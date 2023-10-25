These 13 Romantic Movies Could Be Horror Movies In Disguise, And You Might Not Watch Them In The Same Way Ever Again

TV and Movies·Posted on 25 Oct 2023These 13 Romantic Movies Could Be Horror Movies In Disguise, And You Might Not Watch Them In The Same Way Ever AgainStalking, watching someone while they sleep, and kidnapping are not how love stories should be told.by Elizabeth CottonBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Look, I love a romantic movie as much as everyone else, but I have to admit sometimes the plotlines can get a little too dark if we think about it... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF National Geographic So, I decided to list some popular romantic movies that are actually just a bit scary... 1. 50 First Dates Sony Pictures Releasing I don't think I need to justify this one too much. I mean, come on, she has amnesia and wakes up in bed with a man (who although her husband) is essentially a stranger to her. Not to mention the fact she is also pregnant and has to spend every day finding that information out! The only evidence Lucy has of her "love story" is in the form of home videos, and I can't imagine it would have been easy to get her to watch them every single day. Look, I get that as her husband he was trying to help her and there isn't anything actually sinister happening, but from her perspective, it's just a lil' creepy. 2. While You Were Sleeping Buena Vista Pictures Distribution Lucy has a long-time crush on Peter and manages to save him from getting hit by a train. He ends up in a coma, and a misplaced comment leads to his family believing Lucy is his fiancée (and of course, she never corrects them). She becomes part of the family, and soon begins to fall in love with Jack, Peter's brother. Look, this is the type of horror story we would hear about happening in real life. Too many lies and manipulation for this to feel romantic, even if we do try and view it through Lucy's good intentions. 3. When In Rome Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Now, I'd say this isn't as creepy as some of the others on this list, but definitely still worth a mention. Allow me to recap: a woman (known as Beth) who is disillusioned with love travels to Rome and makes a wish by throwing a coin into a fountain. Of course, in the true style of Hollywood, various suitors rush to her side in different attempts to win over her affections. It's a fun movie, but imagine being a single woman in a different country, and suddenly essentially being stalked by a load of random men (sadly, not too unfamiliar) because you put a love curse on yourself?? It all works out in the end, but still, worrying. 4. Overboard MGM/UA Distribution Co. A cruel but wealthy woman becomes the victim of a traumatic head injury after falling off the side of her luxurious boat. Her actual husband uses this as his opportunity to move on with his life, but she soon finds herself involved with a widowed carpenter who claims to be her husband. The creepy part? Dean (the carpenter) is using her injury to seek revenge. You know, instead of the usual pathways like IDK, suing her, he decides to convince her she is his wife and the mother of his children. Eventually, she finds out her real identity and is reunited with her actual husband, but this life is simply not for her anymore, and she goes back to her fake carpenter husband who lied and essentially abducted her. Romance! 5. Sleepless In Seattle TriStar Pictures Oh, it's all quite simple, really... Sam is still struggling with grief from his wife dying, and out of sheer desperation he calls in to a national radio show to express his heartbreak and how wonderful his marriage was. Of course, this leads to him receiving hundreds of letters from women around the country who were enthralled by this sheer display of emotional availability, and this also included Annie, a writer in a less than satisfying relationship. Now, although Annie is engaged, she becomes infatuated with Sam, and due to her desire to have a fulfilling, dream-like love life, she tracks him down and keeps magically appearing wherever he goes. AKA, she stalks him. He does fall in love (mostly because he believes seeing her so often is indicative of fate), and all is well in the world of romance. It's really not hard to imagine a version of this that ends in a far more sinister way. 6. There's Something About Mary 20th Century Fox I'm sure we all have that one crush from high school where we wonder what actually happened to them. But that's still no reason to hire a private investigator and track them down, just like Ted did. The investigator realises he is also in love with Mary, and so he spins a web of lies to keep Ted away. Yup, poor Mary is being followed and chased by two separate men, and I don't know about you, but if I found out an old flame hired a PI to track me down 13 years later, I wouldn't take that as a sign to try again with them. 7. The Notebook New Line Cinema Okay, I love this film, who doesn't? But one scene in particular will always haunt me, and it's the ferris wheel moment. Noah asks Allie to dance, she says no, so he decides to hang off a ferris wheel until she agrees to go out with him. Not to mention, this is during her date with someone else. It's not romantic, it's just coercion, and hanging off large infrastructure is not endearing, it's dangerous and terrifying. That's all I will say on the matter. 8. 365 Days Next Film I know that people don't exactly class this film as the epitome of romance, but it still had to be mentioned. The plot of the movie is some overly-intense gangster kidnapping a woman and then telling her he will hold her hostage for one year to convince her to fall in love with him. He continues by assuring her it will be because she wants to, not that he forced her. But I will say that her agency is definitely compromised from the moment she gets kidnapped. This is definitely an oversimplification of the plot, but you can't tell me it's not deeply unnerving. 9. Little Black Book Sony Pictures Releasing Stacey is upset when her boyfriend refuses to talk about his past relationships. So, just like anyone else would, she steals his phone, contacts his ex-girlfriends and pretends to interview them for her daytime TV show so she can dig up any dirt. Stacey ends up forming a friendship with one of his exes too, and honestly, the whole thing is just unsettling. It's one thing to want to learn more about your partner's past, but to stalk exes, befriend them under false pretences, and still make it seem romantic? Yup, you've lost me there. 10. Monster-in-Law New Line Cinema We all fear the concept of a "boy mum", but this movie took that to a whole new level. An overbearing mother will stop at nothing to get her son to call off the wedding to his fiancée, whom his mother does not approve of. If that's not already bad enough, she literally feeds her daughter-in-law nuts which she is dangerously allergic to. It's just a step too far, and way too vindictive to not be a horror story. Of course, we're supposed to forget this happened and be overjoyed that the pair put aside their differences and began life as a loving family. 11. The Great Gatsby Warner Bros. Pictures Again, this one isn't too bad. As long as you can overlook Gatsby buying a house directly opposite Daisy's on the other side of the lake, and throwing extravagant parties just to get her attention. I can't help but feel that this level of obsession wouldn't translate as well in real life, and would result in a restraining order instead of a romantic endeavour. I mean, he constructed an entire world, a whole new life, just to lure Daisy in. It's also worth noting that she was not an object of his love, but merely a symbol for the status he truly desired. Horrifying. 12. Twilight Summit Entertainment I'm sure I don't have to convince anyone reading this that someone climbing in through your window at night to watch you sleep isn't normal. I understand that it's used as a way to show Edward's curiosity towards Bella, but given the amount of intensity his actions hold, I'd be more terrified than intrigued. This definitely isn't one to be taken as seriously, after all, it is a teen-angst ridden story about a 100+ year old vampire falling in love with a high school student... To put it plainly, of course. Even so, the thought of someone watching you when you're not fully conscious is enough to provoke actual fear. 13. 27 Dresses 20th Century Fox Jane is shown to be unlucky in love, always the bridesmaid (literally) and never the bride. Yet, she meets Kevin who is writing a piece for Tess' (Jane's sister) wedding, and the two begin to spend more time together before eventually marrying. Ahhh, but it's never that simple. Kevin is also known as Malcolm, a wedding columnist who Jane is a huge fan of, and he doesn't tell her that he's interested in using her lofty experience of being a bridesmaid for a story. Again, this information is unknown to Jane, and she starts to become smitten after she finds her diary that she lost and realises that Kevin (aka Malcolm) has written his name and number under every Saturday for the rest of the year until she agrees to go on a date with him. From the lying, to the persistent calling, all the way to using Jane for his own profit, this romance story is a little unsettling and pretty sinister if you ask me. Can you think of any more? Let me know in the comments below!