    People Are Sharing The 16 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide

    "I’ve seen so many posts recently of Europeans shocked these things exist. They’re great. Get on board everyone."

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/VividThinking asked "what's one product from your home country that you're surprised hasn't become more popular worldwide?" and we decided to round up the best answers:

    1. "Toilets with pedals so you don’t have to touch anything with your hands."

    ABC

    u/youburyitidigitup

    "I've always thought sinks should have pedals. That way you don't touch the faucet handle with your dirty hands." 

    u/More_Interruptier 

    2. "A bottle recycling machine/reverse vending machine."

    "When you buy a drink in a bottle/can you pay a little 'pawn fee' (like 20 cents), and when you later go put the empty bottle/can in the machine you get the fee back. We usually collect the bottles until there is like six bags and then go cash out like 16€ at once. It's pretty neat." 

    u/rarelulu

    3. "Bakfietsen (bikes with a kind of wheelbarrow front for carrying kids or groceries). I’ve seen a few bakfietsen in the states lately which is cool. But, without dedicated bike lanes I would guess carrying kids in them would be a terrible idea."

    Willie B. Thomas / Getty Images

    u/plumpynutbar

    4. "I live in Italy and we have Tapparelle. They're essentially roll up plastic blinds for the windows, but instead of simply being curtains they're actually inserted into a crease in the wall, so that no light can pass through when they're down."

    Fhm / Getty Images

    u/TinTamarro

    "Seen these in a lot of European countries and tried googling for them so many times but could never find them. It’s a crime that they aren’t common everywhere!"

    u/KingPaulius

    5. "In Finland we have a dish drying cabinet."

    u/noetkoett

    "I’m a Finn living in the UK and yes, while it’s lovely to look into my garden while doing the dishes, it’s annoying to only be able to do a small amount at a time and then leave them to dry on the narrow counter where my cat can knock over the whole dinner set. In the cabinet they would dry safely!" 

    u/sea-sharp

    6. "Cadbury Flake and Aero chocolate bars (preferably in mint). There are some Cadbury products in the US but they're made with inferior chocolate and the Flake has never been a thing."

    Newscast / Newscast/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    u/triit

    7. "Bidet. I cannot believe they are not more popular in the US! They can be very inexpensive, and it was a quality of life type change."

    u/wrighterjw10

    8. "Christmas crackers."

    Betsie Van Der Meer / Getty Images

    u/crystalbumblebee

    9. "Garbage disposals. I’ve seen so many posts recently of Europeans shocked these things exist. They’re great. Get on board everyone."

    u/CallMeTDD

    10. "When serving chicken wings at a restaurant we provide a convenient thin plastic glove so you can eat without getting your hands covered in often very hot or messy sauce."

    u/bpusef

    11. "Chicken salt and Dim Sims."

    u/Skiicatt19

    "I’m American, but I ordered some chicken salt from Amazon on a whim, and now it’s a pantry staple. I LOVE it on popcorn."  

    u/FlannerysPeacock

    "Found the Aussie/Kiwi!"  

    u/FoxMore1018

    12. "UK 3-pin plug."

    Rtimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/Gunner0204

    "Tom Scott did a great video explaining why the UK plug is the greatest invention." 

    u/No-To-Newspeak

    13. "Pålægschokolade (Denmark) — thin sheets of dark or milk chocolate to eat on your breakfast bun over a thick layer of butter."

    u/Turbulent-Bar-6103

    14. "Lemon lime and bitters. Tall glass, add ice, drizzle Angostura bitters around the inside of the glass, add a shot of lime cordial then fill with Sprite/7up."

    u/Crumblebeast

    15. "Tartiflette and raclette nights."

    Getty Images

    u/No_Finish_2144

    "I would eat tartiflette every day if it didn’t mean my days would be so few."  

    u/got_got_need

    "I had raclette with my German in-laws for the first time a couple months ago. It needs to catch on here in the states! We love melted cheese!"

    u/bookem_danno 

    Editor's note: Tartiflette is essentially a cheese and potato bake, and raclette is melted cheese.

    16. "Not my home country, but heated vending machines from Japan."

    NBC

    u/babyfuzzina

    Editor's note: Oh yeah, you can get hot drinks and hot meals from some vending machines across Japan.

    H/T to u/VividThinking and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Have you got any others to add? Let us know in the comments below.