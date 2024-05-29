  • Add Yours badge

We Want To Know About A Time A TV Show Or Movie Inaccurately Depicted Your Job

Journalists in every rom-com to ever exist...

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

It's no secret that TV shows and movies don't get *everything* spot-on, I mean it's understandable that sometimes they have to bend the truth, right?

NBC

But when you see something depicted on-screen that isn't even remotely close to real life, it can be kinda annoying. So, let us know when an on-screen depiction of your job was unbelievably inaccurate, and WHY.

Maybe House M.D. made you cringe when you saw how the doctors worked...

Fox

Perhaps Zac Efron's DJ role in We Are Your Friends was so far off the truth...

StudioCanal

If you're a freelance writer, was Carrie Bradshaw's weekly advice column infuritating for you? Especially with her being able to afford to live in New York...

HBO

Did Jake Peralta on Brooklyn Nine-Nine really grind your gears?

NBC

Or perhaps you thought that CSI took way too many creative liberties when it came to forensic investigators...

CBS

Whatever it may be, we want you to tell us what the most inaccurate on-screen depiction of your job is, and WHY. Let us know in the comments below and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article!