We Want To Know About A Film You Watched That Surprised You With How Good It Was

Go on, give us every detail.

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

I'm sure we've all had that moment where we've heard about a movie, or even seen the trailer, and thought "eh, it doesn't look like anything great"...

Universal Pictures

But, sometimes those movies surprise us and end up being pretty damn great! So, we want to know the movie that shocked you with just how much you enjoyed it, and WHY.

Perhaps you didn't have great expectations for The Lego Movie...

Warner Bros, Pictures

Or maybe Fantastic Mr. Fox was way more entertaining than you thought...

20th Century Fox

Did Jumanji accidentally become one of your favourite movies?

Sony Pictures Releasing

Or was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse so good that you watched it over, and over again?

Sony Pictures Releasing

Whatever film it is, we want to know! Let us know in the comments, and don't forget to tell us WHY.