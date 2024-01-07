35 Accessories Under $30 That’ll Make Your Old Outfits Feel Fresh And Fun

1. An oh-so-romantic rose choker that'll add that little something extra your outfit needs when you can't really add a layer and you're short on time.
2. A set of flower hair clips because you're tired of just a regular ole high ponytail you've been using to keep your hair off your neck. Prepare thyself for an onslaught of compliments.
Check out a TikTok of the flower clips in action.
Promising review: "So different and get a lot of compliments. They keep asking me where I got them. Use it wherever and holds my thick hair with no problem." —Bellap
"I love these claws clips! Not only are they functional, they are perfect accessories for any hairstyle. It has a strong clip and they are cartoony and fun. I love the way they are able to be used together and how the pastel colors look together. They are cute and I use them all the time. If you want to get such cute flower claw clips, they are perfect for you. I have no issues and they are beautiful, definitely a worthwhile purchase!" —Lauren Weathersby
Get a set of six from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in five color combinations).
3. Or some Hawaiian-inspired flower claw clips can bring some island fun to your landlocked 'fit.
See them on TikTok!
Promising review: "Would buy in 20 different colors. Love buying new things to accessorize, these clips are super cute and hold long thick hair; would recommend using two. The colors are vibrant. I'm in love!" —Danelly Santos
Get the set of six from Amazon for $9.99.
4. A pair of bubble slides as a weird-but-great version of squishy spa slides you can wear when you're out and about. (Maybe get a pair for home and a pair for outside?) I recently saw a teen wearing these on a flight and can confirm, it made for a v cool 'fit.
Promising review: "Did you see them on TIkTok? Oh, they are the ones! The 'white' is an off-white, just so you aren't surprised. But this off-white is darker/different than other companies I've purchased from ... we were beginning to flirt with the idea of beige. Still comfy though!" —Rae S
"Every time I wear these people ask where I got them and are intrigued 😂. I wear these every day! The material was harder/not as cushy at first but after breaking in they’re soft and cushier. Also can be cleaned/disinfected easily if I wear them out and get them dirty. Sizing is accurate." —Genie Isaacs
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in women's sizes 7–11.5 and eight colors).
5. An acrylic latch-top purse in a variety of cool designs and color combos that'll look $$$ but that can be our secret.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this purse!! It's SUPER cute and can be carried out with so many outfits because of all its beautiful colors!! I received lots of compliments on it!!" —Tenisha J.
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in 16 designs).
6. A four-pack of Y2K-leaning sunnies if you treat your eyewear like a fleet of rental cars.
Promising review: "I get so many compliments on this array of sunglasses! I love them because they’re stylish, comfortable, sturdy and cheap! I lose my sunglasses all the time and having these at the ready is wonderful! I highly recommend!" —Ovetta Sampson
Get them from Amazon for $15.19 (available in four color combos).
7. Or a pair of cat-eye sunglasses if the '90s rectangular sunnies aren't quite your thing.
Promising review: "I simply LOVE THEM! Super trendy, comfy, and excellent quality for the price. They look and feel wayyy more expensive!" —Colorada_Colorida
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in nine styles).
8. Dangling pearl earrings that'll be a super glam accent when an outfit just needs a little something. Sometimes those plain pearl studs just won't do.
Promising review: "These earrings have given me so much life!!!! I wore these for my sister's wedding and I received so many compliments!!! I love the shape and how the size progresses and then gets smaller! My new favorite fashion piece." —caron reese
Get them from Amazon for $8.66.
9. A beaded bag with a top handle and crossbody strap as an affordable beaut for the moment while you save up for a beaded Susan Alexandra bag.
Promising review: "I got the green color to wear with an all black outfit for a pop of color. It looked just like the photos and I got so many compliments! You can't fit too much in there but it's great for a wedding or event, I want to get it in several colors!" —Annie
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors).
10. A Carhartt beanie you can pull on to hide your bedhead and/or greasy roots. Or! Just to keep your noggin warm. Put a hat on that (adult) baby!
You can get your mini-me one here, BTW. There are few things cuter than a baby in a Carhartt beanie!!
Promising review: "Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." —MHF
Get it from Amazon for $15.49+ (available in 36 colors).
11. Some opaque colorful tights that'll transform your winter outfits. According to TikTok you MUST buy a pair of red ones — and they'd especially look cool with an all-red monochrome ensemble.
Promising review: "These tights are so comfortable. They don't slip down like most tights do. Once you put them on you don't have to pull them up all day. Sleek material and super soft!" —Melanie Reetz
Get them from Amazon for $8.50 (available in sizes S/M, L/XL, 2X/3X and 21 colors).
12. Sheer fashion socks to zhuzh up a pair of shoes and prevent a little friction between your ankles and footwear.
Promising review: "My best purchase!! I get compliments ALL THE TIME!! They will last longer if you hand wash or wash delicate!!" —customer203
Get five pairs from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 26 design combos).
13. A reversible bucket hat because, well, EVERYONE looks great in a bucket hat. You just haven't found one that suits you yet. WELP, I just found it for you. Keeping the sun outta your face has never looked so cute.
14. A 30-pack of Crocs charms to dress up your fave footwear in a way that full on expresses your unique style!
Promising review: "This is a great deal for shoe charms. The selection is random but there were plenty of shoe charms that the kids wanted to use. They are good quality and work perfectly with Crocs." —Weekend Warrior
Get them from Amazon for $6.59.