From "The Dark Knight Rises" To "Godfather Three", Here Are 16 Of The Biggest Films With The Worst Acting Performances

Recently, Reddit user u/scornfvll asked the people of AskReddit, "what's the worst acting you've ever seen in a big-budget film made by a huge studio?" So, I've rounded up some of the best answers...
1. After Earth
2. Cats
4. Battlefield Earth
6. Blade: Trinity
7. Four Weddings and a Funeral
8. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
9. X-Men
10. Gangs of New York
11. House of Gucci
12. Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)
13. Bounce
14. The Fast and The Furious
15. The Happening
16. Lion King (2019)
H/T to u/scornfvll and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.