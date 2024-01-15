16 Unexpected Plot Twists In People's Lives That Goes To Show How Small Our World Really Is

Recently, u/Commercial-Phone2349 asked "what's the most hilariously unexpected plot twist you've encountered in real life?" and we decided to round up some of the best answers:
1. "My Canadian great-uncle went on a round the world tour with a friend in the early 1950s. While travelling in India, they saw a sign that a local guy was giving a slideshow about his recent travels in Canada at their hotel and decided to go for the heck of it because they were homesick."
2. "I was in Japan and ran into a guy from Alaska. Told him I worked in Alaska years ago for a while. We became friends and I was showing him some of my Alaska pics and he got the weirdest look."
"I asked what? He said, 'that's me in the background of your picture!' I took a random picture of a memorial while he was walking in the background and we both discovered the fact while in Japan. Still makes me feel weird."
3. "I'm European-Asian and had exactly one American friend when I was young. Met him online while playing a game and he visited me and everything. Years later I live in Japan and get to know someone else from the US. That someone shows me pics of his childhood and sure enough, my friend is there."
4. "When I applied to university I was accepted into a sciences/arts hybrid degree, but they accidentally enrolled me in a bachelors of education program and said it would take them a couple weeks to switch it."
5. "On a vacation several hundred miles from home. I’m wearing an athletic shirt with my unusual last name on it. A tourist behind me says 'hello, do you happen to know XYZ Mylastname?' I said yes, that’s my uncle!"
"Turns out he was the same age as my dad, grew up in my hometown and moved to my dad’s hometown after college. He and my dad had a ton of overlapping friends, to the point where he had stayed overnight in my current room 20 years before during a sleepover."
6. "Met a guy on tinder and we hit it off. Went on a few dates and started swapping stories about past relationships and it turned out that our most recent exes (who cheated on us) are now dating each other. We come from different cities and have no mutual friends, so just found it quite funny."
7. "My grandma and grandpa turned out to be from warring families (no joke, 40 people died on both sides). The feud was ongoing from 1870 to like 2003 but none of us knew about it. They got divorced 15 years into their marriage so not too surprising."
8. "A friend of mine met a guy at work who had the same first name as her. They found out they were born in the same small rural area three months apart and both families moved away when they were young. Her mother tells her she heard of him when he was born and really liked his name, and that's why she called her that. They're now married."
9. "I was studying in my university library one day minding my own business when the guy in the seat next to me popped his head round the partition and silently offered me Cheetos. I'd never met this person before in my life and wasn't a huge fan of Cheetos so I politely turned him down."
"Fast forward several months I'm on a bus coming back from a whole different State. The bus is relatively empty and there was no assigned seating. An hour in the guy sitting in front of me gets onto his knees on the chair and turns around. It's the same dude from the library that one time. And what does he do? Sticks his hand out and offers me Cheetos."
10. "Divorced my husband 36 years ago. He ended up moving in with another woman immediately and they've been together ever since. Years later one of our daughters got into ancestry.com and started mapping all of our families. We come to find out the woman he married is actually a cousin of mine."
11. "One day I found a wallet in the parking lot of a Walmart not terribly far from where I lived, so I decided to return it to the address on the ID inside. 30 minutes out, no big deal the woman was glad and I went about my life."
"A few years later I start seeing this girl from a college course I was taking and when going over to her house for the first time it turns out she was the daughter of the woman whose wallet I returned years prior, what an exciting twist that was."
12. "My mom and her best friend both got pregnant with their first pregnancies at 33, and gave birth to me and my friend a month apart. We grew up together like cousins, he was even a bridesmaid at my wedding."
"I just told him that I'm pregnant for the first time at 34. He then tells me his wife is also pregnant with their first, and she's two weeks away from my due date. So, my mom and her best friend became moms together and are now becoming grandmas together."
13. "I had an idea of trying to sell T-shirts online, and I sold like six of them. Four of the sales were from my parents and their friends trying to encourage me. But, one of them was from someone who would end up becoming my wife. We are still married today."
14. "My roommate and I discovered after living together for several years our great-grandparents were next door neighbours for decades. We met at university with zero prior connections."
15. "In high school my friend had a pen that just wasn't working. It was the four-in-one coloured pen, and none of the colours were working. He became more and more visibly frustrated, furiously scribbling in his notebook with each colour yielding no results. He got so angry he stood up and threw the pen on the ground with all his might, as everyone was watching."
"The pen hit the floor, bounced, did a 360 degree flip and landed PERFECTLY back on his table in its original position. The class erupted in cheer and laughter, while my friend slumped back down into his seat staring at this cursed pen in disbelief."
16. "I used to get coffee from a Dunkin' Donuts every day on my way to the office, and I would always chat to the lady who worked there. Some days, I would get a weird feeling off her, like she looked slightly different or she didn’t mention her kid like usual."
