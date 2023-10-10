BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    57 Deals That Are 50% Off And Over To Check Out Before Fall Prime Day Ends

    Let’s cut to the chase — if you’re not interested in so-so deals, this list is for you.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Natalie Brown
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 65% off a Relic by Fossil watch in case you're tired of having to hunt down your phone for the time.

    watch and matching bracelets
    Amazon

    Price: $39 (originally $110)

    2. 50% off a dual-ended Stila eyeliner with all the benefits of the original (fluid, easy application, high pigment, staying power) with an added bonus: it comes with a regular tip and a micro tip for your most precise wing yet.

    the eyeliner pens
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Stila is the best eyeliner!! The felt tip application works best for me with my hooded eyes and I always wing my liner. The double end with the smaller pen helps with precision. I've been using this kind for literal years (single ended version) and the quality of the product is top tier for not smearing and staying well. I recommend using a primer (setting spray if you may sweat too) and then this liner will last allllllll day. The drugstore dupes (Revlon, colourpop, etc) work ok for staying power but the felt tip is either too stiff or too flimsy for me - Stila is just right for my application." —Laureo

    Price: $16 (originally $32)

    3. 53% off Tozo earbuds to gift to your brother who is infamous for losing his headphones — at this price you can snag him a handful of pairs and stock him up for the year.

    rose gold tozo earbuds
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of them if you're not yet convinced!

    Promising review: "Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in three styles)

    4. 50% off a new edition of Amazon's HD Fire TV stick you'll enjoy as it's twice as fast as the previous model — hope you're prepared to host the next Bachelor Monday.

    Reviewer&#x27;s remote and tv with five-star review
    amazon.com

    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little to old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy

    Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99)

    If you have a 4K TV, get the 4K Fire Stick, which is currently 54% off — get it for $22.99 (originally $49.99).

    5. Up to 54% off *plus* an additional 10% off an internet-beloved set of makeup sponges — reviewers sing their praises as a budget-friendly swap for Beauty Blender and Real Techniques, since you get five of these for less than $10! Plus, when it comes to blending foundation, concealer, powder, and BB creams, there's no better tool for a ~flawless~ finish.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

    Price: $5.94+ (originally $12.99; available in 10 sets; be sure to click the coupon for this price!)

    6. 50% off a dentist-recommended WaterPik to keep your pearly whites looking, well, pearly white! It can improve gum health and claims to remove up to 99.9% of plaque with good 'ol water pressure, and makes it especially easier to maneuver around braces, implants, and other dental work!

    a reviewer photo of the WaterPik sitting on a mirrored tray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered the Aquarius model and have used it twice daily for a week. Guess what? No more bleeding gums! And after every use, my mouth feels like it was cleaned by a dental hygienist. Love, love, love this thing, and it's super easy to use! After reading numerous reviews here, I have to say that it makes a low, vibrating noise when in use, but it's not loud. Buy one. You'll love it. I'll never be without a WaterPik again!" —Nancy A. Keller

    Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors).

    7. 50% off a LifeStraw personal water filter to keep with you for every outdoor adventure. Turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.

    a person using the lifestraw to drink from a pond
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $9.99 (originally $19.95)

    8. 67% off an-app controlled robot vacuum cleaner for those who think the Roomba is still *way* too expensive (trust me, we get it). This vacuum cleans hardwood floors and low pile carpet for half the price and comes with a charging station.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this little robot vacuum hoping it was at least close to as good as the last robot vacuum I had for years. I am amazed! I have three cats, one being a very hairy orange tabby cat. My house is no longer covered with cat hair, and I have yet to see the battery run out while cleaning all rooms in my two-bedroom house. I loved my Deebot that I had before (even though I would have to stop and clean the cat hair from the brushes at least two times during each session) but the Lefant vac has repeatedly cleaned for over an hour and not had to have the brushes cleared. I now run it every other day and feel really good about the look of our tile and vinyl flooring." —Debra Arnold

    Price: $88.88 (originally $265.99)

    9. Up to 55% off a massage gun to give you sweet relief after a long workout. Use this to massage any achy or sore muscles — it's designed to help you recover faster so you can get back to pumping iron.

    reviewer holding the black massage gun in their hand
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the massager in action. 

    Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $89.99+; available in four styles)

    10. 59% off a Bluetooth headset for kids so they'll stop "borrowing" yours when it's time to watch Bluey on the iPad.

    kid wearing headphones
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I finally convinced my wife our child needed to go wireless free and these are great. Easy for my 6-year-old to turn on and off. Volume control is neat." —charles w.

    Price: $15.99 (originally $38.99; available in purple or pink)

    11. 50% off a set of matte hair clips to ensure that even on your messiest of hair days you'll still look fabulous.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde has these and loves 'em! She said:

    "I've owned this set for about a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!"

    Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica

    Price: $6.98 (originally $13.99, available in 14 sets)

    12. And up to 52% off a set of four flower claw clips for a quick style with a super cute touch. They'll be your go-to for the days where you wanna throw your hair up in two seconds but still wanna give looks.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's been so hot that I wanted a clip that would hold all my hair. These do that. They have a really firm grip, but they don't pull at my scalp. They hold all my hair for hours while I clean my house and they don't come out. I also get compliments on how nice my hair looks. HIGHLY RECOMMEND. NOTE: These are huge." —Rheba

    Price: $6.67+ (originally $13.99; available in 10 styles on sale).

    13. Up to 52% off an artificial fir Christmas tree because the holidays will be here before we know it and this takes no time to set up!

    artificial tree next to a fireplace
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love it. Nobody could tell it was fake because it's  so full. It was on sale, too. It was originally like $429 or something like that and I got it for $129. I thought I would never ever get a fake one but this brand is very expensive and for $129 that was a steal." —JF

    Price$150.13 for the 7-foot tree (originally $309.99; available in various sizes though not all are on sale)

    14. 52% off a pre-lit 9-foot garland to get a head start on your decorating once it's November 1st.

    garland
    Amazon

    Price: $48 (originally $99.99) Check out more pre-lit trees and garlands on sale.

    15. 52% off a Catan Junior game made for kids as young as 6 years old. Plus! It only takes 30 minutes of game play. Win-win all around.

    game box
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My 12-year-old and 6-year-old love to play this together. It was easy enough for even the 6yr old to understand the rules and the basic concept, but still a challenging game play for even the 12-year-old too. They are developing their strategy skills, thinking about how their move effects the future of their success (or failure) in the game. It’s a lot fun! The very 1st time we played, our 6-year-old WON! I like how the resources in this version are very thick and not easily bent all up. It seems like it will hold up very well for a very long time! Nicely made! Sometimes my husband and I play with them, but more often, the kids play this Jr version while adults play the adult version at the same time. Our dining table isn’t used for meals… it’s the Catan game table!" —MommyMisa

    Price: $16.79 (originally $34.99)

    16. Up to 68% off select Crocs (including up to 39% off Classic Crocs so you can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode when you need to). Reviewers say as soon as you put them on, you might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.

    The off white crocs on a reviewer&#x27;s feet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The hype is real! I use to think crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and wow they are really comfy and versatile. I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsess with them! Worth a try!" —Denise M.

    Price: classic Crocs for $24.10+ (originally $49.99) and shop all the Croc deals here

    17. Up to 80% off select Melissa & Doug toys to keep your kids occupied screen-free, like 30% off this learn-to-play piano for any prodigies in the making.

    The colorful piano, which comes with an illustrated songbook
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My 2-year-old daughter saw this in a toy store and begged for it for months for her 3rd birthday. We thought the novelty would wear off, but she continued to ask for this piano every time anyone asked her what she wanted. This was one of the first gifts she opened and she immediately wanted it out of the packaging so she could play a little tune. Then, after she opened each gift, she would stop and go back to the piano and play a little excited for her gift tune. It was so funny. She's had it for over two months and she still plays with it pretty much everyday. She doesn't get how to play the songs yet, but she enjoys sitting and listening to my attempts at playing the songs. After reading some reviews, I'm careful to not carry it by its top, but honestly, I have found it to be very sturdy. Nothing has broken and all the keys work. One key on the end kinda sticks, but overall it is a fantastic little piano. My daughter is very rough with her toys and has not harmed this piano at all." —A Greene

    Price: $66.49 (originally $94.99) and shop all the deals here.

    18. 53% off a leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box to revolutionize the school lunch game. The compartments make it easy to pack perfectly portioned lunches (and to ensure those cookies don't get soggy from the mac 'n' cheese).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out more Bentgo Prime Day deals here.

    Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

    Price: $18.99 (originally $39.99; available in eight colors)

    19. 50% off plus an extra $20 off an Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush to give you the encouragement you need to keep your teeth cleaned. It has a daily personal coaching feature to make sure you've scrubbed every tooth with the right amount of pressure.

    Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E Perla

    Price: $79.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors — make sure to add the coupon to get the full discount)

    20. Up to 65% off a knit moto jacket for all kinds of layering needs this fall...and beyond.

    model in jacket
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Feels like a sweatshirt, looks like a blazer. Very stretchy, very comfy, good weight." —Whitney McKee

    Price: $17.28+ (originally $49.90; available in women's sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    21. Up to 65% off a cover for your pet's metal crate to afford them (and you) a bit of privacy.

    crate with cover
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This crate cover is so well made! I got it on a daily deal, so I did pay a little less. However, I think it was totally worth the price. It's heavy duty, the zipper feels strong, and the flaps all line up with the crate well. It is completely black. No light well get through. I'm not sure if that's good or bad. I ended up ordering one that was a little too big for my crate, so it was a little cumbersome. But if it fit, it is really nice." —Angela

    Price: $8+ (originally $23.08; available in several sizes)

    22. 72% off a compact end table with shelves that'll fit just about anywhere in your home where you need some extra open storage.

    three tier shelf with towels on shelves
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got this table a while back, and recently got another because I loved it. It feels very sturdy, but is quite possibly the easiest thing I've ever assembled. No screws or screwdrivers, and it took me less than 10 minutes to put together the second time because I knew what I was doing. If I need some end tables again, I think I'll just get this." —Katie Bond

    Price: $13.41+ (originally $47.99)

    23. 51% off an ergonomic desk chair in case your old one has been extra creaky or you've still somehow held out from buying once since you started WFH in 2020.

    chair
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was super easy to assemble. It's lightweight, but is very comfy with great lumbar support and arm supports that can be folded away. Worth the price!" —S.McDowell

    Price: $49 (originally $99.99)

    24. 64% off a 13-inch hybrid mattress in case your back is telling you that you need an upgrade but know that a luxury one (or even one you need to pay in installments) isn't in your foreseeable future.

    mattress layers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Mattress is so wonderful, I cannot believe I spent years paying three to four times as much. It sleeps so well, didn’t have the overwhelming scent most beds in a box come out with, and is just honestly the most comfortable bed I have ever owned." —Aly

    Price: $179+ (originally $499.99; available in full and queen)

    25. Up to 52% off a pair of Adidas French Terry cuffed 3-stripes pants so you can exist in comfort while looking a bit pulled together.

    model in pants
    Amazon

    Price: $24.10+ (originally $50)

    26. 57% off a Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer that packs in the moisture thanks to hyaluronic acid in a non-irritating, fragrance-free formula.

    model holding bottle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I don't know what they put in this stuff but my skin is soft all day without being sticky. The lotion is thin feeling when you put it in but leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and moisturized all day!!" —Wendy Morse

    Price: $6.98 (originally $16.10)

    27. 53% off dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested Neutrogena Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover that'll even remove your beloved waterproof mascara formula without irritating eyes.

    makeup removed on pads and the makeup remover
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It's so perfect for removing all types of eye makeup, including mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow! I also use it to remove my long wearing matte lipsticks. The best product out there. It doesn't sting my eyes either and a little goes a long way!" —Trudym

    Price: $13.86 for three bottles (originally $29.19)

    28. 50% off a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that might want to say "screw it" and buy for yourself while you’re already filling your cart with gifts for everyone else. (So proud of you with your early holiday shopping.)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    *Extremely Martin Short voice* "I like your Beats."

    Promising review: "I had to write a review on these Beats. I use these for work. I am always in meetings I normally use my air pod pros or my old air pods love them both. but I feel like I am always charging one or the other. Since I bought these beats I cant even find my air pods. Not even using them anymore. I can make it all week thru meeting after meeting and phone calls with these Beats. Best thing ever. I only bought these because I bought a red one for my son. He wears his at the gym and he said they were comfortable for him when on the treadmill. They are also comfortable on me and I wear them for several hours a day. I dont feel like it is compressing my head. no headaches. It is all positives from me and I bought the cute pink one for me." —Nana & Papa T

    Price: $99+ (originally $199.95; available in four colors)

    29. 62% — plus an extra 5% — off a heated eye massager complete with five different massage modes and Bluetooth music so they can fully indulge and relax while relieving pain from eye strain and headaches.

    Reviewer wearing black over eye massager mask
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer

    Price$46.82 (originally $129.99; available in three colors — be sure to click the coupon for an additional 5% off!)

    30. Up to 51% off a soil-free AeroGarden Harvest so you can always have fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it alerts you when it's time to water and feed your plants.

    The AeroGarden in sage
    Amazon

    Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

    Price: $79.95 (originally $164.95+; available in two colors)

    31. Up to 58% off a throw pillow cover to add some serious texture to your couch.

    Amazom

    Promising review: "So satisfied with my pillows. The materials and workmanship are excellent. I purchased the gray/white color and it fits perfectly in the room. If you're unsure of the quality, don’t be. I would definitely encourage you to buy!" —Nilsa

    Price: $17.56+ (originally $41.99) Clip the coupon for an extra 5% off!

    And if this isn't quite your style, check out lots more throw pillow covers on sale!

    32. 64% off a Vera Bradley twill bag that'd be the perfect commuting tote for you *or* someone on your holiday gift list.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a large tote bag with pockets all around the inside and multiple on the outside, including a hard to see one near the zipper top I found by accident. The shoulder straps are flat and stay put. The bag stands on its own but is still soft to the touch. The weight mainly depends on the contents. It's not a cheap bag but it is a quality bag. I would buy it again, I like it that much." —customer

    Price: $56.10+ (originally $155; available in more colors/patterns for a lesser discount)

    33. 54% off an Echo Dot — great if you're in the market for a speaker that'll make listening to your favorite songs, podcasts, and audiobooks a 10/10 experience. Plus, it features Alexa voice controls to easily navigate to your favorite apps, find out the weather, set timers, and even enjoy some jokes.

    Model controlling the Echo Dot speaker
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve always had an Echo Dot, but I love this version better! The sound (specifically bass) is louder, and Alexa recognizes your voice faster with this version." —Faith Adjei-Sarpong

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

    34. 52% off a knife block set made with built-in ceramic sharpeners because dull knives are soooo last year.

    Amazon

    This set includes a 4½-inch paring knife, a 6-inch utility knife, a 6-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku, an 8-inch chef's knife, kitchen shears, eight steak knives, and a sharpening knife block.

    Promising review: "We got these knives 12 years ago as a knife block set for our wedding, and the steak knives needed to be replaced. These were identical but enhanced! Perfect weight, and great serrated teeth on these knives. I'm very happy with the purchase." —Ashley

    Price: A 12-piece set for $119.99 (originally $249.99)

    35. 59% off an XXL Philips airfryer (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.

    a reviewer photo of the air fryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

    Price: $142.45 (originally $349.95)

    36. 54% off an Echo Show 8, which not only allows you to take video calls and set reminders, but it can also be converted into a digital frame that plays your most cherished memories on a loop. You can also manage other smart devices in your home. Plus, it makes following weekday recipes even easier with its larger screen. What's not to love?

    the echo show with a multi-way video call on the screen
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I recently upgraded my smart home display from an Echo Show 5 to the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) and I am really impressed with the improvements. The HD smart display is much larger and clearer, perfect for viewing video content or recipes while cooking. The stereo speakers also provide a much better audio experience compared to the previous model. Plus, Alexa works seamlessly with all of my smart home devices to control everything from my lighting to my thermostat. Overall, I am very satisfied with my purchase and would recommend the Echo Show 8 to anyone looking for an upgrade from their Echo Show 5 or just a high-quality smart display in general." —Larry Stinson

    Price: $59.99 (originally $129.99; available in two colors and various bundles)

    37. 56% off a pristine pair of spindle side chairs for farmhouse homes with an upscale touch.

    two chairs facing away from each other in empty room
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These were cheaper than any other chairs we found online. Excellent quality. Sturdy, attractive, and easy to put together. We absolutely love them and they work perfect for our dining room." —Tessa

    Price: $130.91+ (originally $295.20; available in eight colors)

    38. Up to 50% off best-selling chic black frame sunnies because they scream, "I'd rather be on vacation!" They're classic and edgy at the same damn time, and reviewers mention that they're an AH-mazing alternative for an expensive designer pair. *cough cough* Celine *cough*

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Got these because of a TikTok I saw! They did not disappoint and can actually see clearly through them. So cute!!" —Debbie S.

    "These sunglasses are my favorite thing now. They are so durable and sturdy, you'd think you paid a boatload for them. The shape is good, not too overbearing on your face and gives a little it of an edgy look. I bought them to go on vacation, and I have been wearing them all the time since. Totally recommend." —Michelle Maroon

    Price: $10.02+ (originally $19.99; available in 11 lens and frame colors).

    39. Up to 56% off a ribbed workout set which comes complete with stretchy leggings and a padded sports bra to match. Will you be working out in this set? Who knows!? Will you be comfy and cute while strutting around livin' life? 100%.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "LOVE IT. Material is thick and squat proof. This is one of those 'TikTok made me buy it' purchases 😂 I’m so glad I did. Received tons of compliments. Get it. You will not be disappointed." —Amazon Customer

    "Found this on TikTok and expected it to not be worth the hype. I was totally wrong! Would buy it in every color." —CJ

    Price: $23.99 (originally $53.99; available in women's sizes XS–L and in 23 colors).

    40. Up to 69% off Badgley Mischka glitzy heels that'll be perfect for your bridesmaid shoes for your cousin's NYE wedding. And they're a totally manageable height!

    silver shoe
    Amazon

    Price: $19.13+ (originally $99; available in sizes 5–10 and five colors)

    41. Up to 57% off Cole Haan faux-leather sneakers that come in both regular *and* wide widths. 'Tis time to retire your white sneakers from the summer. They had a great run.

    white sneaker
    Amazon

    Price: $56.02+ (originally $150; available in women's sizes 5–11 and 15 colors)

    42. Up to 62% off a pair of vintage-inspired aviators to add a groovy touch to your collection. These sunnies are ~very~ on trend, but I have a feeling you'll be wearing these for years to come.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See them in action on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I saw these shades on TikTok and just had to have them. The aren’t too big or too small and it comes in a cute case with a glasses wipe. This is the first pair of shade I have bought that didn’t give me a headache. It’s like a nice warm filter for your eyes. It gives a nice warm look to everything!" —Naomi Butler

    Price: $9.58+ (originally $19.98; available in 28 colors and styles)

    43. Up to 50% off a short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit that demands to be tucked into everything from high-waisted jeans to frilly skirts to ripped denim shorts — the world is their adorable oyster!!!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse

    "I bought this in black and I love it. The material is soft and stretchy and super comfortable. Not see through at all. Doesn’t crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." —Reagan Knarr

    Price: $17.58 (originally $35; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 18 colors)

    Psst — you can score deals on a ton of other bodysuit styles, including tank tops, halters, and square necks!

    44. Up to 59% off a chunky ribbed cardigan — it buttons up the front, has two pockets, and comes in the perfect autumnal colors. How could you not want to cozy up in this every day for the rest of the season??

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The sweater has everything I love in a sweater! Perfectly boxy, but not hugely oversized fit. Well made and thick, non-itchy fabric. It’s perfection in a cardigan." —Midwife Barb

    Price: $22.45+ (originally $54.90; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and eight colors)

    45. Up to 76% off a *stunning* slip dress that you can gussy up or tone down. Wear it with heels and you've got yourself an evening dress, or pair it with a leather jacket and ankle boots for an impossibly cool look.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Jordan

    Price: $13.40+ (originally $54.90; available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 21 colors)

    46. 50% off a stainless steel automatic water fountain so your cat stops trying to drink out of the kitchen faucet — offering them a dedicated source of running water can actually encourage them to drink *more* so they stay healthy.

    a cat drinking from the white automatic water fountain
    amazon.com

    The front of the fountain has both a water level window and an LED light so you can always tell when you need to refill it!

    Promising review: "It’s a hit! My cat likes to drink water from the drip water system and didn’t always drink enough. Purchased this fountain and she took to it instantly. It seems well made and simply constructed. The led blue to red color change is pretty cool and a great reminder to clean and change the water. Lastly, the package includes cleaning tools and three filter pads sealing the deal. The circular pads are a common size and shape, giving you purchase options." —UrbanPhx

    Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99)

    47. Over 50% off a window perch so your kitty can not only have a place to lounge, but they can look out the window and see nature like they're on a front row seat at their favorite concert. The concert? The Backyard ft. Squirrels.