    17 Random Facts That People Are Sharing Online, But Don't Ask How They Know Them

    "The act of cannibalism is not illegal in the Netherlands."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/Dry_Bus_935 asked "what is your 'don't ask how I know' random fact?" and I decided to round up some of the most popular answers:

    1. "Male and female beavers have different coloured fluids that come out of their anal glands. In males, brown, and in females white or clear. It is one of the main modes of gender identification, as they don't have external genitalia."

    Vladone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/bluegoorunningshoe 

    "Another fun fact, the castors (or castoreum) which produce that fluid can be used to make perfume and edible artificial flavourings." 

    u/vocabulazy

    National Geographic reported that this is quite rare nowadays, and castoreum only tends to be found in niche products.

    2. "You have quite a lot of time, certainly more than ten seconds, to turn back on the main pumps of a nuclear reactor once you have accidentally turned them off."

    Fox

    u/egorf

    3. "If your cat chews on fresh eucalyptus, they might start hallucinating and fall over repeatedly, leading to a $400 emergency vet bill just to be told she’s just kinda high."

    ÃÂ© Cyrielle Beaubois / Getty Images

    u/oddidealstronghold

    Note: Please do still get your cat checked out if they eat a plant, especially if they show symptoms of illness.

    4. "Old human bones are very porous, so if you lick them they’ll stick to your tongue."

    Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

    u/clanculcarius

    "My archaeology teacher told us this is how you can quickly tell the difference between a rock or bone fragment."  

    u/triceraquake

    5. "A soft-furred rat has 22 nipples."

    Alan Tunnicliffe Photography / Getty Images

    "They have SO many nipples and they go all the way up the neck and also pretty close to the bum. When they stand on their hind legs you can see all the little dots in the fur. It's so many nipples and they can have so many babies too. They are pure nipple creatures." 

    u/horrescoblue

    6. "Turmeric can be used as clothes dye. It is capable of permanently dyeing cotton cloth even after it has passed through the digestive tract of an adult male."

    Nichifor Grigore / Getty Images/500px

    u/SlefeMcDichael 

    7. "If you ever trying to survive in the arctic, don’t eat polar bear liver. It is so high in vitamin A it will kill you."

    Belfalah Soufian / Getty Images/500px

    u/WrongWayCorrigan-361

    8. "A severed human head has a strange uneven weight distribution. So you better hold it tight or you will be known as the guy that dropped the head."

    Fox

    u/uselessInformation89

    9. "A significant component to what makes stealth aircraft stealthy comes down to how their parts are painted."

    Stocktrek / Getty Images

    u/the_dumbest_man

    10. "Your muscles can keep twitching for several hours after you die."

    Jitendra Jadhav / Getty Images

    u/JustDave62

    "Also, beards can appear to grow. This is not because the beard itself grows, but because the skin shrinks."

    u/RRautamaa

    "It's the same with nails."  

    u/Realistic_Flow89  

    11. "Killing someone by smothering them is not a fool proof way to commit murder, as smothering-caused asphyxiation damages a specific capillary in the eye. The pathologist will check the eye and immediately pronounce the corpse a murder victim, and there are many, many people in jail around the world that did not know this prior to their conviction."

    Fox

    u/fearthe0cean

    "You can’t watch an episode of Law & Order without hearing about a petechial haemorrhage." 

    u/CultOfSensibility

    12. "Although never technically illegal, oral sex has officially been legal in England since 1828."

    NBC

    u/Johhnymaddog316

    "It's illegal in 18 American states, however, the law is unenforceable due to a 2003 supreme court ruling. So, oral sex was illegal in a good chunk of America up until 2003."

    u/Mixedstereotype

    13. "The antidote if you drink anti-freeze (ethylene glycol) is whisky (or any hard alcohol)."

    Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images

    u/Hutchison5899

    Note: Please do not drink or try anti-freeze.

    14. "Asbestos tastes like chalk. And if you lick it, it has the texture of extremely gritty sandpaper. Which is actually the feeling of microscopic asbestos needles piercing your flesh."

    Carlos Ciudad Photos / Getty Images

    u/TooYoungToBeThisOld1

    15. "Semen makes an effective invisible ink."

    CBS

    u/Annual_Rooster5678

    16. "You can tell a frog's sex by the size of its ears."

    Robert Winkler / Getty Images

    u/narniasreal

    17. "The act of cannibalism is not illegal in the Netherlands. If you were to acquire human flesh in a legal way, you are allowed to eat it."

    National Geographic

    u/poopsimo

    H/T to u/Dry_Bus_935 and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Are there any other random facts you'd like to add? Let us know in the comments below.

    Additional thumbnail credits: Fox, Getty Images, NBC