"Alcohol Is The Only Drug People Look Down On You For Not Using" — 14 Double Standards In Society That People Are Sick And Tired Of

1. "As someone in the legal field, courts not being on time. If you're late or not on time, good luck. But if the court is late or double booked etc. well you can't really complain."
2. "If you manage your disability well, despite the difficulties it presents, you’re then not considered 'disabled enough' to qualify for any of the social care support you most likely need to continue to manage your disability and live well."
3. "If I cancel an appointment, I get charged. If I’m walking out the door and they call and cancel, no consequences."
4. "Being a morning person and getting up early to get a bunch of stuff done, then going to bed early, is considered virtuous and mature. Being a night person and staying up late to get stuff done, then sleeping late the next day is considered disorganised and lazy. Even if you did the same amount of work and slept the same number of hours."
5. "People are encouraged to reach out and ask for help when they are struggling with mental health, but are still stigmatised if they have mental illness."
6. "Taking a cigarette break is more accepted than taking an actual break."
7. "I'm expected to make it through an entire workday while it's snowing outside, while children are allowed to stay home and drink hot chocolate and go sledding. Absolutely unfair (I'm 29)."
8. "Alcohol is the only drug people look down on you for NOT using. If you don't drink it's considered suss."
9. "People with blinding headlights can shine them at your face because the car came that way, but you can't flash your high beams back at them to let them know that you can't see without being an asshole."
10. "If you apply to a job and they waste your time and behave unprofessionally 'it's just business'. If you do it you're 'unprofessional', 'flaky', and 'rude'."
11. "It's perfectly fine for society to dislike cats but not dogs."
12. "Women are 'encouraged' to change their last name when they get married. When you realise how much work this is it’s ridiculous."
13. "I cancel my flight and I still have to pay in full. They cancel my flight, and I have to pay in full, pay for an extra hotel night etc."
14. "I gotta give you two weeks notice that I want to quit, but you can fire me at any point?"
