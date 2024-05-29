We Want To Know About A Time A TV Show Or Movie Inaccurately Depicted Your Job

It's no secret that TV shows and movies don't get *everything* spot-on, I mean it's understandable that sometimes they have to bend the truth, right?
But when you see something depicted on-screen that isn't even remotely close to real life, it can be kinda annoying. So, let us know when an on-screen depiction of your job was unbelievably inaccurate, and WHY.
Maybe House M.D. made you cringe when you saw how the doctors worked...
Perhaps Zac Efron's DJ role in We Are Your Friends was so far off the truth...
If you're a freelance writer, was Carrie Bradshaw's weekly advice column infuritating for you? Especially with her being able to afford to live in New York...
Or perhaps you thought that CSI took way too many creative liberties when it came to forensic investigators...
Whatever it may be, we want you to tell us what the most inaccurate on-screen depiction of your job is, and WHY. Let us know in the comments below and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article!