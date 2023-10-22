50 Affordable Products That Are Loved By Reviewers — And Now Your Wallet, Too

1. A stick-on, USB-powered LED light strip can help improve your TV-watching experience by bringing in a bit of ambient light to your personal theater.
Promising review: "Easy to install. Lights provide ample lighting; USB allows lights to be a standalone fixture without tying up another wall socket. The USB interface also acts to turn the lights on and off with the TV. Backlighting also seems to make the screen seem sharper." —Shaun
2. The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick is a cooling eye stick made with *actual* Icelandic glacial water to depuff your tired under eyes. Oh, and it just feels really, really refreshing.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
3. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a super-fun card game that'll play well with everyone (even kids!) because that NSFW Cards Against Humanity deck is a bit tired by now. Well, with this, it's safe for *all* ages.
Recommended for ages 8+. As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all. Be quick to be the first to get rid of all your cards. But watch out! Your mind will play tricks on you. Dolphin Hat Games is a small business that specializes in family-friendly card games.
Promising review: "This game is more mind bending than you think. Don’t let the cuteness fool you. This game is by far the most competitive and fun party game to play with friends!! The special cards mess with your mind!
"Pros: hours of fun, cute drawing style, unique packaging, easy to play
"Cons: may result in red hands, strain of voice from intense playing" —Hani
4. A pack of spillproof Munchkin snack catchers can keep the Cheerios where they should be, either in the container or into your kid's mouth...not all over the floor.
Promising review: "The perfect companion for traveling with a toddler who loves to snack and prefers being independent. I can fit about 12 average-size grapes in it, about 5–6 regular sized cookies, about 8–10 mini cookies, a big handful or small cereal such as Cheerios, and about 10–12 standard Ritz crackers. These estimations are all things that I regularly place in there for him to snack on. Nothing spills out and whatever does come out is whatever he grabs with his hands to get which is amazing. The only thing I would suggest is placing foil or plastic wrap around the mouth of the cup to prevent any of the snack from getting stale from it being exposed. The lid doesn’t fully cover the snack from air exposure. It simply protects the snack from spilling over and promotes child independence." —Antoinette
5. Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment will go on like a hair mask except it'll give you even more dramatic results thanks to Ceramide 3 and collagen. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex, which is over three times the price!
Promising review: "As soon as I put it on my hair it was amazing! It practically detangles itself. Will buy again ♡" —bibi
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one BuzzFeeder calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
6. Essence's Lash Princess mascara for a super dramatic before and after. Prepare to get grilled about where you got your eyelash extensions. And lucky for them, you have a list at the ready because you've been trolling Yelp reviews to find the perfect spot to get said extensions.
My colleague Emma Lord is all about this mascara. Here's what she has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
7. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of gross, stuck-on situations like that bathroom floor grout you came to terms with being dirty gray forever. This can work where other cleaning products have failed you.
8. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal. You don't see them overzealously dumping, but you KNOW it's happening.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
9. Teeth whitening pens you can easily apply and let sit a minute or two to dry. Buh-bye annoying strips and coffee stains.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I started using this product less than two weeks ago and can already tell a difference. A friend even commented on a picture of mine asking what app I used to make my teeth appear whiter!😆 I even missed a few days of use when we were traveling. Easy to use and results are noticeable within a short period of time! Will buy this again when I need more! Great price and great product!!" —Andrea6117
10. A pair of THE TikTok-famous Target office sweatpants that I own I, a person who always ALWAYS wears dresses, won't stop talking about because they're THAT comfy. I lived in them last fall and winter, and plan to do the same once it gets too chilly for bare legs.
Reviewers helpfully recommend sizing down one and I found this to be true. I wear a size 14 and oftentimes go between L and XL. I ordered the L and they fit perfectly. In fact, I'm able to layer fleece-lined leggings underneath them — which I did on a December trip to Vienna, Budapest, and Prague where temps dropped down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit. (More on that below.)
11. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp for an in-the-bowl solution that'll help keep things spic 'n' span for ya.
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action!
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
12. Affresh dishwasher tablets that'll get rid of residue that ends up creating odor and buildup on your dishes. Turns out, you don't need a new dishwasher, it just needs a proper cleaning.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. When Affresh came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
13. Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick has a buildable formula you won't need any lip liner to wear. It's sheer and has a wee bit of glitter in it to find your perfect rosy tint thanks to pH technology.
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." —Kristina Bumbelow
