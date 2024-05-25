    Here Are 16 TV And Movie Deaths That People Were Actually Rooting For

    "I was grinning with satisfaction and glee."

    1. Nate — Six Feet Under

    House M.D.&#x27;s Dr. James Wilson (portrayed by Robert Sean Leonard) in a suit, standing indoors
    HBO

    "He became such a jerk before he died and treated Brenda like crap. When he died, it was a shock but my god he was insufferable, and I was glad. I mean, he collapsed at his step sisters house after sleeping with her and cheating on his pregnant wife! He started off as my favourite character but geez, he was an enormous a-hole when he died."

    n48656c421

    2. Howard Ratner — Uncut Gems

    Adam Sandler, in a casual outfit with a leather jacket, holds up a gold necklace with a pendant resembling Gizmo from the movie &quot;Gremlins.&quot;
    A24

    "I would have been okay with him just stopping and realising that not everything needed to be a mindless unnecessary risk, but if he didn't, death was the only logical or reasonable ending."

    jrmanley0

    3. Game of Thrones

    HBO

    "So many characters immediately come to mind:

    - Ramsay Bolton: What a sick, twisted, deranged PoS. Him getting eaten to death by his own dogs while Sansa watched was beyond satisfying.

    - Joffrey Baratheon: What needs to be said really except that I wish he died slower and more painfully.

    - Cersei Lannister: Her death was unsatisfying. She too should have died a slow, painful and creative death. And alone. Without Jamie.

    - Littlefinger: Possibly my favourite character death on GoT. This PoS made it almost to the end but oh, when he got his comeuppance it was glorious.

    - Stannis Baratheon should have been killed in a slow excruciating manner, resurrected, then killed again for what he let happen to Shireen. The other characters above are all heinous and vile and irredeemable but Stannis deserves a special place in hell for letting his own daughter get burned at the stake for his own personal gain."

    ravenbard

    4. Magda — Jane the Virgin

    Jennifer Coolidge with an eye patch and a hook hand prop in a floral robe, seated indoors
    The CW

    "This woman put her and everyone else through so much. She was ANNOYING!"

    anner2991

    5. Fernando Vera — Mr. Robot

    Person wearing a fur-collared jacket, looking off camera on a city street with brick buildings in the background
    USA Network

    "I was grinning with satisfaction and glee when Krista stabbed him to death with the same knife he had Elliot's girlfriend Shayla killed with."

    tanyam44ab2253d

    6. Park Min-geon (the Bishop) — Taxi Driver

    Andrew Koji is seated wearing a formal black priest uniform in a room with wooden decor
    SBS TV

    "He was nothing but a sadistic psychopath who wanted to destroy Doki and his team simply because he was jealous of Doki. He believed the latter didn't deserve the success and beauty he had because he was 'weak' in his eyes, and used Ha Joon/Dan Woo as a tool in his vendetta against Doki. So, I was really happy when Ha Joon/Dan Woo threw himself and pushed him off the rooftop simultaneously."

    tanyam44ab2253d

    7. Light Yagami — Death Note

    Light Yagami from Death Note, wearing a school uniform with a tie, stands in front of a door
    Nippon Television

    "What makes his death stand out though is that it's different in every medium, so you can just pick your favourite. His death in the manga is really pathetic and he finally gets a taste of how his victims felt. Same goes for the film version, but here he also gets outsmarted by L (love that!). His death in the anime is melancholic, showing a scene where he passes by his younger, innocent self. You really almost feel sad for him. Almost."

    witchycentipede62

    8. Agent Stahl — Sons of Anarchy

    A woman with long blonde hair, wearing a striped shirt and a blazer, stands outside near a van, looking serious
    FX

    "I'm not normally one to cheer on a death, but she needed to go."

    dellarock

    9. Spike — Buffy the Vampire Slayer

    James Marsters as Spike from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, wearing a black leather jacket, standing with a serious expression
    The WB

    "Maybe this is a bit different because I wasn't rooting for him to die. He's one of my all time favourite characters, but when he died at the end of the show it made complete sense. It really completed his character arc in a perfect way. Then they resurrected him for the final season of Angel and I honestly wish they'd left him dead. Don't get me wrong, he was entertaining on Angel, but resurrecting him ruined the character arc in my opinion."

    fayeolivia90

    Reddit users from this thread also had a lot to say...

    10. Hans Gruber — Die Hard

    Alan Rickman in a close-up shot from a scene, focused with a serious expression. He is wearing a suit
    20th Century Fox

    u/ReagenLamborghini

    "It's not Christmas until Gruber falls."

    u/pyciloo

    11. Captain Vidal — Pan's Labyrinth

    Two men in military uniforms, one closer to the camera with a serious expression and the other behind him, in a scene from a movie
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "One of the most satisfying deaths ever." 

    u/TheGreatMrHaad

    "I truly believe that no one deserves to die. But he deserved it."  

    u/SpideyFan914

    12. Mrs. Carmody — The Mist

    Woman with long hair yelling, close-up. Background shows a crowded room, likely indicating a tense or dramatic situation. No additional context or other identifiable persons
    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

    u/ELIE41

    "I was so happy when she finally got killed, the movie overall is ok with a great ending, but her death was my favourite and the highlight for sure." 

    u/Dragonborn83196

    13. Magua — Last of the Mohicans

    Actor in character as Magua from &quot;The Last of the Mohicans,&quot; shirtless, holding a tomahawk, with a scenic mountainous background
    NBC

    "It's poetically epic, the score is incomparable."

    u/PurpleVein99

    "I love the shock on his face when he realises he’s been beaten and he’s about to die."  

    u/MisterCheaps

    14. Li'l Zé — City of God

    Actor in a scene wearing a sleeveless top and beaded necklace, talking or singing. Background shows several people, including one in a medical uniform
    Miramax FIlms

    "While the ending is very cynical, having almost everything Li'l Zé has done over the course of the film come back to bite him on the ass is one of the few bright spots in the film." 

    u/Realistic_Caramel341

    15. King Edward — Braveheart

    A bearded man wearing a chainmail and a golden crown, portraying King Arthur in a TV or movie scene in a forest setting
    20th Century Fox

    "The way Princess Isabelle speaks to him on his deathbed, and his realization of failure is pure satisfaction." 

    u/giantvoice

    "Yes! It was great watching his face knowing that his lineage would end with his son and his greatest enemy’s child would one day sit on the throne. Obviously not historically accurate in the slightest, but still awesome in the world of the movie." 

    u/MisterCheaps 

    16. Gaston Beauty and the Beast

    Gaston from Disney&#x27;s Beauty and the Beast smiles confidently, with arrows on his back, against a backdrop of village houses and a partly cloudy sky
    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "The Beast fights him but stops before killing him. When Gaston tries to ambush him, he slips and falls. The Beast shows his humanity, and Gaston gets what he deserves." 

    u/Seahearn4

