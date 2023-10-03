    People Are Sharing The 18 Pop Culture Moments That Live In Their Minds Rent-Free

    "Drake’s necklace of 42 engagement rings, for the 42 times he thought about getting engaged but didn’t."

    When Reddit user u/Rude_Lifeguard asked "what pop culture moments had you going 'oh, that's not...'" I knew I had to round up some of the best answers...

    1. When Kelly Osbourne asked who would clean Donald Trump's bathroom if he got rid of immigrants.

    – u/Rude_Lifeguard 

    "The absolute confidence that she was making a good point. The obvious pause for applause. The panicked realisation and immediate backpedalling." 

    – u/Maleficent-Item4833

    You can watch the clip here:

    2. Drake’s 42 ring engagement necklace.

    Twitter: @ComplexMusic
    – u/parishilton2 

    "At least 30 were for Rihanna." 
    – u/genescheesesthatplz

    3. The Megan Fox and MGK proposal.

    4. When celebrities sang "Imagine" during the pandemic.

    – u/basementfrog42

    "It hurts too much to remember." 

    – u/FeistySwordfish

    "We have to remember that Pedro Pascal was in it.

    Pedro: I have done nothing wrong ever in my life

    Me: I know this and I love you."

    – u/stellarchick28

    Check it out here:

    5. When Kim Kardashian told people to "get your ass up and work. It's like nobody wants to work these days."

    "She wouldn’t last a day working the jobs most of us (including her own staff) work." 

    – u/SnooPoems6725

    "I would pay to watch her work a cash register at Walmart on Black Friday or December 23rd. Or the returns counter on December 26th."

    – u/LadyLoki5

    "It’s hilarious to me that they address this on their show and STILL don’t get it. They claim it’s the 'right message, wrong voice'. It’s NOT the right message. You can work your ass off and never reach the success you want because part of the equation is luck."  

    – u/kittenmittens4865

    Watch the interview here:

    6. When Zac Efron tweeted this...

    @ZacEfron

    "Zac apologised for this tweet, but I still cringe whenever I think about it." 

    – u/sabira

    "Ok, this is actually funny in an unhinged way, love that for Zac."  

    – u/TheSpiral11

    7. Nicki Minaj tweeting about her cousin's experience with the COVID vaccine.

    Twitter: @NICKIMINAJ
    – u/annajoo1
    "'His testicles became swollen' is what takes me out every time."  
    – u/waninggib
    "And then the health minister of Trinidad and Tobago came out saying this claim was false, and they never received a report of this. Foolish and embarrassing."
    – u/Anya5678

    8. When Vanessa Hudgens posted a video saying "people are going to die" regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

    Twitter: @notgwendalupe
    – u/H3rbTheBerd

    "She was freaking out because they had said Coachella would probably be cancelled for 2020 which makes it even more tone deaf."  

    – u/annnyywhooo

    9. When Justin Bieber visited the Anne Frank house and said he hoped she'd have been a fan.

    "I just can’t imagine visiting and then summing up your experience by saying you hope Anne Frank would have been a fan of your work." 

    – u/ColdFIREBaker

    "It does seem to me that, however poorly he worded it. he came away from that experience with the understanding that Anne was a real teenage girl (like a large per cent of his fanbase) and not just a historical figure."  

    – u/designing-cats

    10. When Ariana Grande was caught licking donuts.

    – u/ZiOnIsNeXtLeBrOn

    "People downplay this a lot, but she licked other people's food! It's extremely disgusting." 

    – u/StrangerCurrencies

    11. The time that Demi Lovato sang their hit Skyscraper to a ghost.

    – u/retroverted_uterus

    "This is the stuff I turn to when people talk about how celeb gossip is stupid or dumb. THIS is highbrow comedy, how can I NOT pay attention?" 

    – u/HoosierSky

    Watch it here:

    12. When Lana Del Rey responded to criticism about her music in this Instagram post...

    @lanadelrey via IG / Via Twitter: @malthearcher

    – u/stolenrubyslippers

    "The fact that ALL of these women she listed made headlines for drama this year is some mythical shit."  

    – u/illumadnati

    13. When Prince Andrew said that he can't sweat.

    – u/Browneyedgirl2787

    "I know it's a serious topic but my god, that whole excuse was hilarious." 

    – u/Euphoric_Ad_8309

    Watch the interview here:

    14. The time when Gina Rodriguez tweeted this to a fan asking for help...

    Twitter: @xoxorubenangel
    – u/iloveliluzivert29

    "I always say this randomly in my head when things don't go my way."  

    – u/chaistarbuckslatte

    15. That one deleted Burger King tweet.

    @BurgerKingUK / Via Twitter

    – u/Educational-Ninja454

    "Oof, someone on their social media team had their big boi pants on that day."  

    – u/GhostDieM

    Editors note: Burger King followed this up with another tweet stating, "We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time."

    16. When Jada Pinkett Smith brought Will onto her show to discuss her "entanglement".

    – u/SyddySquiddy

    Check it out below:

    17. Kim Kardashian tweeting 'over levergenging' instead of 'over leveraging' when defending ex-husband Kanye West.

    Twitter: @KimKardashian
    – u/30DayThrill

    "I remember she was tweeting that stuff, and Kanye tweeted something totally random on his page while that all was happening, like they were in two totally different worlds at the time." 

    – u/joeroganis5foot4

    18. When Kendall Jenner teamed up with Pepsi for *that* ad.

    – u/chitexan22

    "That was so unreal. Like tell me your entire creative team is white without telling me your entire creative team is white." 

    – u/procra5tinating

    You can view it here:

    H/T to u/Rude_Lifeguard and Ask Reddit for having this discussion!

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.  

    Are there any more pop culture moments we missed? Let us know in the comments!

