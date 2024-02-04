"She Calls Into The Zoom From The Airport Waiting To Board A Flight" — People Are Sharing The 17 Reasons Why Someone Got Fired

Recently, u/qwerty_sux asked "what is the dumbest reason why someone at your workplace got fired?" and we decided to round up the best answers:
1. "New office assistant was asked to drop some laptops off at FedEx to be shipped. Come to find out she literally just walked in, saw the line was too long and just left them on the counter."
2. "Dude I worked with at an outdoor retail store lit off a can of Bear Spray, indoors, during business hours. The intrusive thoughts won, I guess."
3. "A co-worker infested the office with fleas, but he didn't get fired until he did it a second time."
"It turned out he lived in a trailer with over a dozen stray cats. He kept taking in these strays and just not doing anything for them."
4. "A friend's co-worker got fired for paying prostitutes with the company's credit card."
5. "He pantsed a guy in the middle of the office. Literally pulled a co-worker's pants down in front of the full office. Underpants came along for the ride."
6. "He just didn't log into work. It was a remote job, he was new, we weren't expecting a lot of him. But he wouldn't log in or respond to Teams messages asking how he was doing in an entire day. Honestly pretty stupid like, you don't even have to go to work."
7. "He had a friend call in for him saying, 'Mike got run over by a car, he's dead'. The next day when I fired him he demanded his last cheque. I told him we would send it to the next of kin."
8. "They smelled a stool a woman had been sitting on in front of a room full of people, like it was a fine and normal thing to do."
9. "He took a turn too fast on the fork truck. Got two wheels lifted off the ground and the supervisor told him to cut it out and drive safe. He then spent twenty minutes running around the plant floor tripping alarms and setting off the emergency air horns to 'prove' that none of it worked (all of it worked)."
"Everyone was real confused about his outburst until we found the half-empty bottle of tequila out behind the dumpster."
10. "A guy at my company was fired on the spot when he was caught with a stack of other employees badges. He was badging each one in at the door so the other people didn't have to come in to the office that day."
11. "A co-worker of mine called in to say he was sick, one hour before he was supposed to start his shift. Two hours later, he is seen at a bar by several employees, where he then takes pictures with them as if nothing has happened. As stupid as it is, he sends these pictures to people who are currently at work."
12. "A guy I worked with fraudulently added £75 worth of points onto his own advantage card using his till login at our own store. It's dumb because it couldn't have been more traceable if he had a big neon sign saying 'I'm committing fraud'."
13. "Worked at a grocery store for my first job. My friend got fired for not taping the receipt to his bottle of water he kept at the register. Manager said, 'it sends the message to customers that employees get free products'."
14. "My immediate supervisor planned a European vacation with her girlfriend for a year. Got time off in writing, paid deposits etc. Two days before she was supposed to leave, the big boss said he was going on vacation and she had to skip her fully paid trip. She went anyway and got fired for it."
15. "Called the boss an asshole at a staff meeting. Speaking truth to power is rarely a good idea, especially in front of a laughing crowd."
16. "He wouldn't stop going to strip clubs in the government car with government plates. He said that he went to strip clubs 'for the food' and that the State had no right to tell him where he could or could not eat while he travelled."
17. "It was a remote job, and on her first day of onboarding she calls into the Zoom from the airport waiting to board a flight to the Caribbean for vacation."
