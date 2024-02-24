Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    16 Mistakes People Have Made At Work, And I Don't Think They'll Be Winning Employee Of The Year Any Time Soon

    "Somebody got a whole set of patio furniture for forty bucks."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, @eofallthings asked Twitter users to share their worst work mistake...

    Twitter: @eofallthings

    So, if you're ever having a bad work day, here are some of the best responses:

    1.

    Twitter: @chronicallybeee

    2.

    Twitter: @moeinminn

    3.

    Twitter: @smo420

    4.

    Twitter: @brainyisnewsexy

    5.

    Twitter: @TsaiMeLemoni

    6.

    Twitter: @ladidaloo

    7.

    Twitter: @RoseRedLoon1

    8.

    Twitter: @Carol_UbU

    9.

    Twitter: @xyphophorus

    10.

    Twitter: @RjntThorpe

    11.

    Twitter: @earthumbrella

    12.

    Twitter: @bbellanaserr

    13.

    Twitter: @ActingTheGom

    14.

    Twitter: @nightchancers

    15.

    Twitter: @alexpaulkwrites

    16.

    Twitter: @HendrixLeslie

    Do you have anything to add? Let us know in the comments below!