According To Renters, These 55 Home Products Really Make A Difference

Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.



Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!).

Promising review: "Superb. Had spent hours trying to scrub away probably years of dirt from the bathtub in my new rented place. Also hurt my shoulder in the process of hand scrubbing. This thing finished the job in under 10 minutes. Simple but genius." —David

Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).