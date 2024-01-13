Here Are 13 Facts And Things About The UK That Almost Sound Made Up

As with many other countries worldwide, the United Kingdom has certain quirks, laws, and histories that to some probably sound quite bizarre...
So, I decided to round up some of my favourites:
1.
Contestants take part in an annual cheese-rolling competition
2.
The last private resident of 10 Downing Street was called Mr. Chicken
3.
There's a vulgar figure carved into a hillside in Dorset
4.
Brandon Hill in Bristol doesn't allow any carpet beating during certain hours
5.
Oliver Cromwell's corpse was executed for high treason
6.
British cows have regional accents
7.
Cecil Chubb was sent to the auction to buy dining chairs, but bought Stonehenge instead
8.
Scotland's national animal is a unicorn
9.
London is actually a forest
10.
Birmingham has more miles of canals than Venice
11.
It's legal for someone to drink alcohol from the age of five
12.
It's illegal to be drunk in a pub
13.
Wales has more castles per square mile than anywhere else in the world
Are there any other facts you'd like to add? Let us know in the comments below!