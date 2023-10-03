When Reddit user u/Rude_Lifeguard asked "what pop culture moments had you going 'oh, that's not...'" I knew I had to round up some of the best answers...
1. When Kelly Osbourne asked who would clean Donald Trump's bathroom if he got rid of immigrants.
3. The Megan Fox and MGK proposal.
4. When celebrities sang "Imagine" during the pandemic.
5. When Kim Kardashian told people to "get your ass up and work. It's like nobody wants to work these days."
6. When Zac Efron tweeted this...
9. When Justin Bieber visited the Anne Frank house and said he hoped she'd have been a fan.
10. When Ariana Grande was caught licking donuts.
11. The time that Demi Lovato sang their hit Skyscraper to a ghost.
12. When Lana Del Rey responded to criticism about her music in this Instagram post...
13. When Prince Andrew said that he can't sweat.
15. That one deleted Burger King tweet.
16. When Jada Pinkett Smith brought Will onto her show to discuss her "entanglement".
18. When Kendall Jenner teamed up with Pepsi for *that* ad.
