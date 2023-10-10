Popular products from this list
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for 35% off for dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file — like this one that's also on sale rn — and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.
Skin1004 face masks for 43% off with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.
A 24-pack of travel size Colorox wipes for 41% off that, tbh, is a really great deal in comparison to the last time I bought them in a store before traveling. If you're a person who wipes down everything you travel and you travel often, these'll seriously come in handy.
1. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 43% off that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!
2. Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off (always a Prime Day must-have!) so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.
3. Or! A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off if you're looking for something a little more gentle. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.
4. OR a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 30% off when you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!
5. A 50-pack of pre-measured Arm & Hammer laundry soap sheets for 33% off in case you've been thinking about giving up on detergent goo.
6. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer for 57% off, which is packed with moisture thanks to hyaluronic acid in a non-irritating, fragrance-free formula.
7. La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for 30% off because if you've been on the prowl for a *good* hyaluronic acid serum, here's your sign. (Just call me the Bill Engvall of BuzzFeed Shopping.)
8. A 16-pack of citrusy Liquid I.V. Hydration packets for 25% off that's loaded with 3x the electrolytes of a regular sports drink because sometimes you drop the ball on that whole drinking water thing. This helps you maximize the power of every glass for aiding a speedy recovery from a hard workout or killer hangover.
9. A fan-favorite Laneige lip mask for 30% off that'll keep your lips hydrated and ~supple~ while you get a good night's sleep. Just slather on before bed and you'll wake up with a super-soft pout.
10. And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off so you can maintain all the moisture from the sleeping mask you applied the night before. It's packed with murumuru and shea butter, so you'll beat the winter weather that usually totally wrecks your lips.
11. A ChapStick advent calendar with 12 lip balms for 30% off would 1) make for a cheap, great gift for a VARIETY of recipients but 2) would also just be an excellent way to stock up on the good stuff for your own dang self.
12. A six-pack of legal pads in ~fun~ colors for 45% off can help level up your note-taking game...and prevent you confusing your notebook with a colleague's (or your kid's).
13. A 50-pack of disposable paper plates for 23% off that'll definitely come in handy at your upcoming Halloween party where you know you'll have a huge mess on your hands with DIY caramel apples.
14. Purina Tidy Cats LightWeight Clumping Cat Litter for 26% off given that you have a tendency to run a little too low on the stuff before remembering you need to re-up your supply.
15. An 8-month supply of Gillette razors for 33% off that anyone who's used a dull razor out of desperation will know the importance of having on hand.
16. A 110-pack of Glad ForceFlex trash bags for 21% off with plenty of give for all sorts of household messes, from Spaghetti Night to when your puppy (inevitably) tears up his brand new bed you got him from a BuzzFeed Shopping story on Prime Day.
17. A 52-pack of small Fabuloso-scented drawstring trash bags for 20% off if you, like me, have (often) been foiled be reusing a grocery shopping bag as a bathroom or kitchen bin liner only to realize it had a hole in it.
18. A 40-pack of lickable cat treats for 30% off because your poor fur babies love when you're lazy together at home — except when it means their treat store runs low. (It's more or less like Go-Gurt for cats.)
19. Neutrogena Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover for 53% off is an dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested formula that'll even remove your beloved waterproof mascara formula without irritating eyes.
20. Or Almay Biodegradable Longwear & Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover Pads for 26% off can make getting un-ready go a bit quicker.
21. Some jasmine green tea for 22% off you might as well go ahead and add to cart while you're at it becuase you always realize you're out of it at the worst possible moment — when you want it.
23. An immunity-boosting Zesty Paws allergy supplement for 30% off for dogs with skin sensitivities. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
24. Some acne patches for 20% off if getting to see how much gunk they've sucked out of your popped pimples fills you with excitement. Plus they'll prevent you from picking at zits!
25. A mouthguard and retainer cleaner for 41% off because what's worse than going to use it and finding a ghostly buildup? Yuck! These tablets will demolish odor-causing bacteria, discoloration, and plaque.
26. A game-changing dishwashing spray for 20% off to coat your dirty dishes completely. This will make it super simple to wipe away the caked-on grease from your breakfast dishes you just didn't have the time or energy to clean in the morning.
27. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for up to 54% off *plus* an additional 10% off — reviewers sing their praises as a budget-friendly swap for Beauty Blender and Real Techniques, since you get five of these for less than $10! Plus, when it comes to blending foundation, concealer, powder, and BB creams, there's no better tool for a ~flawless~ finish.
28. A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil for 30% off formulated to condition dry and damaged cuticles, nails, and surrounding skin. It has deep penetrating properties and is made with jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E oil. Just paint a coat over your nails and cuticles, especially after a manicure. It's become a must-have for over 19,000 Amazon reviewers.
29. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara for 20% off to give your lashes that magical little lift you desire. This stuff is so good, people will ask you "are those your lashes?" This mascara def brings as much drama as Cathy did on Dance Moms.
30. A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint that's 40% off and worth the try if you like a little color on your lips but can't be bothered with lipsticks that constantly need touch-ups. This'll give your pout a smooth, ultra-pigmented stain with a silky finish, *and* it also has a lightweight feel that's not sticky or clumpy!
31. Plus BestLand's high-performance matte lipsticks for 29% off, which might be cheap (less than $2 each!) but bear results that feel ~expensive~ — especially since so many reviewers swear they're even *better* than those pricey name brand liquid lipsticks! This set is honestly a must-have if you love red and pink lip shades, since it contains six long-lasting staples that'll have you look fierce all day long.
Promising reviews: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
"Beautiful and soooo worth the money! Usually I always purchase either Stila Cosmetics or Kylie Jenner but both of those are very pricey and expensive, so I looked up matte lip glosses on Amazon and saw this and thought I would give it a try. I absolutely love it. Very easy to put on does not smudge, beautiful colors, very very happy about the size of it! I went and purchased set B now because I love this product!" —Vickyy
Price: $8.49 (originally $11.88; available in three sets)