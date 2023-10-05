    From "The Dark Knight Rises" To "Godfather Three", Here Are 16 Of The Biggest Films With The Worst Acting Performances

    Recently, Reddit user u/scornfvll asked the people of AskReddit, "what's the worst acting you've ever seen in a big-budget film made by a huge studio?" So, I've rounded up some of the best answers...

    1. After Earth

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "Will Smith playing a character completely devoid of emotions for the sake of plot does not excuse the whole movie having cardboard acting."

    – u/or10n_sharkfin

    "I just kept saying 'why is this movie so bad?'"  

    – u/420_Traveller

    Check out the trailer below:

    2. Cats

    Universal Pictures

    – u/pinoy_grigio_

    "It's truly incredible that someone saw a rough cut of that movie and didn't just shut it down immediately."  

    – u/uggghhhggghhh

    Watch the trailer here:

    3. The Godfather Part III

    Paramount Pictures

    "Sophia Coppola is a great director, but ouch, that acting was poor."

    – u/skullfrucker

    "I'm conflicted about this. It didn't seem that bad, it was more like her vibe was different than the other actors. Which kind of works because her character wasn't supposed to be of that world. She hadn't dipped her soul in evil, as it were, so things about her should be different."  

    – u/pinewind108

    Watch a scene here:

    4. Battlefield Earth

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "It's a total mess of a movie anyway but that bar scene where John Travolta is over-acting so hard makes me cringe."

    – u/Imthatsick

    You can view the trailer here:

    5. The Dark Knight Rises

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "I am still baffled that Christopher Nolan decided to use that take from Marion Cotillard at the end." 

    – u/CPOx

    "I think everyone who saw the movie felt the same."  

    – u/blueberry_pancakes14

    "It looked like when your mum walks into your room when you're supposed to be asleep."  

    – u/elemde

    Check out the scene below:

    6. Blade: Trinity

    New Line Cinema

    "Wesley Snipes is a trip, especially if you watch the trilogy in one sitting. I'll never get his awkward anger-squat out of my head."

    – u/MoodyBootyBoots

    "My favourite story of Wesley Snipes in the Blade Trinity is that they had to CGI his eyes open because he was mad at the director and refused to open them."

    – u/oliferro

    Watch the trailer here:

    7. Four Weddings and a Funeral

    Polygram Filmed Entertainment

    "'Is it still raining?... I hadn't noticed', said by an utterly wooden Andie McDowell at the end. I sometimes even skip it because it annoys me so much!"

    – u/stinathenamou

    You can watch the scene here:

    8. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

    Buena Vista International

    "Both Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne were awful in it, especially in scenes together. They had zero chemistry, and delivered lines like amateur theatre actors reading straight off a script."

    – u/Trialnotrial

    "It's like they were acting past each other. Both of them were trying to be in different movies, and neither of those movies was the one they were actually in."  

    – u/feetnotes

    Check out the trailer below:

    9. X-Men

    20th Century Fox

    "Halle Berry was just flat. I get Storm is supposed to be reserved, but she’s also supposed to be regal and powerful. Halle was just blah." 

    – u/nononanana

    "It didn't help that she couldn't decide whether she had an accent or not until the second movie."  

    – u/Helen_of_TroyMcClure

    You can watch a scene here:

    10. Gangs of New York

    Initial Entertainment Group

    "Cameron Diaz took me out of the time period when she was on screen. Just terrible." 

    – u/blackbettiepage

    "I’d argue that Leonardo DiCaprio varied as well, especially with his accent. Daniel Day-Lewis carried that movie on his back."  

    – u/Staugustine95

    Check out the trailer below:

    11. House of Gucci

    Universal Pictures

    – u/gabeman

    "Jared Leto with that awful, stereotypical accent."

    – u/dcbluestar

    "Everyone in it was starring in a different movie from one another."

    – u/Puppybrother

    "That movie was so funny. It was as if all the actors went to learn their accents at a Brooklyn pizzeria."

    – u/Nilabisan   

    Here's the trailer:

    12. Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

    Columbia Pictures

    "Keanu Reeves trying to do a British accent."

    – u/Rollthembones1989

    "You’d think on a big budget film they’d hire experts to help actors with stuff like that. Or at the very least hire only actors that could pull off a accent believably, but I think Keanu was miscast in that movie anyway."  

    – u/DustyBooks85

    You can watch a compilation of his scenes here:

    13. Bounce

    Miramax Films

    "It's a fascinating exercise watching Gwyneth Paltrow's face trying to work out what emotion Ben Affleck was supposed to have communicated in the line she's reacting to."

    – u/tomrichards8464

    Check out the trailer below:

    14. The Fast and The Furious

    Universal Pictures

    "The first time I saw it I was like, 'what B-rated movie is this?' I had no idea it would spawn a franchise." 

    – u/Reasonable_Bid3311

    "I can't believe how far I had to scroll to find this. Paul Walker could have been replaced with a cardboard cut out and it would have made zero difference."  

    – u/peachesandmolybdenum

    You can watch the trailer here:

    15. The Happening

    20th Century Fox

    – u/dbe14

    "Mark Wahlberg and Zooey Deschanel both felt terribly miscast in that movie. To have both leads feel like they shouldn't be there is rather unfortunate." 

    – u/mattdwe

    Check out the trailer below:

    16. Lion King (2019)

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "It was just a poor job of casting. Beyoncé as the young lioness love interest to Simba, voiced by Donald glover? She would have sounded fine as Simba’s mom."

    – u/JerHat

    "I mean, don't blame Beyoncé. Blame the industry that casts voices based on their recognition and bankability, not their talent."

    – u/bramtyr 

    Watch a scene from the film here:

    H/T to u/scornfvll and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.   

    Are there any other big budget films that were let down by terrible acting? Let us know in the comments!