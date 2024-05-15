"For F*ck's Sake You Don't Need To Be Invited To Everything" — This Woman Excludes Her In-Laws From Serious Family Discussions, And Wow, People Have A Lot To Say

But some thought that OP actually wasn't the A-hole this time around...

"Why is it depressing for people to only want to share their worst moments with the people who are close to them?

I have many siblings. I'm close to some of their spouses, others I'm not. When my marriage fell apart, I told my close family first. The people who I can sob in front of, the people I trust deeply to support me in my pain. I don't think any of my sister-in-laws or brother-in-laws are untrustworthy and they are still family, but there are degrees of family. Most of them I'd put on the same level as my cousins – people I like and get to see at holidays, but not folks who need a front row seat when my life turns into a tragedy.

What's depressing is how many people in these comments seem to think that marrying someone makes you entitled to violate the privacy of their relatives. It's not like the daughter-in-law wasn't invited to a party or family dinner."

u/Trilobyte141



"NTA. The fact the my brother loves & married his wife, means that I need to be civil and loving. It does not means, in any way, that once they are married, it is automatically in my close circle of trust. My brother chose her to be his wife, not me."

u/VoomVoomBoomer



"NTA. I’m not as comfortable around my sister’s husband as I am around her. I never will be. It doesn’t matter that I like him and accept him as part of the family - I will never have the same relationship with my BIL as I have with my siblings.

I would not feel comfortable explaining deeply personal and painful events in my life with him there. You’re letting your family have a safe space where they can feel completely comfortable."

u/Swirlyflurry



"I don't understand all the YTA votes. If my mother-in-law and father-in-law had a health matter they wanted to discuss with their kids first, I wouldn't feel excluded. Making it about you (as daughter-in-law is doing ) is incredibly self-centred. NTA and all the best to your husband."

u/jmbbl

