39 Skincare Products You’d Swear Were More Expensive Than They Actually Are

1. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight but SUPER hydrating face serum made to work on all skin types — yep, even sensitive skin. It addresses acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines. Plus! The snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way.
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
2. The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick is a cooling eye stick made with *actual* Icelandic glacial water to depuff your tired under eyes. Oh, and it just feels really, really refreshing.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. Cuccio Cuticle Oil smells heavenly, but most importantly can treat sorry-looking cuticles and moisturize your paws. Oh, and it'll look lovely on your vanity. I have this and it takes just a few seconds each day!
Promising review: "This Cuccio milk and honey cuticle moisturizer is truly a cuticle saver. Applying one drop to each cuticle and massaging it in completely will leave your cuticles and hands feeling soft, looking great and the smell is divine. I use it on both my hands and feet and I’m comfortable showing my fingernails and toenails this summer because this product has made it so easy to feel confident knowing I won’t have crusty cuticles." —Rina C
Get it from Amazon for $5.63+ (available in four scents and two sizes).
4. An exfoliating scrub mitt helps you part with excess dead skin and particles while you use it a couple of times a month (it's that good so you don't have to use it often!). Reviewers find it super helpful for removing self-tanner, addressing ingrown hairs, and increasing circulation.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (also available in a set of two).
5. And Evridwear's Exfoliating Gloves give you control of the level of exfoliation a little more precisely than a mitt. Hello to your Everything Shower's new BFF.
Evridwear is a small business that specializes in gloves for work, personal care, and weather use.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok make me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
Get a pair from Amazon for $6.40+ (available in three textures, various colors, and as sets of two or three).
6. Schick Dermaplaning Razors tackle any peach fuzz you'd like to say bye to *and* will help you precisely shape your brows.
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.67 (also available in a nine-pack).
7. Bio-Oil — it may just become your hypoallergenic, nongreasy, and dermatologist-recommended go-to for lessening the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Or it can also just serve as an amazing body moisturizer.
I've used this stuff before on a variety of bumps and scratches I've accumulated on my legs as an extraordinarily pale and clumsy human. I think it's really worked! Also I've used it as a body moisturizer in the dry, dry depths of winter with supple results.
Promising review: "I swear by this product. Very effective on discolored skin due to scarring. I had shingles on my face brought about by stress because we were moving. It ravaged the lower right side of my face and I was pretty sure it was going to leave hideous scarring. I bought this and started applying it when I started scabbing and still haven't stopped using it til now. I had my shingles april and its august now. Check the before and after pics. It works." —twitch
Get a 2 oz. bottle from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A Revlon volcanic stone face roller removes oil and shine from your face. And unlike oil-blotting sheets, the ball can be popped out and washed so you can use this over and over and over again.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. Not only is it affordable, but it's also washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep. After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.20.
9. Compound W One Step Pads target plantar warts with a waterproof bandage in an NBD waterproof bandage you can apply and then go about your day.
Promising review: "This worked for me. Here's what happened. First bandage: Everything turned white. Second bandage: The top layer of the wart started disappearing and I could see the blood vessels that were inside it clearly. Third bandage: It started burning while wearing it. One day was REALLY painful, but now I think I just put the bandage on too tight. There was definitely burning though. Uncomfortable, not unbearable. Fourth bandage: The skin around the wart started to crack. Fifth bandage: The skin continued to crack and I could see the wart separating. Sixth bandage: Skin separating deeper. Wart was really soft but it wouldn't budge. Seventh bandage: The wart stuck to the medicine, so when I pulled off the bandage, the wart went with it. I'm left with some raw skin that's a bit sensitive but it feels fine. It looks like the entire wart came off, roots and all. Side note: It smells horribly. Make sure you put the bandage on tight enough to try and conceal the smell, but not so tight it hurts. Overall, not a horrible process. Make sure you follow the instructions and keep it on for 48 hours at a time. Two of mine were only on for 24 hours and I think that prolonged the process." —Chelsea Gipson
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $7.66.
10. SheaMoisture African Black Soap is a fan fave for helping reduce oil, acne, and redness.
Promising review: "This soap is amazing. It helps calm down so much of the redness in my face each morning! My friend bought this for me as a gift and I’ve reordered it twice since then! Her and I both suffer from horrible acne and this helps soothe your face. My acne has reduced some since using this. I love how soft it is and it smells wonderful." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $4.72.
11. Jack Black Lip Balm intensely hydrates thanks to a shea butter and antioxidant vitamin E formula. Plus, it has SPF 25! This is my fave emollient lip balm, and I even turned a friend on to it during a frigid December trip in Vienna where we spent tons of time outside, and her lips were very chapped because of it.
Promising review: "So I have been a loyal Eos fan for quite some time but you constantly have to reapply and honestly my lips are still cracked. I found Jack Black balm from a TikTok video and it has been glorious. I keep reaching for it to reapply and I don't need it. It doesn't feel greasy on my lips but it is a bit sticky? Or waxy. Either way, I don't mind it at all, and it also smells pretty darn good." —Trisha
Get it from Amazon for $10+ (available in six flavors and also in packs of three).
12. Nivea Crème amps up the moisture on the driest parts of your face and body. It even works as a stellar makeup remover!
13. A bug bite suction tool removes the irritating venom, and helps reduce itchiness, pain, and swollenness on existing bites. Plus it works on other insect stings. Think about all the scratching you could've saved yourself!
Promising review: "We carry our Bug Bite Thing in the car, take on vacations, etc. Love it. We use for mosquito bites mostly...but I will tell you, my husband actually got stung by a wasp after we bought this and I cant tell you how excited I was! Not for this discomfort of course, but I could wait to see if the bug sucker would actually suck out the stinger...it did!!!!! So satisfying." —E. Horvath
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
14. Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover rids the area around your nails of dead skin but also soothes skin with aloe and chamomile.
Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover rids the area around your nails of dead skin but also soothes skin with aloe and chamomile.