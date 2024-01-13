Skip To Content
    Here Are 13 Facts And Things About The UK That Almost Sound Made Up

    "No carpet beating allowed before 6am or after 9pm"

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    As with many other countries worldwide, the United Kingdom has certain quirks, laws, and histories that to some probably sound quite bizarre...

    British Union Jack flag garlands in a street in London, UK
    Delpixart / Getty Images

    So, I decided to round up some of my favourites:

    1. Contestants take part in an annual cheese-rolling competition

    Raylipscombe / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Yup, Cooper's Hill near Gloucester happens to be so steep that people from all over the world compete against each other to chase down the hill in a bid to win a nine-pound wheel of Gloucester cheese. While it may sound fun, it is actually quite dangerous with past competitors even breaking bones on the way down!

    2. The last private resident of 10 Downing Street was called Mr. Chicken

    Niklas Halle'n / AFP via Getty Images

    Now more commonly associated with being the official residence of the British Prime Minister, the last private resident to live there was named Mr. Chicken. Not much is known about him, apart from the fact that he moved out during the early 1730's with the First Lord of the Treasury, Sir Robert Walpole, moving into 10 Downing Street in 1735.

    3. There's a vulgar figure carved into a hillside in Dorset

    Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images

    Known as the Cerne Abbas Giant, it's Britain's largest chalk hill figure at 55 metres. Experts have concluded that it's likely this figure was created during the late Saxon period, yet we still don't know exactly why it's there. Some theories involve a depiction of Hercules, an ancient fertility symbol, or outlining the body of a giant that was slain after terrorising villagers.

    4. Brandon Hill in Bristol doesn't allow any carpet beating during certain hours

    Matt Cardy / Getty Images

    There's a police notice outside the park that reads "No carpet beating allowed before 6am or after 9pm", most likely referring to more ancient laws when residents were allowed to hang their washing there.

    5. Oliver Cromwell's corpse was executed for high treason

    Fine Art / Corbis via Getty Images

    In 1661 his body was removed from Westminster Abbey to be posthumously tried for treason, and thus executed, two and a half years after his death. He was up for trial due to being one of the signatures on the death warrant of King Charles I. 

    6. British cows have regional accents

    Matt Cardy / Getty Images

    Language specialists have argued that British cows, just like humans, also have regional accents. Professor John Wells explained:

    "This phenomenon is well attested in birds. You find distinct chirping accents in the same species around the country. This could also be true of cows. In small populations such as herds you would encounter identifiable dialectical variations which are most affected by the immediate peer group."

    7. Cecil Chubb was sent to the auction to buy dining chairs, but bought Stonehenge instead

    Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

    As impulse buys come and go, this has to be one of the biggest ones in history. It was said that Cecil Chubb went to the auction under instruction from his wife to buy dining chairs, but he ended up paying £6,600 for Stonehenge as he felt that "a Salisbury man ought to buy it". He promised to restore and protect the monument, and after three years of owning it he donated it to the nation, making him the last ever private owner. 

    8. Scotland's national animal is a unicorn

    Photo 12 / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    It's thought that the unicorn was first introduced to the royal coat of arms of Scotland around the mid-1500s. Before Scotland's union with England in 1603 (Union of the Crowns), the arms had two unicorns. In Celtic mythology, the unicorn represents purity, innocence, and power.

    9. London is actually a forest

    Matt Cardy / Getty Images

    When it comes to London you might think of soaring skyscrapers and bustling tube commutes over greenery, but by definition it is technically a forest: "a United Nations definition that states that a forest is anywhere that’s at least 20 percent trees. London’s a respectable 21 percent." In fact, over 40% of public land in London is covered in greenery.

    10. Birmingham has more miles of canals than Venice

    Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

    Yup, while Venice may be more favourable to us Brits looking for a getaway, Birmingham actually has more miles worth of canals. Not to be confused with more canals, but the Canal River Trust have said Birmingham waterways can reach up to 100 miles depending on where you draw the boundary.

    11. It's legal for someone to drink alcohol from the age of five

    Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

    Okay, this one definitely needs some explaining... You aren't going to rock up to your local pub and see a five-year-old down a pint of beer anytime soon, but in England, Scotland, and Wales it isn't illegal for those between the ages of five and 17 to drink alcohol at home or on other private premises. That being said, it's not recommended, of course.

    12. It's illegal to be drunk in a pub

    John Keeble / Getty Images

    There are two pieces of law that discuss this, one being the Metropolitan Police Act of 1839 which did not allow drunkenness in a pub. This has since been repealed, and instead we have the Licencing Act of 1872 that does still prohibit being drunk at a pub. In Section 12 of the act, it reads:

    "Every person found drunk in any highway or other public place, whether a building or not, or on any licensed premises, shall be liable to a penalty not exceeding ten shillings, and on a second conviction within a period of twelve months shall be liable to a penalty not exceeding twenty shillings, and on a third or subsequent conviction within such period of twelve months be liable to a penalty not exceeding forty shillings."  

    Of course, this law is never enforced or I think most of us would be in some trouble.

    13. Wales has more castles per square mile than anywhere else in the world

    Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

    There are over 600 castles in Wales, and while Germany has an estimated 20,000-25,000 (WTF), it's alleged that Wales has more castles per square mile than anywhere else in the world. While many of these castles were built by Welsh royal dynasties, the biggest ones were constructed by Normans after their invasion in 1066.

    Are there any other facts you'd like to add? Let us know in the comments below!