    "Alcohol Is The Only Drug People Look Down On You For Not Using" — 14 Double Standards In Society That People Are Sick And Tired Of

    "The second you make mental health anyone else’s problem, you get zero sympathy."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, users on AskReddit were answering "what double standard in society goes generally unnoticed or without being called out?" so, we decided to round up the best responses:

    1. "As someone in the legal field, courts not being on time. If you're late or not on time, good luck. But if the court is late or double booked etc. well you can't really complain."

    u/boxes21

    "Also, if you make a mistake with your documents, they'll reject it. But if they make a mistake? Oops. Too bad. They have no idea what you're talking about."  

    u/Significant_Shoe_17

    2. "If you manage your disability well, despite the difficulties it presents, you’re then not considered 'disabled enough' to qualify for any of the social care support you most likely need to continue to manage your disability and live well."

    u/diddygem

    "The dreaded 'high functioning'."  

    u/Kheldar166

    3. "If I cancel an appointment, I get charged. If I’m walking out the door and they call and cancel, no consequences."

    u/Automatic_Brick2709

    "I wish they’d have cancelled last time this happened to me. I showed up and they just went 'oh the doctor’s running two hours late.' You couldn’t tell me that this morning? I would have just come later!"  

    u/EmiliusReturns

    4. "Being a morning person and getting up early to get a bunch of stuff done, then going to bed early, is considered virtuous and mature. Being a night person and staying up late to get stuff done, then sleeping late the next day is considered disorganised and lazy. Even if you did the same amount of work and slept the same number of hours."

    u/annang

    5. "People are encouraged to reach out and ask for help when they are struggling with mental health, but are still stigmatised if they have mental illness."

    u/Electronic-Pool-7458 

    "It feels like society only has room for MANAGED mental illness. The second you make mental health anyone else’s problem, you get zero sympathy."  

    u/lukmahnohands

    6. "Taking a cigarette break is more accepted than taking an actual break."

    u/Agreeable_Animal2632

    "I worked at a restaurant where everyone but a handful of people including me didn’t smoke. I used to take smoke breaks. Then I got caught just chilling in the sun one too many times."  

    u/246ngj

    7. "I'm expected to make it through an entire workday while it's snowing outside, while children are allowed to stay home and drink hot chocolate and go sledding. Absolutely unfair (I'm 29)."

    u/crashrope94

    8. "Alcohol is the only drug people look down on you for NOT using. If you don't drink it's considered suss."

    u/sunshinewynter

    9. "People with blinding headlights can shine them at your face because the car came that way, but you can't flash your high beams back at them to let them know that you can't see without being an asshole."

    u/RetinaMelter9000s

    "It’s the people that drive up close behind me at night with the bright headlights in my rear view mirror." 

    u/juicydreamer

    10. "If you apply to a job and they waste your time and behave unprofessionally 'it's just business'. If you do it you're 'unprofessional', 'flaky', and 'rude'."

    u/budding_gardener_1 

    11. "It's perfectly fine for society to dislike cats but not dogs."

    u/BodyRoundLikeAPallas

    "A lot of it is from certain dog lovers trying to treat cats as if they were dogs when they have their own sets of rules and behaviours."  

    u/dauntless91

    12. "Women are 'encouraged' to change their last name when they get married. When you realise how much work this is it’s ridiculous."

    u/123ihavetogoweeeeee 

    13. "I cancel my flight and I still have to pay in full. They cancel my flight, and I have to pay in full, pay for an extra hotel night etc."

    u/Stonewool_Jackson

    14. "I gotta give you two weeks notice that I want to quit, but you can fire me at any point?"

    u/Yomomsa-Ho

    "I've just walked out of jobs before. The reason you give a two week notice is to not burn bridges. If you don't need the reference and aren't ever going to reapply, quit however you feel like." 

    u/JonOrSomeSayAegon

