16 Mistakes People Have Made At Work, And I Don't Think They'll Be Winning Employee Of The Year Any Time Soon
"Somebody got a whole set of patio furniture for forty bucks."
Recently, @eofallthings asked Twitter users to share their worst work mistake...
Tell me about your worst work mistakes. Sometimes I comfort myself with not being the person who got a ship stuck in the Suez Canal but that's not working today.— eofallthings (@eofallthings) February 22, 2024
So, if you're ever having a bad work day, here are some of the best responses:
1.
one time i dropped $75 worth of belgian chocolate on the ground when i worked at a gourmet cupcake shop— collagen machine broke (@chronicallybeee) February 22, 2024
2.
I accidentally wrote $39 99 in the wrong boxes on a sales slip, so the cashier thought it was $39.99. it was $3999.99. I'd left the counter and the customer didn't say anything, the cashier didn't know any better, so somebody got a whole set of patio furniture for forty bucks.— Moe (@moeinminn) February 23, 2024
3.
Old school direct mail campaign, with the envelope, boldly, requesting donations for The Salvation Army to help FEEL the children (instead of FEED the children). Only one million were mailed 😬— Stephanie (@smo420) February 23, 2024
4.
First day on the job age 16, I accidentally pressed the silent alarm & then SWAT team showed up— 🥄♿fierce advocate, msw🏳️🌈🍰 (@brainyisnewsexy) February 22, 2024
5.
When I worked at a call center I was on a boring call where the connection kept blipping in and out, but never actually dropped. Looking down in frustration at a call taking much longer than normal, I realized I was absently mindedly unplugging my headset and plugging it back in— Rex is masked and unrelaxed (@TsaiMeLemoni) February 22, 2024
6.
Accidentally gave my EFL students an essay to read about the joys of cock rings. Told them to underline vocab words they didn’t know. As soon as I realized what I gave them I collected all the printouts in a panic— there were a lot of vocab words I did not want to explain circled— wheat (@ladidaloo) February 23, 2024
7.
Shut the door on the server room on a Friday afternoon, hot summer weekend, as I was the last to leave. I did not realize they hadn't installed cooling in that room. We lost 3 servers. A BIG SIGN went up on monday— Rose Red Loon (@RoseRedLoon1) February 22, 2024
8.
Restaurant supplier ordered many pallets of Rachael Ray chicken food not realizing it was CAT food and not people food. Cat rescues were notified and I filled my whole car with food for our rescue kitties— AK-CAROL (@Carol_UbU) February 23, 2024
9.
Once made a cunning code change and deployed it and instantly took down the entire corporation's website landing page for its paid product during regular business hours. Annual revenue was like half a billion dollars at that time.— xyphophorus (@xyphophorus) February 23, 2024
10.
Not me. Sis is a nurse, asked a double arm amputee which arm she should check his blood pressure on 😂— Rebecca Thorpe (@RjntThorpe) February 23, 2024
11.
Flipped a sit down mower on a golf course into a pond my first day on the job. Nearly got trapped underneath it. Once they dragged it out the mechanic said if he couldn’t get it to work by the end of the day I’d be fired. He got it working and I was relegated to raking bunkers ⛳️— earthumbrella (@earthumbrella) February 23, 2024
12.
i once dropped a full pint of estrella on a baby in a pram https://t.co/zcTwpaUDxX— bells 🦧 (@bbellanaserr) February 23, 2024
13.
1st week working in a hotel bar in Galway a table of 15 tourists arrived and all ordered Irish Coffees.— Estebantz (@ActingTheGom) February 23, 2024
Made them all with salt instead of sugar 👍 https://t.co/Ogm6lfYnso
14.
actually no i’ve got one. i worked at a high-end supermarket and had an early saturday shift, i took a huge cage of milk into the goods lift, it got caught on something halfway in and milk fell everywhere, all over me, in the mechanism, in the lift, etc https://t.co/0YhafpHPZF— sassy 🐇 (@nightchancers) February 23, 2024
15.
I sold $1000 in gift cards to a guy who said he was going to give them out to people he knew needed help. Later I told my manager about this and they almost fired me because apparently that’s a common scam and I could have cost the multimillion dollar company $1000— 🧋Alex Paulk 🦹🏻 (@alexpaulkwrites) February 23, 2024
16.
Was in a Bway show and had to go on for one of the leads—there was a treadmill onstage and I went to exit after a scene…and the treadmill started and I went DOWN, ass directly in the audience’s face. Hella hard to get up. Found out Steve Martin was in the house that night. Yay.— Leslie Hendrix (@HendrixLeslie) February 22, 2024