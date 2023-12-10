Skip To Content
I Want To Know If You'd Smash Or Pass These 21 Classic Christmas Foods

If you pass on pigs in blankets then we can't be friends...

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

Whether it's picky bits for tea, or Christmas dinner itself, festive food is strong enough to divide entire families...

Universal Pictures

Look, I'm just here to spread Christmas cheer, and to settle this debate I've created a "smash or pass" quiz. All you need to do is decide if each seasonal delicacy is staying or going... Good luck!

Are there any other festive delights you can't enjoy Christmas without? Let me know in the comments below!

