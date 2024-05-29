    "Pigs Can And Will Eat Someone If They Ever Get The Opportunity" — People Who Live In Rural Areas Are Sharing The Things They Don't Think Us City Dwellers Would Ever Understand

    "I leave my doors unlocked when I'm away so the neighbours can get in if they need something."

    As someone who grew up in the suburbs and has spent loads of time in big cities, I've never really given the rural lifestyle much thought...

    So, when u/rjroa21 asked people to share rural ways of living that city folk wouldn't understand, I decided to round up some of the best answers:

    1. "You or someone you know has a personal vendetta against a wild animal in the area."

    A woodpecker with a bright red crest is perched on the side of a tree, seemingly pecking at the bark. Background depicts a blurred forest scene
    u/NFL_MVP_Kevin_White

    "My dad's at war with a woodpecker. He’s even printed out an info pamphlet on woodpeckers and wrote in big letters 'know thy enemy'. The amount of whirligigs and nets around the house is insane."

    u/jbird8806  

    2. "Weird noises in the woods? Deer. Glowing eyes in the shadows? Deer. Something following you down a dark country road? Deer. It's always a f**king deer."

    Young deer standing gracefully on green grass surrounded by lush foliage in a forest
    u/BlueLizardSpaceship

    "Sometimes the noise is a cat giving birth in a derelict barn."

    u/EarhornJones  

    3. "Legitimately being late for school or appointments due to being stuck behind a tractor."

    A tractor and two cars drive on a rural highway surrounded by fields and trees under a clear sky
    u/Bimblelina

    "I would always leave my house super early when it was planting and harvest season."

    u/Sadimal  

    4. "Having your name and age listed in the local newspaper when you’re pulled over for speeding, and your family/friends get to give you sh*t for it because everyone lives to read the weekly police report."

    Close-up of a person reading a newspaper with a pair of glasses resting on a wooden table
    u/Enthoosed

    "My mum texted me a few weeks ago to let me know that she saw my best friend in high school got divorced in the paper."

    u/jerseygirl2006  

    5. "You need to carefully plan out your shopping needs because that trip to Walmart or Home Depot might be a two-hour round trip."

    Three mesh bags filled with vegetables and fruits, including carrots, eggplants, orange, and greens, placed on a car trunk floor
      u/lockednchaste

    6. "Weather changes your life. I've sat on the porch with my parents watching hail destroy our wheat crop days before it was due for harvest. There's nothing you can do. You just watch. I've also stood in a circle with my parents and older brother in the yard while we prayed for rain. For farmers, weather is destiny."

    A flooded field with rows of crops, extending to the horizon under a cloudy sky. A solitary person stands far in the background
    u/Cranialscrewtop

    7. "Country life is slower than your lifespan. In the city, you can go year after year seeing new buildings pop up, events, etc. Whereas in the country, it's the same county fair every year, maybe a new building every ten years, and a new business every five."

    A rustic, wooden building with a &quot;Cafe&quot; sign and labeled &quot;Post Office&quot; appears closed. It is set against a mountain backdrop under a cloudy sky
    u/Sabre_One

    "Same people too.  In the city if you get into an argument at your coffee shop, you can find another coffee shop. Out in small towns you have to tread real careful around everyone that you share a post office with. Feuds, beef, and resentment run deep. Generationally deep." 

    u/Reg_Broccoli_III

    8. "How dark it is at night. You see how many stars there are, how bright, gorgeous, and busy the night sky truly is."

    Nighttime landscape with a starry sky over rolling hills and a distant village illuminated by lights below
    u/gingerbreadmans_ex

    9. "The nearest fire department is you, and your neighbour ten miles away, with a couple flatbed trucks and 500 gallon tanks of water on them."

    Three firefighters in full gear are battling a blazing fire with hoses, surrounded by intense flames
    u/AegisofOregon

    10. "Not flushing the toilet because the power's out."

    Bathroom with a toilet, a sink with a mirror above, and a green towel hanging on a rack
    u/danattana

    11. "In the city, people ignore sirens and pay attention to gunshot sounds. In the country, people ignore the sound of gunfire and pay attention to the sound of sirens."

    A police car with its emergency lights flashing in a dark environment
    u/StinkypieTicklebum

    12. "If you don’t make dinner you don’t eat. No Uber Eats or Grubhub, no delivery pizza or takeout, unless you want gas station food. Most places nearby close by 5 pm on weekdays, and have extremely limited hours or are closed entirely on weekends. It can be pretty damn peaceful."

    Person in a kitchen, adding seasoning to a dish cooking in a pan. The kitchen counter has various items, including a pot, herbs, and cooking utensils
    u/Outrageous-Sweet-133

    13. "The joy of driving around town without having to wait for traffic lights. I dread the day my hometown grows that large."

    Close-up of a traffic light showing a red signal, set against a blurred background of trees and lampposts
    u/talknight2

    14. "That time of year when the entire village will smell like sh*t. Wafting in gently from all the fields, as opposed to the usual smell from all of the horses coming through the village on a regular basis."

    Two brown horses stand close together in a pasture with a wooden fence and a cloudy sky in the background
    u/greenstag94

    15. "The mosquitoes! The thousands and thousands of inescapable mosquitoes, and the sheer size of them! They literally crunch when you kill them."

    A close-up image of a mosquito feeding on human skin
    u/Feeling-Bed-9506

    16. "My kids get two days off school every year to attend the rodeo."

    Person in cowboy attire riding a bucking horse at a rodeo, surrounded by audience members seated in bleachers with some parked cars in the background
    u/LaaSirena

    17. "Full-grown pigs are massive, and terrifying. They can and will eat someone if they ever get the opportunity."

    A close-up of a pig with two smaller pigs in the background in a grassy outdoor setting under a partly cloudy sky
    u/Heroic-Forger

    18. "I leave my doors unlocked when I'm away so the neighbours can get in if they need something."

    An open door reveals a serene view of a grassy field with a distant tree line and a partly cloudy sky
    u/Ambitious-Ad5584

    "I've been here ten years and I honestly have no idea where the house keys are."

    u/Sharp_Blackberry_824  

    H/T to u/rjroa21 and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

