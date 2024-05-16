  • Add Yours badge

People Who've Had Plastic Surgery, Tell Us How It Changed Your Life

We want to hear from you...

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

If there's one thing for sure, it's that the internet will never tire of plastic surgery discourse. From the latest trends, to the idea of the "perfect face", it can be a pretty heavy topic to debate.

NBC

So, if you've had plastic surgery we want to know how it changed your life — whether that's good or bad!

Maybe you made the decision to explore Botox...

Close-up of a person receiving a forehead injection, possibly a cosmetic treatment
Rick Gomez / Getty Images

Perhaps you decided to take the plunge with rhinoplasty...

Photo of a person with a bandage on their nose, eyes closed, profile view
Lena Clara / Getty Images/fStop

Or have you had an experience with filler?

Close-up of a person receiving an injection in their lower lip
Elena Fedorina / Getty Images

Whatever it may be, we want you to tell us how plastic surgery changed your life, and why! Pop it in the comments below and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article.