    We Ranked Life Admin Tasks By The Amount Of Hair-Pulling, Teary-Eyed Frustration They Cause

    From changing your bedding to chopping an onion.

    by Elizabeth Cotton, Amy Glover, Benjamin Dzialdowski

    Amongst the continuing ebb and flow of life, there is a constant annoyance that one can never quite shake – life admin.

    FYI, 'life admin' basically means any day-to-day chores or personal tasks you know you have to do, but keep pushing to one side.

    We've decided to rank some of the most inconvenient life admin tasks from those that are kind of irritating, to the ones that give us an all-consuming frustration...

    18. Decluttering your wardrobe

    Liz: Okay, look, I'm not here to brag, but I did actually clear out my wardrobe the other day and I'm feeling pretty smug about it. That's not to say it didn't take over a month of me saying, "I'll do it" first, of course! BTW, that shirt you've been holding onto for the last three years that still has the tag on? I promise you, you aren't going to wear it, please just get rid... I'm here for you.

    17. Selling or donating old clothes

    Liz: Once you've decluttered your wardrobe, you're left with a pile of clothes that you now need to get rid of. The extra effort will have you rethinking if you should actually keep the clothes or not. Even though re-selling old clothes will actually make me money, the pros are never enough to force me to do it sooner, sorry!

    16. Cancelling subscriptions

    Ben: When Michael Corleone said, "just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!" in The Godfather 3, I understood exactly what he meant. No, I'm talking about the Mafia, but more about attempting to cancel subscription services. There should be a button. I don't want to call someone, fill in a survey, or do a Rubix cube, I just want a button.

    15. Updating your CV

    Liz: This isn't something that needs to happen too often (hopefully), but still, I'm sure many of you haven't touched your CV in quite some time! You guys know me by now, I'm not here to judge – I'm exactly the same. Scrap that, I'm judging US BOTH. It only takes a couple minutes to update, so let's get typing everyone! You'll do it tomorrow?... Yeah, you won't.

    14. Chopping an onion

    Amy: To be clear, this task is not hard. None of these tasks are amazingly difficult. But the thought of cutting up an onion is sometimes the biggest barrier between me and a normal, healthy dinner.

    13. Renewing your passport

    Liz: I remember leaving this until right before my holiday even though I had months, months of me saying, "I'll definitely do it tomorrow." Spoiler: I did not, and I had to pay extra just to fast track it.

    12. Drying your hair. Or your dishes. Or your clothes. Just drying things

    Amy: I reckon if you went into any room with more than five adults in it and said "It's not the washing, it's the drying that stresses me out!", they'd all nod in agreement. And they'd all be thinking of different things...

    11. Booking an appointment

    Ben: I refuse to believe that anyone calling to book an appointment has ever gotten straight through without being put on hold. Call me a conspiracy theorist, but I'm convinced that 'big Muzak' is paying these companies to keep people on hold for as long as possible.

    10. Changing your bedding

    Liz: Personally, I like to put clean sheets on every week, but that doesn't mean I don't delay the process. Let's face it, changing your bedsheets only takes ten minutes (if that), but the THOUGHT of having to do it is enough to make me procrastinate for a good few hours. And no, putting something on to watch in the background while I do it doesn't work for me. I will just stand in front of my television, mouth agape, bedsheets in hand, for the rest of the evening.

    9. Completing your tax return

    Ben: For any freelancers or self-employed folks out there, you'll totally get this. Nothing makes me say to myself "next week, next week, next week" over and over again like completing my tax return. Oh, and BTW, people saying "you don't want to put it off or leave it till the last minute" are absolutely correct, but have zero effect.

    8. Answering personal emails

    Ben: If you're someone who is used to seeing the number '99+' over your email app then you and I are cut from the same cloth. Despite my love of having 0 unread emails, the lack of any desire to sort through them prevents me from enjoying the clearheadedness of this feeling with any real frequency. Also, I'm convinced that 'unsubscribe from emails' actually just means 'we will wait three days before we start emailing you again.' 

    7. Dusting your home

    Liz: I will do it... Eventually. But why oh why does everything get dusty so fast??! Don't even speak to me about the bathroom, I've had enough! And look, okay, I have a lot of trinkets. I don't want to have to move them every single time a speck of dust appears, help me, please.

    6. Sorting through paperwork

    Liz: Does anyone else have a file of *stuff* in their home? I know for a fact that there are important documents in there, but I do not give it a second thought until I need said important document, and I'm spending my evening rifling through scraps of paper.

    5. Cleaning your oven

    Liz: Yes, I know it needs doing. Yes, I know it's kinda gross to leave it. But no, I will not be doing it over the weekend like I promised I would last week. I will instead leave it to fester another week and then get upset with myself as I'm scraping the bottom of the oven, sobbing.

    4. Vacuuming with a pretty-bad-but-not-so-bad-you-need-to-throw-it-out vacuum cleaner

    Amy: It's like I'm just gently coughing over the dust for 30 minutes. End me.

    3. Actually buying a replacement vacuum cleaner for your current one when you realise that's no way to live

    Amy: It's SO much money. Why do the ads shout stats at me like I'm in a space engineering class. Tell me its suction-power-to-weight ratio and go. Do NOT charge me £150 for the privilege.

    2. In fact, researching any tech-related purchase

    Amy: I want a new phone, not a degree in computer science. What is RAM? Why do I have to Google what 120 Hz means? Now, I'm down an internet rabbit hole because an article said our eyes can only see 60 frames per second. But that might not even be true. Or is it? Please, a nice camera and good memory and a long battery! I am giving you a week's wages! 

    1. Returning an online order

    Ben: Ah, the torturous evil sibling of retail therapy. I will say that the stress of returning clothes has actually saved me a lot of money, because knowing I will probably never return something I hate has prevented me from taking a risk on tonnes of items.

    Apologies if we've dampened your mood for the day. If you think we left anything out, let us know in the comments!