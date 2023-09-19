    People Are Sharing The TV Shows That Stopped Being Great After One Season, And Valid Points Have Been Made

    "The first season had a clear objective with a story, then it decided to go full on soap opera."

    Let's face it, we've all forced ourselves to continue watching a show even after it started to flop.

    So, when Reddit user u/D4RTHV3DA asked the wonderful people of AskReddit, "what TV show stopped being great after only one season?", I was inspired to round up some of my favourite answers...

    1. Sliders

    "It started off phenomenally, then so many cast members changed so that only one original dude was left. Like, WTF is the point of all these new people trying to get to OUR prime dimension? They don't even know our world."

    u/TexanAmericanMexican

    2. Once Upon a Time

    – u/SkyRogue77

    "It got way too complicated after the first season!"  

    – u/011_0108_180

    "It's sad because I genuinely liked the first season. I think it was serviceable until the Pan arc ended (where the writers said that's where the original story does end)."

    – u/Actually-Yo-Momma

    3. Riverdale

    "I wouldn't say 'great', but it went from a guilty pleasure to being unwatchable."

    – u/ShivamDube

    "The posts I see about 'secret plot reveals' make me genuinely question if the entire show is just a troll."

    – u/electricjeel 

    4. Jessica Jones

    "The first season was near perfect for me. Next two seasons were good with some great moments, but not quite the same."

    – u/Ok-Care-4314

    "OMG this one is it. Season one was absolute fire, then it started going downhill with Jessica's mom returning and her best friend turning into an addict/villain. It was not the vibe!"

    – u/PoorLifeChoices811

    5. The Walking Dead

    – u/InArticulateO0O0

    "Nah it's true, the first season had a clear objective with a story, then it decided to go full on soap opera…"

    – u/conker1264   

    6. Prison Break

    – u/No_Finish_2144

    "I imagine there was panic in the writer's room when they found out they were picked up for a few more seasons. What do you do when the sole purpose of the show is to have your characters break out of prison, but they've already done just that? Umm... 'I know, let's put them in a different prison!' It was so good until it wasn’t."

    u/Shaw-Deez 

    7. Cruel Summer

    – u/Scarlaymama0721

    "Season one was incredible, but season two was scattered, and didn't really have a consistent plot. The episodes didn't build on each other, and the time jumps really didn't work the way they did in the first season. I had to drag myself through the second one. It felt like half of it was unnecessary filler."

    – u/ttotto45

    8. Manifest

    – u/BurgerBeers

    "Big time. They really had me invested in knowing what the fuck was going on, then they just kept taking really bizarre deviations in their plot. It would have been awesome as a limited series."

    – u/tarek_rek

    9. House of Cards

    – u/redflowerbluethorns

    "First season was truly one of the greatest political thrillers of our age. Then he got what he wanted and writers checked out."

    – u/CunningWizard

    10. Stranger Things

    – u/MmmMmmmRyan

    "Yes! Everyone can't believe that I lost interest half way through season two, but to me it just got boring."

    – u/TheKarateKid_

    11. 13 Reasons Why

    – u/Gorbgobbler

    "It's because for the first season they were adapting the book that the show was based on, and then after that they just started making new shit up."

    – u/ki700

    12. Killing Eve

    – u/spiraldive87

    "I thought about this one, but season two was okay even though it was a big drop from season one. The whole, 'we'll have a different show runner for each season' idea was an abject failure. The show needed Phoebe Waller-Bridge running it."

    – u/Rjs617

    13. You

    – u/StarDewbie

    "I was wondering how far down I'd need to scroll for this. Why can't they just settle on making a one season show? They ruined it so you never want to go back and watch the first season again."

    – u/Dumpstar72

    14. The Handmaid's Tale

    – u/WasteGeologist-90210

    "This should be higher. It completely lost steam after season one."  

    – u/The_MadStork

    15. Orange is the New Black

    – u/gooseAlert

    "Absolutely! It took such a sharp downward turn after that first amazing season. I couldn't believe it held on as long as it did."

    – u/titotrouble

    16. True Blood

    – u/ChiefsFan1983

    "The show going from vampires to every fantasy creature you've ever heard of (and all of those you didn't) in season two confused me so much. I instantly lost interest. That show went from like, an eight to a three."

    – u/-Dargs

    17. Heroes

    – u/TexasNightmare210

    "I'm still so mad about this. Such an incredible show to absolutely unwatchable." 

    – u/lizzyelling5

    18. Westworld

    "The first season was some of the best television ever, then they kind of ran out of ideas."

    – u/Plugherholes

    "Season two felt like the writers had a bone to pick with anyone who predicted the end of season one. So they decided to endlessly browse forums for predictions just to make the most convoluted story for the sake of 'subverting expectations'."

    – u/Seahorse-Radish

    19. Altered Carbon

    – u/Kyadagum_Dulgadee

    "The first season was spectacular. I was blown away with just about everything. The second season is a big bag of oh hell no."

    – u/Limp_Distribution

    "I will never watch season two ever again. It's actually incredible how much they obliterated what could have arguably been called one of the greatest sci-fi shows of all time..."

    – u/OldBathBomb

    20. American Gods

    – u/disappointed_shrew_

    "Season two was just... Well, I couldn't finish it, and that is *rare* for me. I have a serious compulsion to see things through."

    – u/OldBathBomb

    21. Dexter

    "Season one ended so well, anything further was a bad idea."

    – u/SparkDBowles

    "My wife hadn't watched any of it and I recommended she just watch season one. That season is so perfect and afterwards the show gets so hit or miss."

    – u/andrew_1515   

    22. The Witcher

    – u/Ecstatic-Math-1307

    "The first season was fun. The second season is a blur to me. The first half of the third season may have been the least invested in a show I have felt in a long time."  

    – u/SKIKS

    23. Virgin River

    – u/Large_Mango

    "The first season became such a guilty pleasure of mine, but after that I struggled to get into it. Definitely still a comfort show, but it's one you have to really stick with if you want to keep watching."

    u/elizabeth_cotton 

    H/T to u/D4RTHV3DA and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.  

    What other shows do you think should have ended after one season? Let us know in the comments below!