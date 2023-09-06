People Are Sharing The Things They Despised As A Kid That They Now Love As An Adult

Recently, u/WaterCheerios asked the people of Ask Reddit, "what sucked as a child but is awesome as an adult?" Here are some of the best responses...
1. "For me, I would say naps. As a child I HATED when my parents made me nap because I felt like I was missing out on the fun."
"But now, as an adult, I look forward to my daily afternoon naps because I truly appreciate the chance to recharge and relax."
2. "Going to weddings. Boring, nothing to do, and your parents always yelling at you to behave and be quiet. Then I remember the first wedding that I went to when I could drink legally."
3. "People cancelling plans on you."
"This is the best! I slip into my pjs and relax. I have this bad habit of agreeing to something when I am feeling good, only to feel drained when it actually comes to doing it."
4. "My parents taste in music. Classic rock from my dad, and classic country ('70s-'90s) from my mom."
"Drove me crazy that I didn't get to choose my own music as a kid, but now I love those songs I grew up with now."
5. "Having a sibling. Generally, it goes from deep hate to partners in crime, and that's perfect."
6. "WATER. I have no idea how I lived off of sweet tea, soda, and sugary beverages all the way until high school."
"Water always felt like a punishment. As an adult, sweet tea feels like dessert and soda is just TV static. Water is life."
7. "Someone else making dinner. It didn't really suck as a kid, except having to eat what was served."
"Now, if someone else makes dinner and I didn't have to think or help, it's a dream!"
8. "Peace and quiet."
"Especially when you live with other people."
9. "Having nothing to do."
"I had a moment with my teenager where we sat for about half an hour and did nothing. Our lives are so busy we have to intentionally stop and DO nothing. It was very nice."
10. "Not being the driver."
– u/Jfonzy
"It's been funny watching my oldest kid go from "I'LL DRIVE" to "please someone else drive" between ages of 16 and 21."
11. "Getting socks as a gift."
"I remember feeling so miserable as a kid when I got a pair of socks as a Christmas present. Now, if someone gifted me some warm fuzzy socks I would be overjoyed."
12. "Documentaries 🤓."
"I remember thinking they were SO boring whenever my parents put one on! Nowadays, my dream Friday night is settling down with a new docuseries, TBH."
13. "Going to bed at 9pm."
"I'm 100% in the early bed/naps/sleep camp. Why, why, WHY do my children hate sleep?"
– u/xcedra
14. "Showers. I hated them as a kid and always just wanted a bath with bubbles."
"Showers now are so relaxing and peaceful, I get to have a whole concert in there."
15. "Cleaning. I couldn't keep my small bedroom clean as a child, but as an adult, it feels rewarding to keep an organized and clean living space."
16. "Long road trips."
"And to add to this, anything hiking related."
17. "Going to the doctor. If I can make a doctors appointment and actually make some progress on my health, it's a fucking epic day."
18. "Spice and flavour in food!"
"Honestly, anything plain is just so incredibly unappetising now. Adult taste buds FTW!"
19. "Running. I used to despise it and make excuses not to run in PE, but now I look forward to it."
"It's a serene time to be just with myself, doing a thing I feel lucky to be able to do."
20. "Oh, how I hated salads when I was a kid – I had to eat them all the time."
"Now I love them and come up with a million creative ways to make them."
21. "Being a little different. When I was a kid it was a burden. As an adult, it makes me interesting and entertaining!"
22. "School. Imagine your only 'obligation' is reading books and learning new things all the time? I wish."
23. "Vegetables. I'll tell ya, when I was in my 20s and learning to cook I was shocked to learn how good they were when you do them right."
24. "Reading. Mostly because I can read what I'm interested in, and I'm not obligated to do book reports anymore."
H/T to u/WaterCheerios and Ask Reddit for having this discussion!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.