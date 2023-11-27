My colleague Emma Lord is all about this mascara. Here's what she has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."

Promising review: "Works better than my $30 mascara! Love this stuff, my only complaint would be that it doesn’t last me all of my 12-hour shift like my other more expensive ones do, but it’s definitely worth the money and gives a better lift than those others!" —Sky

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.