34 Products Drivers Used To Transform Their Cars Into The Ultimate Road Trip Vehicles

1. A backseat car organizer with eight large pockets can keep a hold on tablets at your kid's eye level and give you a place to keep all the random things required for a mere hour-long road trip.
Promising review: "Love this! I got it for our road trip and it’s so nice to have this for extra room and to hold my sons cups and other things of mine as well!" —Jackie Cooper
2. Or if you're a little more of a minimalist, some protective kick mats because no matter how many times you say "Stop kicking!" your kids will keep on doing it like it's their job.
Promising review: "Those are perfect for what I needed, not too many compartments, just enough for storage road trip/ daily essentials. Most storage kick mats have way too many compartments, which make them look really messy and sloppy, in my opinion." —Mamabear2014
3. Plus a kids' travel table to turn your backseat into a one-stop shop for road-trip entertainment. It has a tablet viewing stand, cup holder, dry-erase board that doubles as an eating tray, and storage pockets for pens and toys.
Promising review: "These guys are doing themselves a disservice by calling this a kid's travel tray. I almost didn't buy it because I thought it would be too small or flimsy, but I'm glad I gave it a shot. I like to have a lap desk when we go on road trips as I do the navigation, picking the restaurants, hotel, roadside attractions, etc. My previous one was falling apart so I stumbled across this and it's way better than a simple lap desk with pockets for pencils, brochures, napkins, whatever; plus a place to put my beverage if my husband is hogging the cupholders! And the little strap to keep the kids from knocking it to the floor makes a great shoulder strap when loading up our travel items." —Soozzone
4. A travel urinal with reviews that show the proof is in the pudding because there are lots of reviewers who were former skeptics 'til they experienced some pee emergencies that this helped solve. This is 1,000% worth keeping in your car.
5. A pack of toilet seat covers can create a (colorful) barrier between your toddler's curious hands and public toilet seats at rest stops. Now, you can be a little less picky about where you stop to go.
Promising review: "Got these for a family cross-country road trip. Glad we did! Worked great for the kids at questionable stops. It says not to flush them. We had to once because of a kid with stomach pains and that was our only option…. Yea. Otherwise, avoid flushing. But they worked as advertised. Well, except the tape part, we didn’t realize until after our trip that they could stick to the seat, so apparently they work well even without doing that part." —AmazonFrequentFlyer
6. A stroller fan with bendable foam legs for wrapping around a stroller, car seat, or pretty much anything to keep your lil' munchkin cool as a cucumber, even when it's a gazillion degrees outside and not as cool as you'd like inside the car.
Promising review: "We bought this for a road trip with our little one, who is still rear facing — it was perfect! We knew the seat was warm from just driving around town and wanted to make sure it was comfortable for a long drive. It kept it cool, isn’t loud, and love that we could plug it in vs. only the battery. We use it regularly in town now, too." —K Maddock
7. A waterproof trash can to corral your family's mess on road trips...also just on the reg because it's a little wild how much trash you can accumulate just from a full, normal day's worth of getting from one point to another.
Promising review: "So glad I got this thing. Purchased just before a big road trip. Offers useful fuction to an otherwise empty space never used." —Jonathan Bowman
8. A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers will keep the Cheerios where they should be, either in the container or into your kid's mouth...not all over your backseat's floor.
Promising review: "I ordered these over a year ago, and they are still holding up great! They are not 100% spillproof, but nothing really is for a toddler. Very convenient for road trips!" —Matt and Cassi
9. Plus, a travel tray that'll hold a drink and food, and fits into a car seat or stroller cup holder. Maybe it'll contain the mess. Just a little bit.
Travel Tray is a small biz specializing in this product.
Promising review: "I bought these for our road trip, and they worked very well. They come with additional cups and rubber bands in order to help fit them to different sized car seats. My kids loved them, and it helped keep their food in one spot, providing easy access and clean up! Would buy again." —Adina Richardson
10. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount that most reviewers tend to like for air travel, BUT also call out as a great road trip essential for watching what you want where you want.
Perilogics is a small biz that specializes in tech-oriented travel products and backpacks.
Promising review: "There were a ton of reviews/pictures to show this phone holder definitely works on airplanes. I needed it for a road trip, though, and it hooked up in the car perfectly to watch movies on the passenger side. Much better than holding the phone for two hours!" —Tiffany
11. A portable charger for your phone that you can also wrap your Apple Watch around to charge. This'll come in clutch when it seems like every single outlet is taken by someone's electronic or gadget.
Check out a TikTok featuring this charger.
Promising review: "It is good. The battery lasts a long time. It charged my phone 1–4 times and it's good for watches. I use it on road trips." —Luis Talamantes jr
