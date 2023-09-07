We Ranked Life Admin Tasks By The Amount Of Hair-Pulling, Teary-Eyed Frustration They Cause

Amongst the continuing ebb and flow of life, there is a constant annoyance that one can never quite shake – life admin.
We've decided to rank some of the most inconvenient life admin tasks from those that are kind of irritating, to the ones that give us an all-consuming frustration...
18.
Decluttering your wardrobe
17.
Selling or donating old clothes
16.
Cancelling subscriptions
13.
Renewing your passport
12.
Drying your hair. Or your dishes. Or your clothes. Just drying things
11.
Booking an appointment
10.
Changing your bedding
9.
Completing your tax return
8.
Answering personal emails
6.
Sorting through paperwork
4.
Vacuuming with a pretty-bad-but-not-so-bad-you-need-to-throw-it-out vacuum cleaner
3.
Actually buying a replacement vacuum cleaner for your current one when you realise that's no way to live
2.
In fact, researching any tech-related purchase
1.
Returning an online order
Apologies if we've dampened your mood for the day. If you think we left anything out, let us know in the comments!