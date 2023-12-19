17 Random Facts That People Are Sharing Online, But Don't Ask How They Know Them

Recently, u/Dry_Bus_935 asked "what is your 'don't ask how I know' random fact?" and I decided to round up some of the most popular answers:
1. "Male and female beavers have different coloured fluids that come out of their anal glands. In males, brown, and in females white or clear. It is one of the main modes of gender identification, as they don't have external genitalia."
2. "You have quite a lot of time, certainly more than ten seconds, to turn back on the main pumps of a nuclear reactor once you have accidentally turned them off."
3. "If your cat chews on fresh eucalyptus, they might start hallucinating and fall over repeatedly, leading to a $400 emergency vet bill just to be told she’s just kinda high."
4. "Old human bones are very porous, so if you lick them they’ll stick to your tongue."
5. "A soft-furred rat has 22 nipples."
6. "Turmeric can be used as clothes dye. It is capable of permanently dyeing cotton cloth even after it has passed through the digestive tract of an adult male."
7. "If you ever trying to survive in the arctic, don’t eat polar bear liver. It is so high in vitamin A it will kill you."
8. "A severed human head has a strange uneven weight distribution. So you better hold it tight or you will be known as the guy that dropped the head."
9. "A significant component to what makes stealth aircraft stealthy comes down to how their parts are painted."
10. "Your muscles can keep twitching for several hours after you die."
11. "Killing someone by smothering them is not a fool proof way to commit murder, as smothering-caused asphyxiation damages a specific capillary in the eye. The pathologist will check the eye and immediately pronounce the corpse a murder victim, and there are many, many people in jail around the world that did not know this prior to their conviction."
12. "Although never technically illegal, oral sex has officially been legal in England since 1828."
13. "The antidote if you drink anti-freeze (ethylene glycol) is whisky (or any hard alcohol)."
14. "Asbestos tastes like chalk. And if you lick it, it has the texture of extremely gritty sandpaper. Which is actually the feeling of microscopic asbestos needles piercing your flesh."
15. "Semen makes an effective invisible ink."
16. "You can tell a frog's sex by the size of its ears."
17. "The act of cannibalism is not illegal in the Netherlands. If you were to acquire human flesh in a legal way, you are allowed to eat it."
