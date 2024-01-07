35 Accessories Under $30 That’ll Make Your Old Outfits Feel Fresh And Fun

Check out a TikTok of the flower clips in action.

Promising review: "So different and get a lot of compliments. They keep asking me where I got them. Use it wherever and holds my thick hair with no problem." —Bellap

"I love these claws clips! Not only are they functional, they are perfect accessories for any hairstyle. It has a strong clip and they are cartoony and fun. I love the way they are able to be used together and how the pastel colors look together. They are cute and I use them all the time. If you want to get such cute flower claw clips, they are perfect for you. I have no issues and they are beautiful, definitely a worthwhile purchase!" —Lauren Weathersby

Get a set of six from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in five color combinations).