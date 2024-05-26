BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    34 Products Drivers Used To Transform Their Cars Into The Ultimate Road Trip Vehicles

    Yes, even if you're road-tripping with pets and kids.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A backseat car organizer with eight large pockets can keep a hold on tablets at your kid's eye level and give you a place to keep all the random things required for a mere hour-long road trip. 

    The organizer holding a tablet, snacks, drinks, and toys
    reviewer's photo showing the car seat organizer holding kid's stuff
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this! I got it for our road trip and it’s so nice to have this for extra room and to hold my sons cups and other things of mine as well!" —Jackie Cooper

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    2. Or if you're a little more of a minimalist, some protective kick mats because no matter how many times you say "Stop kicking!" your kids will keep on doing it like it's their job.

    reviewer's car with the kicking protector on the back of the car seat
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Those are perfect for what I needed, not too many compartments, just enough for storage road trip/ daily essentials. Most storage kick mats have way too many compartments, which make them look really messy and sloppy, in my opinion." —Mamabear2014

    Get two from Amazon for $12.99.

    3. Plus a kids' travel table to turn your backseat into a one-stop shop for road-trip entertainment. It has a tablet viewing stand, cup holder, dry-erase board that doubles as an eating tray, and storage pockets for pens and toys.

    A model watching the tablet and coloring on the table in a car
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These guys are doing themselves a disservice by calling this a kid's travel tray. I almost didn't buy it because I thought it would be too small or flimsy, but I'm glad I gave it a shot. I like to have a lap desk when we go on road trips as I do the navigation, picking the restaurants, hotel, roadside attractions, etc. My previous one was falling apart so I stumbled across this and it's way better than a simple lap desk with pockets for pencils, brochures, napkins, whatever; plus a place to put my beverage if my husband is hogging the cupholders! And the little strap to keep the kids from knocking it to the floor makes a great shoulder strap when loading up our travel items." —Soozzone

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99.

    4. A travel urinal with reviews that show the proof is in the pudding because there are lots of reviewers who were former skeptics 'til they experienced some pee emergencies that this helped solve. This is 1,000% worth keeping in your car. 

    A blue and yellow urinal shaped like an elephant
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I laughed at my wife after she bought this, but definitely saved us on a road trip a few times. Pretty good product that you never hope to use, but you're glad if you have it." —Robert D.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    5. A pack of toilet seat covers can create a (colorful) barrier between your toddler's curious hands and public toilet seats at rest stops. Now, you can be a little less picky about where you stop to go. 

    Reviewer's photo showing the seat cover on a toilet
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got these for a family cross-country road trip. Glad we did! Worked great for the kids at questionable stops. It says not to flush them. We had to once because of a kid with stomach pains and that was our only option…. Yea. Otherwise, avoid flushing. But they worked as advertised. Well, except the tape part, we didn’t realize until after our trip that they could stick to the seat, so apparently they work well even without doing that part." —AmazonFrequentFlyer

    Get a pack of 24 covers from Amazon for $9.99.

    6. A stroller fan with bendable foam legs for wrapping around a stroller, car seat, or pretty much anything to keep your lil' munchkin cool as a cucumber, even when it's a gazillion degrees outside and not as cool as you'd like inside the car.

    reviewer's photo of the stroller fan attached to a car seat
    reviewer's photo of the black fan attached to a stroller
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought this for a road trip with our little one, who is still rear facing — it was perfect! We knew the seat was warm from just driving around town and wanted to make sure it was comfortable for a long drive. It kept it cool, isn’t loud, and love that we could plug it in vs. only the battery. We use it regularly in town now, too." —K Maddock

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).

    7. A waterproof trash can to corral your family's mess on road trips...also just on the reg because it's a little wild how much trash you can accumulate just from a full, normal day's worth of getting from one point to another. 

    lunch box-sized black car trash can with liner bags
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So glad I got this thing. Purchased just before a big road trip. Offers useful fuction to an otherwise empty space never used." —Jonathan Bowman

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in a larger size with a lid).

    8. A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers will keep the Cheerios where they should be, either in the container or into your kid's mouth...not all over your backseat's floor. 

    Two snack containers in blue and green
    A child model's hand pulling a cracker out of the blue snack cup
    Reviewer's video demonstrating how the container prevent snacks from falling out
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered these over a year ago, and they are still holding up great! They are not 100% spillproof, but nothing really is for a toddler. Very convenient for road trips!" —Matt and Cassi

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $5.95 (available in two color combos).

    9. Plus, a travel tray that'll hold a drink and food, and fits into a car seat or stroller cup holder. Maybe it'll contain the mess. Just a little bit. 

    Child eating food and drinking juice on a purple lap tray in a car seat
    www.amazon.com

    Travel Tray is a small biz specializing in this product. 

    Promising review: "I bought these for our road trip, and they worked very well. They come with additional cups and rubber bands in order to help fit them to different sized car seats. My kids loved them, and it helped keep their food in one spot, providing easy access and clean up! Would buy again." —Adina Richardson

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in seven colors). 

    10. hands-free (rotating!) phone mount that most reviewers tend to like for air travel, BUT also call out as a great road trip essential for watching what you want where you want. 

    Smartphone mounted on car dashboard displaying time as 4:26, connected to a Jeep vehicle interface. Trees and road are visible through the windshield
    A phone mounted to the back of an airplane tray table
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Perilogics is a small biz that specializes in tech-oriented travel products and backpacks.

    Promising review: "There were a ton of reviews/pictures to show this phone holder definitely works on airplanes. I needed it for a road trip, though, and it hooked up in the car perfectly to watch movies on the passenger side. Much better than holding the phone for two hours!" —Tiffany

    Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors). 

    11. A portable charger for your phone that you can also wrap your Apple Watch around to charge. This'll come in clutch when it seems like every single outlet is taken by someone's electronic or gadget. 

    apple watch wound around the charger
    www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok featuring this charger.

    Promising review: "It is good. The battery lasts a long time. It charged my phone 1–4 times and it's good for watches. I use it on road trips." —Luis Talamantes jr

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in four colors).

    12. A 90-piece road emergency kit in case you'd rather not do the math on all the potential stuff you might need during your cross-country adventure.  

    Premium 90 piece complete auto emergency kit with items including air compressor, tow rope, tire repair kit, tire pressure gauge, jumper cables, and more
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This kit has everything you need. We bought it before going on a road trip. We had a chance to use the jumper cables when our friend's car died. They worked perfectly. They are quality cables and do not get hot to the touch." —Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99.

    13. A pair of low-key seat gap fillers you may have eyed on Shark Tank and wished you'd invented them yourself because think of all the french fries you could've saved from the floor. 