickly become one of my packing go-tos and I can get about two weeks of day or night moisturizer in one of these standard size containers.
Cadence is a woman-owned small business specializing in personal care travel solutions. Each mini capsule is created from recycled ocean-bound plastic and is refillable and reusable!
Check them out on TikTok here.
BuzzFeed writer Jasmin Sandal uses these travel capsules and said: "I love my little containers that allow me to downsize but still carry my necessities while I'm traveling. They're not only cute to look at but they're pretty practical. I have used mine to store my vitamins, earrings, face cream and have not run into any issues. They have tight, screw-on tops so you know everything is secure *and* you can customize their labels so you know exactly what's in what. Oh, and the fact that they're magnetic? Genius. This way, they stay tightly together in your case or can be conveniently stored in a makeup bag."
Get a set of six from Cadence for $76 (originally $84; available in individual capsules, bundles of three or six, and 17 colors).