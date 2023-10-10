BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Make The Most Of Your Money: 68 Things You'll Want To Buy In Bulk Before Fall Prime Day Ends

Buying in bulk: super savvy, saves you money in the long run. Buying in bulk on Prime Day: basically genius, saves you *even more* money.

Elizabeth Lilly
BuzzFeed Staff

Courtney Lynch
BuzzFeed Staff

  • A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for 35% off for dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file — like this one that's also on sale rn — and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.

  • Skin1004 face masks for 43% off with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

  • A 24-pack of travel size Colorox wipes for 41% off that, tbh, is a really great deal in comparison to the last time I bought them in a store before traveling. If you're a person who wipes down everything you travel and you travel often, these'll seriously come in handy.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

1. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 43% off that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!

Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

2. Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off (always a Prime Day must-have!) so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.

Hands opening the box of strips
It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments

Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth — the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

3. Or! A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off if you're looking for something a little more gentle. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.

Reviewer's teeth before and after using white strips
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical of these since it was an IG ad that I saw but wow....these are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL. Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

4. OR a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 30% off when you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!

amazon.com

Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

Price: $17.49 (originally $24.99).

5. A 50-pack of pre-measured Arm & Hammer laundry soap sheets for 33% off in case you've been thinking about giving up on detergent goo.

box of sheets
Promising review: "The sheet can be torn in half for a smaller load. It smells good but not too strong on the finished clothes. Just toss the sheet in with the laundry and off you go. It melts completely very quickly. I haven't washed anything super dirty or super stained but a regular load of clothes or towels, it's great." —Wendy

Price: $9.99 (originally $14.99)

6. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer for 57% off, which is packed with moisture thanks to hyaluronic acid in a non-irritating, fragrance-free formula.

model holding bottle
Promising review: "I don't know what they put in this stuff but my skin is soft all day without being sticky. The lotion is thin feeling when you put it in but leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and moisturized all day!!" —Wendy Morse

Price: $6.98 (originally $16.10)

7. La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for 30% off because if you've been on the prowl for a *good* hyaluronic acid serum, here's your sign. (Just call me the Bill Engvall of BuzzFeed Shopping.)

serum
This is my GOAT hyaluronic acid serum. And as a person who was previously on Accutane and has super sensitive skin with rosacea, that's saying something. Apply it to your face when your skin's still damp from washing to really feel the reesults.

Promising review: "This is a skincare gem that lives up to its promises. It provides exceptional hydration, is gentle on sensitive skin, and offers some anti-aging benefits. If you're looking to step up your skincare game and achieve a more hydrated, radiant complexion, this serum is definitely worth considering. It's become a permanent fixture in my skincare routine, and I can't recommend it enough!" —Sarah

Price: $37.79 (originally $53.99)

8. A 16-pack of citrusy Liquid I.V. Hydration packets for 25% off that's loaded with 3x the electrolytes of a regular sports drink because sometimes you drop the ball on that whole drinking water thing. This helps you maximize the power of every glass for aiding a speedy recovery from a hard workout or killer hangover.

a reviewer photo of a water bottle and liquid I.V. packet
amazon.com

Psst — it's also gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free! 

Promising review: "No issues with the packaging. I love the lemon lime taste, it dissolves in your water easily; I only used a straw to stir it up. It was not gritty and after drinking a glass I truly felt my headache vanish that I felt coming on after a heavy workout! My husband uses them for hangover days when you just don’t want to feel as if you are nearing death lol! Satisfied and definitely 5 stars. Great to have on hand." —Britt 

Price: $17.50 (originally $23.45)

9. A fan-favorite Laneige lip mask for 30% off that'll keep your lips hydrated and ~supple~ while you get a good night's sleep. Just slather on before bed and you'll wake up with a super-soft pout.

A model holding the jar
Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help, prevent or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in six scents, four of which are on sale)

The Laneige Glowy Lip Balm is also 30% off for $12.60!

10. And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off so you can maintain all the moisture from the sleeping mask you applied the night before. It's packed with murumuru and shea butter, so you'll beat the winter weather that usually totally wrecks your lips.

Model applying Laneige lip balm
Amazon

Promising review: "I’m a big fan of Laneige, and an even bigger fan of this product. I purchased the gummy bear flavor. It smells incredible, is EXACTLY like the sleeping lip mask product (but in lip gloss form, of course), and the color is SO pretty. It’s a sheer purple, but has just a slight tint. It’s also not sticky like other lip glosses tend to be, but rather it’s really moisturizing. I can’t recommend this product enough." —Jessie

Price: $12.60 (originally $18; available in four scents)

11. A ChapStick advent calendar with 12 lip balms for 30% off would 1) make for a cheap, great gift for a VARIETY of recipients but 2) would also just be an excellent way to stock up on the good stuff for your own dang self.

the packaging
Lip balm advent calendar features Christmas ChapStick flavors: Candy Cane, Vanilla Icing, Cake Batter, Sugar Cookie, Classic Strawberry, Vanilla Mint, Graham Cracker, Clover Honey, Milk Chocolate, Cotton Candy, Green Apple and Classic Original

Price: $12.59 (originally $17.99)

12. A six-pack of legal pads in ~fun~ colors for 45% off can help level up your note-taking game...and prevent you confusing your notebook with a colleague's (or your kid's).

pads
Price: $8.22 (originally $14.99)

13. A 50-pack of disposable paper plates for 23% off that'll definitely come in handy at your upcoming Halloween party where you know you'll have a huge mess on your hands with DIY caramel apples.

plates
Price: $6.68 (originally $8.70)

14. Purina Tidy Cats LightWeight Clumping Cat Litter for 26% off given that you have a tendency to run a little too low on the stuff before remembering you need to re-up your supply.

box of kitty litter
Promising review: "I've used a variety of kitty litters over the years, but have found Tidy Cat to be the best. As I've aged using the lightweight has made this job so much easier. With Covid and supply issues I just started using whatever kind of Tidy Cat I could find. After using the Instant Action Max I was pleasantly surprised. It was better than any other Tidy Cat scented or not, and indeed very quickly eliminated odors. In fact I can no longer go by smell to know when to clean/change the litter!! It is my new go to litter." —Brenda

Price: $23.73 (originally $32.28)

15. An 8-month supply of Gillette razors for 33% off that anyone who's used a dull razor out of desperation will know the importance of having on hand.

box of razors
Price: $19.99 (originally $29.94)

Check out tons more Gillette and Venus razor deals

16. A 110-pack of Glad ForceFlex trash bags for 21% off with plenty of give for all sorts of household messes, from Spaghetti Night to when your puppy (inevitably) tears up his brand new bed you got him from a BuzzFeed Shopping story on Prime Day.

box of trash bags
Promising review: "These are the best trash bags money can buy. They smell good so they make the kitchen area smell better than if they weren’t scented. They also fit our trashcan perfectly. No complaints, and most likely, I will keep buying these as long as Amazon continues to sell them. Very durable/sturdy." —Frazier Barnett

Price: $18.49 (originally $23.49)

17. A 52-pack of small Fabuloso-scented drawstring trash bags for 20% off if you, like me, have (often) been foiled be reusing a grocery shopping bag as a bathroom or kitchen bin liner only to realize it had a hole in it.

trash bags
Price: $6.39 (originally $7.99; also available in Ocean Water scent)

18. A 40-pack of lickable cat treats for 30% off because your poor fur babies love when you're lazy together at home — except when it means their treat store runs low. (It's more or less like Go-Gurt for cats.)

cat licking a treat stick
Promising review: "I have a cat who is very particular about treats; she is fine with dry kibble and pates, but typically has zero interest in people food or dry cat treats. Churu is a different story. She loves all of the chicken flavors in this pack and now waits patiently by her bowl every night when she knows it's treat time. I give her half a tube to make the box last longer and keep her calories intake a little lower." —Emilie

Price: $18.95 (originally $26.99)

19. Neutrogena Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover for 53% off is an dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested formula that'll even remove your beloved waterproof mascara formula without irritating eyes.

makeup removed on pads and the makeup remover
Promising review: "It's so perfect for removing all types of eye makeup, including mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow! I also use it to remove my long wearing matte lipsticks. The best product out there. It doesn't sting my eyes either and a little goes a long way!" —Trudym

Price: $13.86 for three bottles (originally $29.19)

20. Or Almay Biodegradable Longwear & Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover Pads for 26% off can make getting un-ready go a bit quicker.

person wiping eye makeup off
Price: $13.97 (originally $18.99)

21. Some jasmine green tea for 22% off you might as well go ahead and add to cart while you're at it becuase you always realize you're out of it at the worst possible moment — when you want it.

box of tea
Promising review: "Twinings green tea with jasmine is by far one of my favorite tea blends for hot tea. The box always comes carefully packaged with protective wrap and no dents. In the evenings, I enjoy having a hot cup of green tea with jasmine; after steeping, I add a little sugar and some milk. A fresh and relaxing flavor for tea!" —Autumn

Price: $3.62 (originally $4.65)

22. Skin1004 face masks for 43% off with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
amazon.com

Just select "one-time purchase" instead of subscribe & save to activate the deal!

Promising review: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

"Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

Price: $14.25 (originally $25)

23. An immunity-boosting Zesty Paws allergy supplement for 30% off for dogs with skin sensitivities. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

Price: $20.97 (originally $29.97; available in several quantities and for specific ages).

24. Some acne patches for 20% off if getting to see how much gunk they've sucked out of your popped pimples fills you with excitement. Plus they'll prevent you from picking at zits!

These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.

Promising review: "I have been experiencing terrible cystic acne. I also am a stress picker. I decided to get these as a last resort to avoid any more acne scars and it was the best purchase I have ever made. I put these on some really painful zits before bed and when I woke up they were gone! They literally suck all of the grossness out of my zits. I don’t want to say it was like magic but it was pretty much magic." —Demetria Olsen

Check out the rest of my Hero Cosmetics Mighty Pimple Patches review for more deets!

Price: $9.57 for 36 stickers (originally $11.97)

25. A mouthguard and retainer cleaner for 41% off because what's worse than going to use it and finding a ghostly buildup? Yuck! These tablets will demolish odor-causing bacteria, discoloration, and plaque.

You can use these tablets on your Invisalign, night guards, retainers, dentures, and more.

Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have." —Lisa R.

Price: $16.39 for 120 tablets (originally $27.99)

26. A game-changing dishwashing spray for 20% off to coat your dirty dishes completely. This will make it super simple to wipe away the caked-on grease from your breakfast dishes you just didn't have the time or energy to clean in the morning.

Reviewer before and after pic with a dirty pan and clean one
Promising review: "Best cleaning product I have ever used. TikTok doesn’t lie…on this one at least." —R. Oakeson

I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well.

Price: $14 (originally $17.50)

27. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for up to 54% off *plus* an additional 10% off — reviewers sing their praises as a budget-friendly swap for Beauty Blender and Real Techniques, since you get five of these for less than $10! Plus, when it comes to blending foundation, concealer, powder, and BB creams, there's no better tool for a ~flawless~ finish.

Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

Price: $5.94+ (originally $12.99; available in 10 sets; be sure to click the coupon for this price!)

28. A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil for 30% off formulated to condition dry and damaged cuticles, nails, and surrounding skin. It has deep penetrating properties and is made with jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E oil. Just paint a coat over your nails and cuticles, especially after a manicure. It's become a must-have for over 19,000 Amazon reviewers.

a before and after photo of a reviewer with peeling nails, and the same reviewer with healed nails
Each day, brush the oil over your nails and cuticles and they will begin to grow longer and stronger. No more brittle, peeling nails for you!

Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This-size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

Price: $9.72 (originally $13.88; available in three sizes)

29. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara for 20% off to give your lashes that magical little lift you desire. This stuff is so good, people will ask you "are those your lashes?" This mascara def brings as much drama as Cathy did on Dance Moms.

Promising review: "I didn’t think this was going to work for the price but I saw it on TikTok so I said 'why not!' Y’all, I bought three more after I tried this for a week! My lashes look dark and full like falsies!!! I love it. 🥰 Buy it already !" —ShariRR

Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99).

30. A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint that's 40% off and worth the try if you like a little color on your lips but can't be bothered with lipsticks that constantly need touch-ups. This'll give your pout a smooth, ultra-pigmented stain with a silky finish, *and* it also has a lightweight feel that's not sticky or clumpy!

A few reviewers compare the rosy nude shade to Charlotte Tilbury's popular Pillow Talk lipstick; other similar products mentioned include YSL Velvet Cream and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint.

Promising review: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee

Price: $5.94+ (originally $9.90; available in 28 shades)

31. Plus BestLand's high-performance matte lipsticks for 29% off, which might be cheap (less than $2 each!) but bear results that feel ~expensive~ — especially since so many reviewers swear they're even *better* than those pricey name brand liquid lipsticks! This set is honestly a must-have if you love red and pink lip shades, since it contains six long-lasting staples that'll have you look fierce all day long.

Reviewer wearing red matte lipstick
Reviewer wearing all six shades of pink and red matte on their hand
Promising reviews: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire

"Beautiful and soooo worth the money! Usually I always purchase either Stila Cosmetics or Kylie Jenner but both of those are very pricey and expensive, so I looked up matte lip glosses on Amazon and saw this and thought I would give it a try. I absolutely love it. Very easy to put on does not smudge, beautiful colors, very very happy about the size of it! I went and purchased set B now because I love this product!" —Vickyy

Price$8.49 (originally $11.88; available in three sets)

32. A 40-pack of cat pad refills for litter boxes for 37% off because even the cat has bathroom needs that need to be met. Best to prepare ahead of time.

cat with litter box pads
Promising review: "I read the reviews on these and I am not sure why I hesitated for so long but I finally bought them and I am so glad that I did. They work amazingly well. You get so much more for the money and I plan on stocking up with quite a few more orders." —Amazon Customer

Price: $18.01 (originally $28.38; available in three scents)

33. A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for 33% off made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to transform your too-long showers into a spa-like retreat.

Reviewer holding three foil wrapped shower steamers
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry

Price$19.99 (originally $29.97) 

34. A set of matte hair clips for 50% off to ensure that even on your messiest of hair days you'll still look fabulous. Buy a couple sets and you can always have one within reach!

BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde has these and loves 'em! She said:

"I've owned this set for about a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!"

Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica

Price: $6.98 (originally $13.99, available in 18 sets)

35. A waterproof pouch for 57% off that'll keep your cellphone dry — a must-have for anyone who spends 99% of their time by the water. (In fact, *I* bought these in bulk during July Prime Day because I always pack them for trips!)

It also comes with a lanyard so you can wear it around your neck. Fits all smartphones up to 7" diagonal size.

Promising review: "This product is incredible. I purchased to use while in Key West for an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus, and Galaxy S6 Edge and it fits perfectly for each phone (but a little more snug with the iPhone 6 plus). It is completely waterproof and takes great photos and video through the case but you have to press record prior to submerging the case underwater. My family went snorkeling and kept the case with the phone inside submerged almost the entire time and had no issues with leakage. My family and I got stopped numerous times being asked where we purchased this product. Perfect even if just on the beach and you do not want to get sand or sunscreen on your phone and want to still take photos/text/browse the internet while on the beach. I will be purchasing this for everyone in my family as it has become a travel must-have! I highly recommend this product." —Jennifer Roman

Price: $6.39 (originally $14.99; available in 14 colors)

36. A set of satin pillowcases for 38% off that'll make bedtime feel more luxurious while also keeping your skin soft and your hair untangled — what a treat! And when you buy multiple sets you'll know you'll always have some clean ones (even if you're putting off laundry for a few more days).

Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." —Aaron Key

Price: $7.99 for a set of two (originally $12.99; available in 23 colors and three sizes).

37. A longline sports bra for 33% off (in select colors!) so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for workouts *and* errand running.

BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord adores this top, she said: "I own this in so many colors it's truly lawless. I'm a long distance runner and these are my holy grail — supportive without being constrictive, lightweight enough to withstand sweat, and miraculously I don't chafe like I do with other sports bras. I am a huge fan of the Lululemon Align and will continue to swear by them until I die, but can only justify buying one of those a year — at this price point I was able to buy enough of these that I wear them errand running and with cute high-waisted jeans without worrying about losing them to the laundry. These also wash up beautifully and stand the test of time!"

Promising review: "I saw these tanks all over TikTok. I decided to purchase one and absolutely love it. The fit and style is exactly the same. I will say the material is not as soft and is more like a bathing suit material but overall it’s a great purchase!" —M

Price: $17.99 (originally $26.99; available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 25 colors)

38. And up to 42% off a Lemedy padded sports bra tank, which is supportive enough for a low-impact workouts and cute enough to wear out with friends. It's made of moisture-wicking fabric, making it perfect for summertime. But it's also a great layering piece for when the temps cool down.

BTW, this is the LOWEST price it's been in at least 30 days!

Promising review: "This is EXACTLY what I’ve been looking for. Made very well with additional lining/shelf bra and thin padding. I got the black and white and the white can be worn on its own, not see-through at all. It’s not a supportive type bra to go run in if you need support, but good for yoga and maybe walking. For reference I am a 32DD in Victoria’s Secret. I got a M." —J. Chancey

Price: $14.99+ (originally $25.99+; available in S–XXL and 20 colors)

39. A 400-pack (!) of dog grooming wipes for 38% off that are gentle enough for use on your pup (with soothing ingredients like aloe, shea butter, chamomile, and cucumber) but super effective at wiping off the mud, dirt, and stuck-on poop after daily walks.

Promising review: "These wipes have been a life changer! They are so useful especially when you have a 3-month-old puppy and need something on hand right away. After our walks, when it's time to wash his feet I just grab one wipe and clean all four of his paws. There is no way that I would be able to leave him alone for a few seconds to take off my shoes, run to the bathroom to get a fresh wet towel and rush back to him before he runs off. Of course, this is a process and eventually he will learn the command wait, but in the meantime, these are just so useful and convenient. I don't just use them to wash is feet, but they work AMAZING to wipe him down in between washes. The towels have great moisture, not dry and are a good size. This is definitely something that I will be repurchasing in the future." —Stacy Gartvich

Price: $25.89 (originally $41.99)

40. Himalayan yak cheese chews for up to 37% off made to outlast your dog's heavy gnawing — at least longer than standard rawhide and bully sticks. They're 100% all natural and free of lactose, gluten, and grains.

a dog chewing on a yak chew
Promising review: "Tough treat for heavy chewers! Our AmStaff can finish a bully stick in minutes. We had to stop giving her bones because she’d gnaw them to shards! This is the first treat we’ve tried that lasted more than an hour. It’s been two days and she’s not even 1/4 of the way through! They do have a smell, but it’s not strong. It’s like a faint smoky smell. Our girl loves them! And I love that she’s no longer trying to eat my furniture!" —monster_mommy

Price: $7.63+ (originally $11.78+; available in five dog weight ranges)

41. A Makeup Eraser cloth for up to 33% off that you can wash and reuse! And get this, it can help remove your makeup with JUST WATER — definitely sorcery! This'll keep you from buying disposable wipes *and* give you enough clean Makeup Erasers available without, again, worrying about your laundry schedule. (I personally have four in rotation for this reason.)

Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With MakeUp Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" —