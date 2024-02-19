Skip To Content
    Here Are 14 Underrated Actors Who Have Never Had A Bad Role

    "Absolutely robbed of an Oscar nomination."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/silver__snow asked "who is an underrated actor that's good in everything they're in?" and we decided to round up some of the best answers:

    1. Jimmi Simpson

    Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

    "His resume rap sheet is large and he's done great work if you dive deep. He's the 'I know that guy, omg he's great' for me." 

    u/LoveForDisneyland  

    Where you might know them from: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Black Mirror, Westworld, Psych

    2. Kathryn Hahn

    Mark Von Holden / NBC via Getty Images

    "I love her so so much! She’s the best." 

    u/MNGirlinKY

    "EEEEEEEK. YES. She plays the mother in Flower and she just slayed as always."

    u/alliecat0718

    "This. This is the answer."  

    u/TrashWeird968

    Where you might know them from: Crossing Jordan, Bad Moms, Parks and Recreation, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, We're The Millers

    3. Jon Hamm

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    "His line reading is exquisite in Mad Men.

    u/tpdwbi

    "He did not get the recognition he deserved for that role, he was so good."

    u/smwd0

    Where you might know them from: Mad Men, The Morning Show, Mean Girls (2024)

    4. Wendi McLendon-Covey

    Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

    "She's underrated to me."

    u/sincerely_steff

    "Love her in The Goldbergs! Really the glue that keeps the family together."  

    u/yuffieisathief

    Where you might know them from: Reno 911!, The Goldbergs, Bridesmaids

    5. Brian Tyree Henry

    Momodu Mansaray / WireImage

    "Loved him ever since seeing him in Atlanta." 

    u/Upbeat_Tension_8077

    Where you might know them from: Atlanta, Bullet Train, Eternals

    6. Toni Collette

    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    "I don't know if others would consider her underrated, because she's certainly received recognition, but I think she deserves more. Muriel's Wedding was my favourite movie as a teen, and I loved her performance in it. Everything I've seen her in since she's always been good." 

    u/ColdFIREBaker

    "Absolutely robbed of an Oscar nomination."

    u/Reasonable-HB678

    Where you might know them from: Hereditary, Muriel's Wedding, Unbelievable, Pieces of Her, Knives Out

    7. Djimon Hounsou

    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Netflix

    u/Bunch_Of_Tree

    "Oh good one, I like this guy a lot."  

    u/Professional-Two8098

    "Amazing response. Push was one of my comfort movies as a kid." 

    u/fuckinradbroh 

    Where you might know them from: Amistad, Gladiator, Beauty Shop, Blood Diamond

    8. Da'Vine Joy Randolph

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    "Da'Vine may have just won a BAFTA, but I honestly think that her performance on High Fidelity was more incredible than The Holdovers but glad she's getting credit where credit is due!" 

    u/broken_hummingbird

    "Whenever she pops up on my screen I get super excited because I know I’m in for a treat."  

    u/pretendberries

    Where you might know them from: The Holdovers, The Lost City, Only Murders In The Building, High Fidelity, Rustin, The Idol

    9. Adam Scott

    Leon Bennett / WireImage

    u/Soupmiserable

    "I love how he can play both really likeable and really unlikeable characters." 

    u/silver__snow

    Where you might know them from: The Good Place, Parks and Recreation, Severance, Big Little Lies, Leap Year 

    10. Jason Mantzoukas

    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    u/amymelissa95

    "He is one of those people where I don't know his name but I love when he comes on screen."  

    u/Professional-Two8098

    Where you might know them from: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The League, Percy Jackson and the Olympians

    11. Robert Carlyle

    Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

    "Never had a bad performance and he's played every damn role imaginable." 

    u/DefNotUnderrated

    "Him and Lana Parrilla both have major back problems for carrying Once Upon A Time for so long."

    u/LoveForDisneyland

    Where you might know them from: Once Upon A Time, Trainspotting, Hitler: The Rise of Evil, The Full Monty

    12. Ana Gasteyer

    Ana Gasteyer posing at an event in a blue and green off-the-shoulder gown
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

    "She is hilarious."

    u/slagath0r

    "She pops up in the most random places and she’s always great."  

    u/packofkittens

    Where you might know them from: Mean Girls, Wine Country, American Auto, Suburgatory

    13. Kaitlyn Dever

    Gotham / WireImage

    "She really is so talented and I wish she received more recognition. I’ve watched several series with her where her characters just leave me heartbroken." 

    u/feloniousfeline

    Where you might know them from: Unbelievable, The Last of Us, Booksmart

    14. Ben Feldman

    Christopher Polk / via Getty Images

    u/silver__snow

    "His storyline in Mad Men DEVASTATED me."  

    u/Slow_Like_Sloth

    Where you might know him from: Superstore, Mad Men, Silicon Valley, The Perfect Man

    H/T to u/silver__snow and r/popculturechat for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

